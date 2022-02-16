Infinera Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) today released financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 25, 2021.



GAAP revenue for the quarter was $400.3 million compared to $355.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $353.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 35.6% compared to 33.2% in the third quarter of 2021 and 35.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was (2.5)% compared to (8.7)% in the third quarter of 2021 and (1.9)% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(33.1) million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to $(53.8) million, or $(0.26) per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and $(9.9) million, or $(0.05) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter was $401.2 million compared to $356.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $354.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 37.2% compared to 38.0% in the third quarter of 2021 and 37.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 4.3% compared to 2.4% in the third quarter of 2021 and 6.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $5.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $(3.0) million, or $(0.01) per share, in the third quarter of 2021, and a net income of $16.7 million, or $0.13 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.

GAAP revenue for the year was $1,425.2 million compared to $1,355.6 million in 2020. GAAP gross margin for the year was 34.9% compared to 30.2% in 2020. GAAP operating margin for the year was (6.1)% compared to (11.4)% in 2020. GAAP net loss for the year was $(170.8) million, or $(0.82) per share, compared to $(206.7) million, or $(1.10) per share, in 2020.

Non-GAAP revenue for the year was $1,429.1 million compared to $1,359.7 million in 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 37.6% compared to 33.8% in 2020. Non-GAAP operating margin for the year was 2.1% compared to (0.5)% in 2020. Non-GAAP net loss for the year was $(8.8) million, or $(0.04) per share, compared to $(36.3) million, or $(0.19) per share, in 2020.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO David Heard said, “Q4 was a pivotal quarter for us. We achieved record revenue and bookings for the company, and exited the year with substantial backlog. Our strong performance in the quarter was the perfect way to wrap-up 2021, a year in which we strengthened our portfolio, bolstered our management team, accelerated growth and expanded margins.”

“Looking ahead to 2022, we intend to build on the foundation we established in 2021,” continued Heard. “The demand drivers fueling our business are robust. While we expect the industry-wide supply chain challenges to remain intense through at least the first half of the year, we are focused on driving 8-12% revenue growth in 2022 and delivering on our longer-term target business model.”

Financial Outlook

Infinera's outlook for the quarter ending March 26, 2022 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $360 million +/- $15 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be 34.0% +/- 150 bps. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 37.0% +/- 150 bps.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $151 million +/- $2 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be $132 million +/- $2 million.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be (7.6)% +/- 200 bps. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 0.5% +/- 200 bps.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Slides Available Online

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's fourth quarter of 2021 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com prior to the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings conference call. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review these slides prior to participating in the conference call webcast. A copy of this press release can be found at investors.infinera.com.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Infinera’s future business plans, the demand drivers fueling Infinera's business, industry-wide supply chain challenges, Infinera's ability to drive revenue growth and deliver on its longer-term target business model for 2022, and Infinera's financial outlook for the first quarter of 2022. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include supply chain issues, including delays, shortages and increased costs, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or updates to existing products; fluctuations in demand, sales cycles and prices for products and services, including discounts given in response to competitive pricing pressures, as well as the timing of purchases by Infinera's key customers; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Infinera’s business, results of operations, financial condition, stock price and personnel; Infinera's ability to identify, attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; risks and compliance obligations relating to Infinera's international operations as well as actions by the U.S. or foreign governments; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; Infinera's ability to service its debt obligations and pursue its strategic plan; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera's periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended on December 26, 2020 as filed with the SEC on March 3, 2021, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 25, 2021 as filed with the SEC on November 3, 2021, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, COVID-19 related costs, amortization of debt discount on Infinera’s convertible senior notes, litigation charges, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.

Infinera has included forward-looking non-GAAP information in this press release, including an estimate of certain non-GAAP financial measures for the first quarter of 2022 that exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring and other related costs. Please see the section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook” below for specific adjustments.

Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, these results are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, and net income (loss) prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.





