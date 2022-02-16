Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 16, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jane
Last Name(s)Lute
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusNon-executive Director
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
CurrencyUSD
Price (Average)$55.32
Volume903 ADS
Total$49,954.21
Aggregated information:

 
Volume903 ADS 
Price€55.32 
Total€49,954.2138 
 


Date of TransactionFriday, February 11, 2022
Place of TransactionNew York

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

