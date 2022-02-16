Axcient Unveils Enhanced Partner Program

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today unveiled the enhanced Axcient Partner Program (APP), designed to make it simple to use and access, and includes a flexible platform that serves as a gateway to a range of benefits. Categorized in Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, benefits scale as partner grow their business with Axcient.



“The new Axcient Partner Program offers MSPs a guide to grow their businesses and expand their technology stacks and services with our award-winning backup and disaster recovery technology,” said Charlie Tomeo, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “While Axcient has always had a partner program, we enhanced the new program to meet the evolving needs of our partners. It now enables more certification and training opportunities, virtual labs, access to more Marketing Development funds, and more.”

The APP offers partner benefits by tier. Based on compliance with program requirements and business performance metrics—specifically monthly recurring revenue (MRR)—Axcient partners can get promoted to new tiers based on biannual evaluations.

The following benefits are included in each tier:

Silver

Full-service support through Axcient’s tech touch team, a resolution-focused support system available through the Axcient partner portal or via telephone for high complexity issues

Dedicated Partner Success Manager (PSM), which consults partners about Axcient’s solutions and the potential APP value

Access to the Axcient Partner Portal, a one-stop-shop to access benefits, including Axcient University, the AMP, APP documentation and policies, and an administrative hub for managing client backup and recovery

Credit-based referral program rewards when a partner refers an MSP who also becomes an Axcient partner

Gold

Access to a knowledgeable Channel Marketing Manager (CMM) to support proposal-based marketing plans for lead generation, demand support, and sales strategies

Proposal-Based Marketing Development Funds (MDF) to enable partners to design and execute marketing campaigns, like events, with assistance from Axcient in the form of funds, collaboration, and an Axcient representative

Platinum

Marketing Concierge Services, providing the partners with customized marketing support, such as personalized email and social campaigns, vertical-specific collateral, and other tailor-made assets

Quarterly Solutions Operational Audit, offering an in-depth review of Axcient solution implementation and operational infrastructure, along with new product updates and recommendations to improve product performance and efficiency

Eligible to join the Axcient Partner Advisory Committee (PAC), which brings leaders from the Axcient partner community together for interactive discussions with the Axcient leadership team to build rapport, gain insights into the service roadmap, influence decisions, share best practices with peers, and gain practical knowledge to improve growth and profitability



“The relationship that we have with Axcient is something that we value tremendously,” said Robert Cioffi, COO at Progressive. “Axcient values the relationship we have with them and takes the time to address our concerns. It’s definitely a team effort and behind that team is just great people.”

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