Infinera Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Revenue: Product $ 316,956 $ 267,226 $ 1,099,376 $ 1,045,551 Services 83,301 86,299 325,829 310,045 Total revenue 400,257 353,525 1,425,205 1,355,596 Cost of revenue: Cost of product 206,577 178,153 732,071 751,465 Cost of services 45,580 44,724 174,008 160,118 Amortization of intangible assets 5,782 4,611 19,621 29,247 Acquisition and integration costs — — — 1,828 Restructuring and other related costs (148 ) (106 ) 1,531 4,146 Total cost of revenue 257,791 227,382 927,231 946,804 Gross profit 142,466 126,143 497,974 408,792 Operating expenses: Research and development 75,783 64,728 299,894 265,634 Sales and marketing 39,052 32,145 138,829 129,604 General and administrative 28,411 24,336 115,415 112,240 Amortization of intangible assets 4,307 4,745 17,455 18,581 Acquisition and integration costs — (265 ) 614 13,346 Restructuring and other related costs 5,055 7,230 13,246 24,586 Total operating expenses 152,608 132,919 585,453 563,991 Loss from operations (10,142 ) (6,776 ) (87,479 ) (155,199 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 365 33 455 118 Interest expense (12,616 ) (12,853 ) (49,099 ) (46,728 ) Other gain (loss), net (8,228 ) 10,777 (22,667 ) 1,121 Total other income (expense), net (20,479 ) (2,043 ) (71,311 ) (45,489 ) Loss before income taxes (30,621 ) (8,819 ) (158,790 ) (200,688 ) Provision for income taxes 2,447 1,105 11,988 6,035 Net loss $ (33,068 ) $ (9,924 ) $ (170,778 ) $ (206,723 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.10 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per common share: Basic 210,908 195,655 207,377 188,216 Diluted 210,908 195,655 207,377 188,216





Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25, 2021 September 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 December 25, 2021 December 26, 2020 Reconciliation of Revenue: GAAP as reported $ 400,257 $ 355,814 $ 353,525 $ 1,425,205 $ 1,355,596 Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) 979 978 892 3,913 4,089 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 401,236 $ 356,792 $ 354,417 $ 1,429,118 $ 1,359,685 Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin: GAAP as reported $ 142,466 35.6 % $ 118,093 33.2 % $ 126,143 35.7 % $ 497,974 34.9 % $ 408,792 30.2 % Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) 979 978 892 3,913 4,089 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 2,034 1,968 1,742 7,928 7,785 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 5,782 4,609 4,611 19,621 29,247 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — — — 1,828 Restructuring and other related costs(5) (148 ) 1,434 (106 ) 1,531 4,146 Inventory related charges(6) (2,041 ) 8,623 — 6,582 — COVID-19 related costs(7) — — — — 3,641 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 149,072 37.2 % $ 135,705 38.0 % $ 133,282 37.6 % $ 537,549 37.6 % $ 459,528 33.8 % Reconciliation of Operating Expenses: GAAP as reported $ 152,608 $ 149,069 $ 132,919 $ 585,453 $ 563,991 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 11,233 11,664 11,177 43,884 41,676 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 4,307 4,351 4,745 17,455 18,581 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — (265 ) 614 13,346 Restructuring and other related costs(5) 5,055 6,546 7,230 13,246 24,586 Litigation charges (9) — (594 ) — 2,291 — Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 132,013 $ 127,102 $ 110,032 $ 507,963 $ 465,802 Reconciliation of Income/(Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin: GAAP as reported $ (10,142 ) (2.5 )% $ (30,976 ) (8.7 )% $ (6,776 ) (1.9 )% $ (87,479 ) (6.1 )% $ (155,199 ) (11.4 )% Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) 979 978 892 3,913 4,089 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 13,267 13,632 12,919 51,812 49,461 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 10,089 8,960 9,356 37,076 47,828 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — (265 ) 614 15,174 Restructuring and other related costs(5) 4,907 7,980 7,124 14,777 28,732 Inventory related charges(6) (2,041 ) 8,623 — 6,582 — COVID-19 related costs(7) — — — — 3,641 Litigation charges (9) — (594 ) — 2,291 — Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 17,059 4.3 % $ 8,603 2.4 % $ 23,250 6.6 % $ 29,586 2.1 % $ (6,274 ) (0.5 )%





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss): GAAP as reported $ (33,068 ) $ (53,794 ) $ (9,924 ) $ (170,778 ) $ (206,723 ) Acquisition-related deferred revenue adjustment(1) 979 978 892 3,913 4,089 Stock-based compensation expense(2) 13,267 13,632 12,919 51,812 49,461 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(3) 10,089 8,960 9,356 37,076 47,828 Acquisition and integration costs(4) — — (265 ) 614 15,174 Restructuring and other related costs(5) 4,907 7,980 7,124 14,777 28,732 Inventory related charges(6) (2,041 ) 8,623 — 6,582 — COVID-19 related costs(7) — — — — 3,641 Amortization of debt discount on Infinera's convertible senior notes(8) 7,627 7,442 6,910 29,411 25,349 Litigation charges (9) — (594 ) — 2,291 — Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(10) 4,622 4,213 (9,671 ) 17,159 (185 ) Income tax effects(11) (709 ) (404 ) (691 ) (1,618 ) (3,688 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 5,673 $ (2,964 ) $ 16,650 $ (8,761 ) $ (36,322 ) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (12): Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 5,673 $ (2,964 ) $ 16,650 $ (8,761 ) $ (36,322 ) Non-GAAP Interest expense 4,989 5,180 5,943 19,688 21,379 Non-GAAP Income tax effects 3,156 5,859 1,796 13,606 9,723 Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization 13,261 11,965 16,521 46,507 52,312 Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 27,079 $ 20,040 $ 40,910 $ 71,040 $ 47,092 Net Income/(Loss) per Common Share - Basic: GAAP as reported $ (0.16 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.10 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.19 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Diluted: U.S. GAAP as reported $ (0.16 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.10 ) Non-GAAP as adjusted $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.04 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Net Income/(Loss) per Common Share:

