Kraft Liner Market is estimated to reach a US$ 20.7 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Kraft Liner Market is walking down the path of progression. It is bound to be worth US$ 20.7 Bn by the year 2029 at a CAGR of 1.7% between 2022 and 2029.



Increasing demand for plastic-free packaging solutions from food and retail industries is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global Kraft Liner Market over the next decade. Moreover, paper and paperboard are anticipated to be the future of the packaging industry, owing to the negative perception of plastic across the globe.

Applications of kraft liner and test liner solutions are expected to increase over the forecast period, attributable to the ban on single-use plastic by governments in various countries, which is anticipated to motivate large brands and companies to use alternatives to plastic-based packaging in the foreseeable future.

Kraft Liner Market Size (2022) US$ 18.4 Bn Projected Market Value (2029) US$ 20.7 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2029) 1.7% CAGR Collective Value Share: Top 5 Companies (2022E) 13%



On the back of these factors, the global kraft liner market is estimated to reach a value well above US$ 20.7 Bn by 2029.

Key Takeaways of Kraft Liner Market Study

Due to growing demand for packaged food across the world, food grade kraft liners are estimated to hold the largest market share during 2022-2029.

Increasing demand for high strength and printable packaging solutions from large- to medium-scale enterprises is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers offering bleached kraft liner solutions in the next decade.

Corrugated boxes is estimated to be the leading segment in terms of application of kraft liner solutions, and is projected to remain the leading segment over the forecast period.

e-Commerce end use is projected to witness fast-paced growth, owing to the high demand for kraft liner solutions from this industry, followed by electrical and electronics packaging.

High growth in the manufacturing & retail sector, and increasing disposable income of consumers in China and India, make this region lucrative for investments. Manufacturers in the kraft liner market can focus on acquisitions and expansion in this region to improve their market share.



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn/Bn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Egypt, North Africa, South Africa, and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Product, Basis Weight, Application, End-use, and Region Key Companies Profiled • WestRock Company

• DS Smith Plc

• Mondi Plc

• Stora Enso Oyj

• International Paper Company

• BillerudKorsnäs AB

• Metsä Board Oyj

• Klabin SA

• Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd.

• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

• Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

• Packaging Corporation of America

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

Product Launch - Key Strategy of Manufacturers in Kraft Liner Market

Key manufacturers in the kraft liner market are focusing on product launches, divestiture, and capacity expansion. Leading players are also focusing on the development of innovative packaging formats using kraft liners, which can be an efficient replacement for plastic packaging solutions.

In March 2022, WestRock Company introduced new coated paper in response to the premiumization trend followed by the manufacturers of consumer and luxury goods.

In October 2022, DS Smith Plc provided the Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) solution to Morrisons’ Best Bacon sizzles.

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global kraft liner market, analysing historical demand from 2014-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2029. The study offers growth projections of the kraft liner market on the basis of product (bleached and unbleached), basis weight (below 200 GSM, 200-400 GSM, and above 400 GSM), application (corrugated sheets, corrugated boxes, and container boards or solid boards), and end use (food {processed food, fresh produce, dairy products, food grains, confectionery & bakery, and other foods}, beverages {alcoholic and non-alcoholic}, electrical & electronics (industrial and consumer), healthcare, tobacco, automotive & allied industries, e-Commerce, chemicals & fertilizers, building & construction, and others), across seven major regions.

Key Segments Covered in Kraft Liner Industry Research

Kraft Liner Market by Product

Unbleached

Bleached

Kraft Liner Market by Basis Weight

Below 200 GSM

200-400 GSM

Above 400 GSM



Kraft Liner Market by Application

Corrugated Sheets

Corrugated Boxes

Container Boards or Solid Boards



Kraft Liner Market by End use

Food Processed Food Fresh Produce Dairy Products Food Grains Confectionery & Bakery Other Foods

Beverages Alcoholic Non-alcoholic

Electrical & Electronics Industrial Consumer

Healthcare

Tobacco

Automotive & Allied Industries

e-Commerce

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Building & Construction

Others

Kraft Liner Market by Region

North America Kraft Liner Market

Latin America Kraft Liner Market

Europe Kraft Liner Market

East Asia Kraft Liner Market

South Asia Kraft Liner Market

Oceania Kraft Liner Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Kraft Liner Market



