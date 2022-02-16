IFIC Welcomes New Member – Designed Wealth Management

English French

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced that Designed Wealth Management has joined the organization as a member.



“IFIC’s Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Designed Wealth Management as a new member,” said Paul Bourque, president and CEO, IFIC. “As an independent investment dealer with expertise in fintech, we are certain that the firm will provide important contributions on industry matters.”

Designed Securities Ltd., operating under the Designed Wealth Management banner, is an independent investment dealer and wealth management platform supporting investment advisors and portfolio managers. The firm designs customized experiences for advisors and clients using integrated financial technology.

For more information on Designed Wealth Management, please visit www.designedwealthmanagement.ca.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. The organization is proud to have served Canada’s investment funds industry and its investors for more than 50 years.

