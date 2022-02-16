VOLT CARBON TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



Calgary, AB, Canada, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (“Volt Carbon” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: VCT) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 Options to a current Director of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.125 per common share, expire on February 15, 2027.



On behalf of the Board of Directors

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc.

William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President

