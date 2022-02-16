Robotic Lawnmowers Accessories Market Size to Reach $409.43 Million by 2027. APAC to add Revenue of $15.39 Million in the Next 5 Years – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic lawn mower accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.44% during the period 2021−2027.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OFFERED IN THE REPORT:
- The development of li-ion batteries and growing prominence of Asian manufacturing are the key trends that are expected to support the market growth.
- Perimeter/signal cables hold the highest revenue share in the market. However, blades/knives are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.82% (by value) during 2022-2027.
- The growing demand for robotic lawn mowers and rebounding of the construction industry is driving the demand for robotic lawn mower accessories in the market.
- Residential application is the major revenue generator in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.03% (by value) during the forecast period.
- The US, Germany, and the UK are the key revenue generators for the robotic lawn mower accessories vendors in the market.
- COVID-19 has resulted in various supply chain disruptions that have significantly hampered the sourcing of raw materials. Moreover, there was fall in demand for robotic lawn mower from the commercial sector which has hampered the demand for its accessories in the market. However, the increased leisure time pushed the participation of individuals in lawn care activities and enhancing their outdoor living space, thereby supporting the residential demand for the robotic lawn mower and therefore its accessories in the market.
ROBOTIC LAWN MOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|REPORT ATTRIBUTE
|DETAILS
|MARKET SIZE (REVENUE)
|USD 409.43 MILLION (2027)
|CAGR (REVENUE)
|5.44% (2022-2027)
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST PERIOD
|2022–2027
|LARGEST MARKET
|Europe
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Product (Perimeter/Signal Cable, Blades/Knives, Batteries, Perimeter/Signal Cable Spikes, Robot House, Wall Hangers, Connectors, Couplings, Perimeter/Signal Cable Tracker, Lightning Protector, Other Accessories, and Robot Rings), Application (Residential and Commercial)
|GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
|Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Finland, Poland, Denmark, Norway, Australia, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa
KEY OFFERINGS:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, application, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 9 other vendors
ROBOTIC LAWNMOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET – SEGMENTATION
- The demand for blades is expected to rise with the growing demand for robotic lawn mowers across various countries. Europe is expected to generate the highest revenue of $27.65 million from robotic lawn mower blades/knives.
- There are several smart models of robotic lawn mowers available in the market that do not require a boundary wire. These mowers are equipped with sensor technology that enables them to distinguish between grass and other surfaces. Hence, this technology is expected to hamper the demand for boundary wires, thereby affecting the market growth.
- In 2021, residential applications led the robotic lawn mower accessories market owing to the growing standard of living and increasing interest among the population in lawncare activities. Moreover, the lower impact of COVID-19 on residential construction as compared to commercial led to a higher demand for robotic lawn mower accessories.
Market Segmentation by Product
- Perimeter/Signal Cable
- Blades/Knives
- Batteries
- Perimeter/Signal Cable Spikes
- Robot House
- Wall Hangers
- Connectors
- Couplings
- Perimeter/Signal Cable Tracker
- Lightning Protector
- Other Accessories
- Robot Rings
Market Segmentation by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Finland
- Poland
- Denmark
- Norway
- APAC
- Australia
- China
- Japan
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
ROBOTIC LAWNMOWERS ACCESSORIES MARKET – COMPETITOR LANDSCAPE
The global robotic lawn mower accessories market is highly fragmented. The rapidly changing market scenario, with a shift from petrol/gasoline-based lawn mowers to robotic lawn mowers that prevent environmental degradation, is expected to provide growth opportunities to vendors. Moreover, continual innovations and upgrades in batteries, perimeter cables, and other accessories are required to sustain in the market. The present scenario is driving vendors to change and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Some key players in the robotic lawn mower accessories market include Husqvarna, STIGA, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, and others. Several other players operating in the market with a significant revenue share include Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Co., Milagrow HumanTech, and others. There exists stiff competition among these players in the market.
Prominent Vendors
- Bosch GmbH
- Husqvarna Group
- STIGA S.P.A
- MTD Products
- ZCS S.P.A ( Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.P.A)
Other Prominent Vendors
- STIHL
- Grimsholm Products AB
- Greenworks Tools
- WORX
- Kärcher
- Deere & Company
- AYI Robot
- Ningbo NGP Industry Co., Ltd
- Milagrow HumanTech
