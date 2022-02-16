READOUT: Administrator Guzman Joins Congresswoman Cindy Axne in Iowa to Highlight President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and SBA Small Business Recovery Efforts

Des Moines, IA, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, February 14, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, visited the Des Moines, Iowa metro area. Administrator Guzman joined U.S. Representative Cindy Axne to highlight the economic impact of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program (SVOG), and other relief funding programs. The two leaders met with small business owners who utilized various SBA programs to assist with their economic recovery and discuss their continuing needs as our communities recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

“Iowa’s small business community has been a driving force for our nation’s extraordinary recovery, seizing opportunities created under President Biden’s leadership to deliver record-setting job creation and the strongest economic growth America has seen in 40 years,” said Administrator Guzman. “My thanks to Congresswoman Axne and all the small business owners, public servants, and local leaders who welcomed me on their main streets and shared insights so that our entire SBA team can help support the great ideas and entrepreneurs that are defining Iowa’s incredible small business economy.”

Administrator Guzman kicked off her visit in Des Moines by traveling to West Des Moines and met with Rep. Axne. There, they visited Fox Brewing, a small business in the area, and met with owner Brian Fox who turned to the SBA for help and received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan after the pandemic hit. Fox used PPP funds to help keep his business open and employees on payroll.

“Iowa business owners have proven they are creative, resilient, and determined to keep their doors open – no matter what challenges are thrown their way,” said Rep. Axne. “I’m so grateful SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman joined me in Iowa to hear stories of perseverance directly from our business owners. I’m thankful for the SBA’s work in making sure the small businesses that anchor Iowa’s economy have equitable access to capital, programs, and the support they need to keep Iowa a great place to live and work.”

While in West Des Moines, Administrator Guzman and Rep. Axne also met with the owners of MoMere, Kay Schiller and Meredith Wells. Schiller and Wells also benefited from SBA’s programs like PPP and COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan during the pandemic. Administrator Guzman and Rep. Axne also met with the owner of St. Kilda Collective, Alex Hall, as well as the owner of El Fogon Mexican Grill, Blanca Plascencia.

In the afternoon, Administrator Guzman and Rep. Axne participated in a discussion about the SBA’s SVOG program, which helped 136 venues in Iowa weather the pandemic. Administrator Guzman and Rep. Axne ended their visit with a small business owner roundtable at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, where they heard from small business owners about how SBA assistance helped keep them afloat and how they plan to navigate a changing small business landscape. In addition, they also discussed access to capital for minority and women-owned micro-businesses and how SBA's networks can ensure that small businesses are aware of SBA programs and services.

This visit marks the Administrator’s first official visit to the Des Moines area. In her first year in office, Administrator Guzman has visited 24 states and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico, and over 40 cities.

