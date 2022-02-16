ACV Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Achieves $100 million Quarterly Revenue Milestone

Provides 2022 Guidance and 2026 Financial Targets

Fourth quarter revenue of $100.2 million, up 86% YoY and full-year revenue of $358.4 million, up 72% YoY

Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $26.3 million and full-year GAAP net loss of $78.2 million

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.7 million and full-year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $44.1 million

Expects 2022 revenue of $450 million to $460 million, representing growth of 26% to 28% YoY; expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $53 million to $57 million

Establishes 2026 financial targets of $1.3 billion in revenue and $325 million of Adjusted EBITDA



BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace (and data services) for dealers, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

“We are very pleased with our strong results in the fourth quarter, which once again exceeded expectations, despite the ongoing crosscurrents impacting the automotive industry. Our growth is driven by continued market share gains, strong adoption of ACV’s value-added services, and traction of new data and SaaS products,” said George Chamoun, CEO of ACV.

“We reached our goal of achieving nationwide coverage on ACV’s marketplace, while successfully launching new offerings that we believe position ACV to deliver sustainable long-term growth within the large market opportunity ahead of us,” concluded Chamoun.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Revenue of $100.2 million, an increase of 86% year over year.

Marketplace and Service revenue of $86.7 million, an increase of 98% year over year.

Auction Marketplace revenue of $43.4 million, an increase of 73% year over year.

Marketplace GMV of $2.5 billion, an increase of approximately 170% year over year, including well over $200 million of consumer-sourced GMV – a record for ACV.

Marketplace Units of 138,565, an increase of 35% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.7 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.2 million in the fourth quarter 2020.

Full-Year 2021 Highlights

Revenue of $358.4 million, an increase of 72% year over year.

Marketplace and Service revenue of $308.4 million, an increase of 78% year over year.

Auction Marketplace revenue of $164.2 million, an increase of 66% year over year.

Marketplace GMV of $7.9 billion, an increase of approximately 140% year over year.

Marketplace Units of 560,959, an increase of 43% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $44.1 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $30.8 million in 2020.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Based on information as of today, ACV is providing the following guidance:

First quarter of 2022: Total revenue of $100 to $102 million, an increase of 45% to 48% year over year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $17 to $18 million

Full-Year 2022: Total revenue of $450 to $460 million, an increase of 26% to 28% year over year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $53 to $57 million; an approximate 12% loss at the midpoint of revenue guidance



Our financial guidance includes the following assumptions:

Although the ongoing automotive supply chain issues have made it challenging to predict both used-vehicle values and vehicle trade volumes on our marketplace, we believe we have multiple levers in our business model, and therefore multiple paths to achieve our 2022 revenue guidance.

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding cost of revenue, are expected to grow approximately 33% year over year in 2022.

Reconciliation each of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from such non-GAAP measures; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Establishes 2026 Financial Targets

ACV is targeting approximately $1.3 billion in revenue and $325 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2026, representing an approximate revenue CAGR of 30% from 2022 to 2026, and Adjusted EBITDA margin target of 25%.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

2022 Analyst Day

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products, as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measure and Key Operating and Financial Metrics

We supplement our financial results with a non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, and key operating and financial metrics, Marketplace Units and Marketplace GMV.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a measure used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation and evaluating our operating performance, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) stock-based compensation expense; (3) interest (income) expense; (4) provision for income taxes; and (5) other (income) expense, net.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA include that (1) it does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future, (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures, (3) it does not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense, (4) it does not reflect other non-operating expenses, including interest expense, (5) it does not consider the impact of any contingent consideration liability valuation adjustments, and (6) it does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, our use of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial measures, including our net loss and other results stated in accordance with GAAP.

Operating Metrics

We regularly monitor the following operating and financial metrics in order to measure our current performance and estimate our future performance. Our key operating and financial metrics may be calculated in a manner different than similar business metrics used by other companies.

Marketplace GMV - Marketplace GMV is primarily driven by the volume and dollar value of Marketplace Units transacted on our digital marketplace. We believe that Marketplace GMV acts as an indicator of the success of our marketplace, signaling satisfaction of dealers and buyers on our marketplace, and the health, scale, and growth of our business. We define Marketplace GMV as the total dollar value of vehicles transacted through our digital marketplace within the applicable period, excluding any auction and ancillary fees. Because our definition of Marketplace Units does not include vehicles inspected but not sold on our digital marketplace, GMV does not represent revenue earned by us.

Marketplace Units - Marketplace Units is a key indicator of our potential for growth in Marketplace GMV and revenue. It demonstrates the overall engagement of our customers on the ACV platform, the vibrancy of our digital marketplace and our market share of wholesale transactions in the United States. We define Marketplace Units as the number of vehicles transacted on our digital marketplace within the applicable period. Marketplace Units transacted includes any vehicle that successfully reaches sold status, even if the auction is subsequently unwound, meaning the buyer or seller does not complete the transaction. These instances have been immaterial to date. Marketplace Units exclude vehicles that were inspected by ACV, but not sold on our digital marketplace. Marketplace Units have increased over time as we have expanded our territory coverage, added new dealer partners and increased our share of wholesale transactions from existing customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements concerning ACV’s ability to deliver long-term growth and total addressable market expansion, our financial guidance for the first quarter of 2022 and the full year of 2022 and our 2026 financial targets. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based on ACV’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause ACV’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) our history of operating losses; (2) our limited operating history; (3) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (4) our ability to grow the number of participants on our platform; (5) our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) breaches in our security measures, unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (11) our ability to comply or remain in compliance with laws and regulations that currently apply or become applicable to our business in the United States and other jurisdictions where we elect to do business; (12) general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and (13) the impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and any related economic downturn could have on our or our customers’ businesses, financial condition and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC pursuant on November 10, 2021. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

