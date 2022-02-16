Proactive news headlines including Meta, Trillion Energy, Mydecine Innovations, American Battery Technology and East Side Games Group

New York , Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Meta agrees to pay US$90mln in decade-long privacy suit click here
- Stifel GMP and Canaccord bullish on Maverix Metals after royalty company beats 2021 annual guidance click here
- American Battery Technology secures additional 1,800 acres of lithium-bearing claims in Tonopah Flats, Nevada click here
- ME2C Environmental sees 60% surge in 2022 preliminary revenue on core business strength click here
- BioVaxys says studies on BVX-0320, its haptenized SARS-CoV-2 s-spike protein vaccine, suggest superior cardiac safety click here
- CO2 GRO forecasts 2022 revenue of $1.5M-$2.5M, building on 2021 growth momentum click here
- Trillion Energy hires Schlumberger to provide services for new well drilling in Black Sea click here
- Mandalay Resources boosts gold resources and reserves at Costerfield and Bjorkdal projects click here
- Safe-T Group launches new ‘Malvertising’ protection product for Apple iOS devices click here
- Skye Bioscience reports positive results for SB-100 in GLP toxicology study; Phase I clinical trial expected in 2Q 2022 click here
- Renforth Resources broadening exploration efforts at Surimeau project to include lithium click here
- Dalrada Clean Energy Board adds technology advisor William Davidson click here
- Mydecine Innovations announces inclusion of molecule with improved heart-safe microdose properties in its family of psilocin analogs click here
- ImagineAR says wrestling champion Ric 'Nature Boy' Flair hologram e-greeting available on FameDays.com click here
- Golden Minerals hits high-grade gold and silver at its Yoquivo project in Mexico click here
- Plurilock says 2022 should be “transformational” as it scales its technology offerings to a growing customer base click here
- BioHarvest Sciences trademarks its breakthrough non-GMO proven platform technology 'Bio-Plant CELLicitation' click here
- Electra Battery Materials says its cobalt refinery remains on budget and on schedule for commissioning this December click here
- Codebase Ventures appoints blockchain engineer Manan Mehta as senior technology advisor click here
- Talon Metals reduces existing net smelter royalty on world-class Tamarack asset to 1.85% for US$4.5M in cash click here
- Revive Therapeutics receives Orphan Drug Designation for Bucillamine in the prevention of ischemia-reperfusion injury during liver transplantation click here
- DRDGOLD declares 20 cents per share interim dividend after gold production exceeds forecasts click here
- East Side Games Group says East Side Games studios, which the company acquired in February 2021, has achieved revenue milestones click here
- Clean Power Hydrogen shares rise 30% on first day of trading on AIM click here
- Bloom Health launches health-tech cloud software platform click here
- Gratomic commits one million Namibian dollars to help upgrade primary school in Karas region click here
- Kootenay Silver reports best hole to date in current program at its Cervantes JV project in Mexico click here
