F2 Healthcare Joins Healthcare Revenue Cycle Leader Meduit to Deliver Medicare Bad Debt Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, one of the top three healthcare revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, announced today that F2 Healthcare has joined the Meduit organization. Together, the two companies will leverage their combined capabilities to provide a full spectrum of revenue cycle solutions, including Medicare bad debt recovery, to healthcare organizations in 47 states.



Founded in 2012, F2 Healthcare provides technology-enabled Medicare bad debt solutions that address missed reimbursements and regulatory reporting. Combining regulatory expertise, collaborative customer services and technology-driven analytics, F2 Healthcare serves over 250 hospitals in 25 states.

“Healthcare industry consolidation, technology system conversions and an ever-changing regulatory environment create many regulatory reimbursement opportunities with healthcare organizations piling up considerable value in Medicare bad debts, uncompensated care and other areas that can benefit from technology solutions,” said Dave Frank, F2 Healthcare CEO. “By joining Meduit, the F2 Healthcare team will be able to provide Medicare bad debt recovery to the expanse of Meduit’s client base.”

Meduit makes vital contributions to the financial health of hospitals, health systems and physician groups through proven, expert, efficient and innovative RCM solutions. The company is widely regarded as a pioneer in artificial intelligence and robotic process automation solutions for healthcare RCM.

“With its depth of expertise in Medicare bad debt recovery, F2 Healthcare allows us to expand Meduit’s service offerings,” said Jeff Nieman, CEO of Meduit. “Going forward, we will be able to deliver a complete array of RCM tools to more hospitals, health systems and physician groups and ensure their financial health.”

About Meduit

Meduit is one of the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 850 hospitals and physician practices in 47 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com.