Tahltan Nation Development Corporation signs significant distribution agreement for Sandvik equipment

TNDC will enter the mining equipment supply market as a reseller of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions products to northwestern British Columbia and Yukon

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandvik and Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) have entered into an agreement for northwestern British Columbia and Yukon to establish TNDC as a reseller of Sandvik mining equipment, parts, tools, and digital solutions for the region.



Northwestern British Columbia and Yukon’s mining industries have seen rapid growth and increased investment over the past several years. Newcrest Mining Ltd., Seabridge Gold Inc., Skeena Resources, and others are actively developing the high-potential yet remote Golden Triangle region – a world-class mining jurisdiction with a thriving mineral exploration sector. Yukon also holds tremendous potential for prospective projects. As the regions are developed, TNDC is focused on ensuring its participation and positioning the surrounding communities for sustainable economic activity.

TNDC provides services to the resource exploration, mine development, mining, construction, forestry, power, and infrastructure sectors and in doing so creates employment, training and contracting opportunities to Tahltans. An Indigenous community-owned business in northwest British Columbia, TNDC was established in 1985 to enable the Tahltan Nation to fully participate in the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory, which encompasses 11 percent of the province, includes parts of Yukon, and contains 70 percent of B.C.’s Golden Triangle.

“TNDC is the perfect partner for Sandvik in this rapidly developing region,” says Sandvik Canada’s managing director Peter Corcoran. “Sandvik is committed to continuous improvement in the area of sustainability, which includes economic sustainability for the communities surrounding mining operations that Sandvik is involved in, and TNDC has demonstrated that they are highly capable of bringing this value back to the communities.”

“The future of mining lies in technology and sustainability. Coupled with the outlook for the sector and our pending expansion of fibre optics in the region, TNDC is keen to be at the forefront through this partnership with Sandvik. Sandvik’s global reputation for safety, quality, performance, customer service excellence, and commitment to economic, environmental and social sustainability through equitable Indigenous relationships, makes them an exceptional partner for TNDC. We value Sandvik’s confidence in TNDC’s capabilities and look forward to working together to support the growing industry and create innovative opportunities for Tahltans, local Indigenous communities and all residents in the region,” says Paul Gruner, TNDC’s chief executive officer.

In the past several years, new mines have been increasingly interested in implementing advanced technologies like equipment automation, digital tools, and battery powered equipment in their operations. These technologies have the potential to significantly transform the mining sector, making it more sustainable and accessible to a broader group of people. Technology can create a cleaner operating environment underground and move equipment operators to remote operating stations in office environments on the surface. As mines are often located in remote Indigenous communities, the introduction of technology presents tremendous potential for exciting new career opportunities for community members.

TNDC and Sandvik will work together to bring these technologies to the region, supporting creation of a technologically advanced mining jurisdiction that brings exciting employment and upskilling opportunities for the ambitious local workforce.

According to Dany Gaudreault, Sandvik Canada’s Indigenous Engagement Manager, it was clear from the beginning that TNDC has the experience and capacity to bring Sandvik mining equipment to the Golden Triangle region and support to develop it as a world-class mining jurisdiction. “The Tahltan have proven that they are highly capable and we have no doubt that this new partnership between TNDC and Sandvik will bring immense value to mines in the region.”

Sandvik’s full suite of mining products including surface and underground drills, underground loaders and trucks, stationary crushers and screens, automation and digital solutions, rock tools, and parts is available through TNDC, effective February 1, 2022.

For more information, please contact: SANDVIK TNDC Xeryus Divecha Deena Tokaryk Marketing Specialist Communications Manager T: 416.579.7521 T: 778.552.5082 E: xeryus.divecha@sandvik.com E: communications@tndc.ca



Tahltan Nation Development Corporation

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is the business arm of the Tahltan Nation, and leading Indigenous business in northwest British Columbia. TNDC pursues sustainable and responsible business and economic development opportunities in the region that lead to employment, training and business opportunities for Tahltan members. TNDC provides heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation and fibre optic communications services. TNDC serves the resource exploration, mine development and mining, building construction, forestry, hydroelectric power, civil, infrastructure and public works sectors. www.tndc.ca

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas – tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2020 the Group had approximately 37,000 employees and revenues of about 86 billion SEK in more than 160 countries within continuing operations.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service and digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2020, sales were approximately 33.6 billion SEK with about 12,500 employees within continuing operations. www.rocktechnology.sandvik/en/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6eecc01-d3de-4b37-b106-2960c3692644