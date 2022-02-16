Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market to Hit $16.49 Billion by 2027. APAC Emerges as the Largest Region and Major Revenue Generator in the Market – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pressure sensitive adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.24% during the period 2021−2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:

The major drivers of the pressure-sensitive adhesive market include the growth in the automotive and transportation, building and construction, electrical and electronics, medical and healthcare, packaging, and others. Growth in the construction industry and increase in automotive production has positively impacted the adoption of pressure-sensitive adhesives. Pressure-sensitive adhesives give superior bonding strength and flexibility to any kind of substrate. They are widely used in packaging materials and electrical and electronic components due to their ability to provide adhesion even at high environmental pressure. The packaging industry is the major industry for pressure-sensitive adhesives. Pressure-sensitive adhesives are used for clear packaging and corrugated boxes that are widely used for transit deliveries and e-commerce packages. APAC is the leading market for pressure-sensitive adhesives and accounted for a revenue share of 47% in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributable to the surge in demand from the automotive, construction, footwear, and packaging industries.





PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 16.49 BILLION (2027) MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) 10.97 MEGATON UNITS (2027) CAGR OVER 6% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST PERIOD 2022–2027 LARGEST MARKET APAC MARKET SEGMENTS Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt, Radiation Cured), Formulation (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyurethane, and Others), Application (Tapes, Labels, Graphic, and Others), End User (Packaging, Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, and Others GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, UK, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

KEY OFFERINGS:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Size & Forecast by Shipment | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by technology, formulation, application, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors





PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Solvent-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are more expensive to manufacture and have a longer shelf life. Controlling solvent emissions necessitates additional processing stages, which raises production costs.

The acrylic sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48 due to the surge in demand for tapes and labels used in applications such as envelopes, decals, and medical tapes. Acrylics work well in both removable and permanent pressure-sensitive adhesives in these applications.

Acrylic-type tapes are widely used in industrial applications as they possess natural tack and the ability to substitute rubber-based tapes. Rubber-based pressure-sensitive tapes tend to be yellow when exposed to UV light, but acrylic-based pressure-sensitive adhesives show no sign of yellow color when exposed to UV light.





By Technology

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot-Melt

Radiation Cured

By Formulation

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyurethane

Others

By Application

Tapes

Labels

Graphic

Others

By End-User

Packaging

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Medical and Healthcare

Others

PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET – DYNAMICS

The need for environment-friendly alternatives will fuel the demand for bio-based adhesives in the coming future. Numerous pressure-sensitive adhesives manufacturers have been formulating bio-based holt-melt pressure-sensitive adhesives. Based on the usage and formulation they generally contain somewhere around 20% to 50% renewable raw materials. Additionally, various stringent regulations by regulatory bodies such as the United States Environmental Protection Association (USEPA) and the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) have compelled vendors in the market to explore new growth opportunities in terms of bio-based adhesives. Thus, bio-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are now being recognized worldwide as the need of the hour and have demonstrated tremendous potential in the future.

KEY DRIVERS AND TRENDS FUELING MARKET GROWTH:

Growing Use of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives in Tapes

Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Unprecedented Growth of E-commerce Market

Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging

PRESSURE SENSITIVE ADHESIVES MARKET – GEOGRAPHY

In 2021, APAC emerged as the leading consumer of pressure-sensitive adhesives and accounted for a revenue share of $5,359.92 million. China, India, and Japan are the largest contributors in the region. Moreover, the region is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period. Factors such as the surge in foreign investments, growth across the manufacturing sector, low labor and raw material costs have contributed to market growth. Also, the expanding middle-class population and the rising living standards throughout APAC countries are fueling the rise of the construction, packaging, furniture, and automotive industries, which is driving the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives.

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe France Spain Germany Italy UK

APAC China Japan South Korea Japan Indonesia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



