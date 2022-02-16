Plant-Based Meat Market to Reach USD 18.02 billion by 2027. North America to Occupy Largest Share in the market – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Arizton’s latest research report, in the plant-based meat market, pea-protein replacement segment is expected to growth at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Plant-Based Meat Market Report Scope
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE IN 2027
|$18.02 Billion
|MARKET SIZE IN 2021
|$6,42 Billion
|CAGR (VOLUME)
|18.77%
|BASE YEAR
|2020
|FORECAST YEAR
|2021-2026
|LARGEST MARKET
|North America
|SEGMENTS
distribution channel, and geography
|GEOGRAPHY
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
Key Highlights in the Report
- The sector is predicted to grow vastly as people throughout the world become wealthier with veganism, flexitarianism, and the environmental effect of meat. The industry is predicted to increase by 18.77% by 2027.
- Between 2013 and 2050, worldwide meat demand is expected to increase by more than 50%. The livestock system occupies 45% of the Earth's total surface, therefore animal agriculture has a huge environmental impact. Livestock production is responsible for around 18% of greenhouse gas emissions.
- In 2021, Europe was one of the most important markets for plant-based food, accounting for 36.17% of all plant-based meat sales.
- Most of the alternative protein innovation and investment is now taking place in Europe and North America.
- In the US consumer goods sector, 91% of items with clean labeling or transparency claims account for around 31% of sales.
Key Offerings
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by lawn area, technology, end-user, distribution channel, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 17 key vendors and 9 other vendors
Plant-Based Meat Market – Opportunities & Trends
The plant-based meat market witnessed a surge over the last few years, backed by recent inventions and product launches. High-profile investors such as Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and Hong Kong business magnate Li Ka-Shing, to meat giants Tyson Foods, Cargill and PHW Group, and Singapore government-owned investment company Temasek, powerful stakeholders are capitalizing on more resource-efficient methods of meeting more than 50% increase in food demand expected by 2050. Moreover, In the future, bigger investments will be witnessed in the plant-based market, with most fundings being inclined toward innovation of new products, making the products akin to the look and taste of animal products that they are meant to replace. However, the rising concerns about the Green House Gas (GHG) produced during the process of meat business may boost the demand for the plant-based meat market.
Plant-Based Meat Market - Segmentation
By Source Type
- Soy
- Pea
- Wheat
- Others
By Meat Type
- Beef
- Chicken
- Pork
- Fish
- Others
By Storage
- Frozen
- Refrigerated
- Shelf Stable
By Product
- Burger Patties
- Sausages
- Strips and Nuggets
- Meatballs
- Others
By Distribution
- Super Markets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Speciality Stores
- Online
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Plant-Based Meat Market – Competitve Landscape
The plant-based meat market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Vendors are still finding it difficult to appeal to this part of the meat market. However, sellers such as Morning Star are projected to lean toward establishing a pull in the market by exploiting multiple options and definitions of plant-based meat. During the forecast period, the major goal of the vendors is market penetration either by mergers and acquisitions or by launching new products to increase their presence in the plant-based meat market. Moreover, vendors in the worldwide plant-based meat business are mostly focused on attracting customer attention and increasing the demand for vegan meat. Customers are shifting toward human and environment-friendly products, so manufacturer are focusing on developing these products to gain traction in the global market.
PROMINENT VENDORS
- Beyond Meat
- Gardein
- Impossible foods
- Quorn foods
- Turtle Island Foods
- Morningstar farms
- Pure Farmland
- Field Roast
- Sunfed
- Hungry planet
- Tyson Foods
- Good Catch
- Like meat
- LightLife
- The Vegetarian Butcher
- Vbites Food Limited
- Yves Veggie Cuisine
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Boca Foods Company
- Amy’s Kitchen
- Happy Little Plants
- Next Level
- Abbot’s Butcher
- Atlantic Natural Foods
- Don Lee Farms
- Praeger’s
- Sophie’s Kitchen