ACV AUCTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the three months

ended December 31, For the year

ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Marketplace and service revenue $ 86,718 $ 43,847 $ 308,350 $ 173,120 Customer assurance revenue 13,459 9,916 50,085 35,237 Total revenue 100,177 53,763 358,435 208,357 Operating expenses: Marketplace and service cost of revenue

(excluding depreciation & amortization) 45,561 21,559 159,405 83,553 Customer assurance cost of revenue

(excluding depreciation & amortization) 12,462 8,797 45,348 29,496 Operations and technology 29,567 17,385 101,056 64,998 Selling, general, and administrative 35,892 16,281 121,167 64,882 Depreciation and amortization 2,387 1,738 8,264 6,075 Total operating expenses 125,869 65,760 435,240 249,004 Income (loss) from operations (25,692 ) (11,997 ) (76,805 ) (40,647 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 29 29 129 748 Interest expense (200 ) (183 ) (782 ) (633 ) Total other income (expense) (171 ) (154 ) (653 ) 115 Income (loss) before income taxes (25,863 ) (12,151 ) (77,458 ) (40,532 ) Provision for income taxes 449 108 724 489 Net income (loss) $ (26,312 ) $ (12,259 ) $ (78,182 ) $ (41,021 ) Weighted-average shares - basic and diluted 155,771,616 22,069,024 125,332,800 21,596,379 Net loss per share - basic and diluted (0.17 ) (0.56 ) (0.62 ) (1.90 )





ACV AUCTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current Assets : Cash and cash equivalents $ 565,994 $ 233,725 Marketable securities 13,765 - Trade receivables (net of allowance of $3,724 and $2,093) 222,753 104,138 Finance receivables (net of allowance of $636 and $40) 44,278 8,501 Other current assets 10,623 8,041 Total current assets 857,413 354,405 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $4,636 and

$2,439) 4,916 4,912 Goodwill 78,839 21,820 Acquired intangible assets (net of amortization of $7,070 and $3,059) 18,130 11,491 Internal-use software costs (net of amortization of $3,837 and $1,963) 17,844 7,775 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,264 2,000 Other assets 2,554 2,147 Total assets 982,960 404,550 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities : Accounts payable 395,972 151,967 Accrued payroll 11,961 8,109 Accrued other liabilities 9,106 4,375 Deferred revenue 4,317 1,504 Operating lease liabilities 1,306 746 Total current liabilities 422,662 166,701 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,049 1,323 Long-term debt 500 4,832 Other long-term liabilities 1,652 5,054 Total liabilities $ 426,863 $ 177,910 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Convertible Preferred Stock : Convertible preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 0 and 230,538,501 shares authorized; 0 and 115,269,221 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 366,332 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) : Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 and 0 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock; $0.001 par value; 0 and 311,100,000 shares authorized; 0 and 22,331,842 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 22 Common stock - Class A; $0.001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 0 shares authorized; 106,420,843 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 106 - Common stock - Class B; $0.001 par value; 160,000,000 and 0 shares authorized; 49,661,126 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 50 - Additional paid-in capital 801,142 27,322 Accumulated deficit (245,161 ) (166,979 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (40 ) (57 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 556,097 (139,692 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 982,960 $ 404,550



ACV AUCTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (78,182 ) $ (41,021 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,753 7,244 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 23,220 5,705 Provision for bad debt 4,963 5,181 (Gain) on contingent liabilities - (3,063 ) Other non-cash, net 656 901 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchases of businesses: Trade receivables (120,155 ) (29,226 ) Other current assets (2,047 ) (5,702 ) Accounts payable 242,856 66,217 Accrued payroll 3,236 4,095 Accrued other liabilities 2,468 (891 ) Deferred revenue 1,597 (825 ) Other long-term liabilities (1,465 ) 2,418 Other assets (610 ) (665 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 85,290 10,368 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Net increase in finance receivables (36,956 ) (5,288 ) Purchases of property and equipment (2,569 ) (3,503 ) Capitalization of software costs (11,460 ) (5,382 ) Acquisition of businesses (net of cash acquired) (64,500 ) (5,500 ) Purchases of marketable securities (13,781 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (129,266 ) (19,673 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs 385,736 - Proceeds from long term debt 5,250 6,787 Payments towards long term debt (9,582 ) (1,980 ) Proceeds from issuance of Series E1 preferred stock - 55,000 Payments towards promissory note (2,637 ) - Payments for debt issuance and other financing costs (1,385 ) (738 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,631 1,822 Payment of RSU tax withholdings in exchange for common shares surrendered by RSU holders (2,768 ) - Other financing activities, net - (136 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 376,245 60,755 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 332,269 51,450 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 233,725 182,275 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 565,994 $ 233,725 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid (received) during the period for: Interest (income) expense $ 398 $ 171 Income taxes $ 261 $ 59 Cash paid included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities $ 954 $ 770 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained, including initial adoption $ 2,095 $ 718 Contingent consideration $ - $ 5,700 Stock-based compensation included in capitalized software development costs $ 472 $ - Purchase of property and equipment and internal use software in accounts payable $ 587 $ 133