Basic 210,908 209,183 195,655 207,377 188,216 Diluted(13) 218,009 209,183 203,259 207,377 188,216

(1) Business combination accounting principles require Infinera to write down to fair value its maintenance support contracts assumed in Infinera's acquisition of Coriant, which closed during the fourth quarter of 2018. The revenue for these support contracts is deferred and typically recognized over a period of time after the Coriant acquisition, so Infinera's GAAP revenue for a period of time after the acquisition will not reflect the full amount of revenue that would have been reported if the acquired deferred revenue was not written down to fair value. The non-GAAP adjustment eliminates the effect of the deferred revenue write-down. Management believes these adjustments to revenue from support contracts assumed in the Coriant acquisition are useful to investors as an additional means to reflect revenue trends in Infinera's business.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Cost of revenue $ 2,034 $ 1,968 $ 1,742 $ 7,928 $ 7,785 Total cost of revenue 2,034 1,968 1,742 7,928 7,785 Research and development 4,472 4,714 4,501 18,554 16,863 Sales and marketing 3,276 3,059 2,771 12,345 10,907 General and administration 3,485 3,891 3,905 12,985 13,906 Total operating expenses 11,233 11,664 11,177 43,884 41,676 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,267 $ 13,632 $ 12,919 $ 51,812 $ 49,461

(3) Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology, trade names, customer relationships and backlog acquired in connection with the Coriant acquisition. Amortization of acquired intangible assets also consists of amortization of developed technology, trade names and customer relationships acquired in connection with Infinera’s acquisition of Transmode AB, which closed in 2015. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(4) Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal, financial, IT, manufacturing-related costs, employee-related costs and professional fees incurred in connection with the Coriant acquisition. These amounts have been adjusted in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that these expenses are non-recurring, not indicative of ongoing operating performance and their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(5) Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with Infinera's plan to restructure certain international research and development operations, the reduction of operating costs, the closure of Infinera's Berlin, Germany site, the reduction of headcount at Infinera's Munich, Germany site and other international sites, and Coriant's historical restructuring plan associated with its early retirement plan. In addition, this includes certain contractual liabilities and accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(6) Inventory related charges were incurred as a result of the exit from certain product lines in connection with restructuring initiatives. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(7) COVID-19 related costs consist of higher replacement costs associated with certain warranty parts customers were unable to return for repair due to logistics issues and mobility issues related to COVID-19 public health mandates and restrictions. In addition, Infinera needed to source certain key components from an alternate supplier at substantially higher cost in order to fulfill delivery commitments in the normal course of business. Management has excluded these expenses from non-GAAP financial measures because they were caused by atypical circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic, as their exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(8) Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion are required to be separately accounted for as liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components of the instrument in a manner that reflects the issuer's non-convertible debt borrowing rate. Accordingly, for GAAP purposes, Infinera is required to amortize as debt discount an amount equal to the fair value of the conversion option that was recorded in equity as interest expense on the $402.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 2.125% convertible debt issuance in September 2018 due September 2024 and $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible debt issued on March 9, 2020 due March 2027. Interest expense has been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this non-cash expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(9) Litigation charges are associated with the settlement of litigation matters. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results because they are non-recurring, and management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance.

(10) Foreign exchange (gains) and losses have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Exclusion of foreign exchange (gains) and losses from non-GAAP results commenced in the first quarter of 2021 and prior periods have been adjusted for comparability.

(11) The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of the purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition-related costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(12) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expenses, income tax effects and depreciation and amortization expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.

(13) The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes excluded from the computation of dilutive net loss per share attributable to common stockholders on a GAAP basis because the effect would have been anti-dilutive. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.





Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment, net made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company’s financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 September 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,369 $ (13,175 ) $ 52,216 $ 28,128 $ (112,300 ) Purchase of property and equipment, net (9,065 ) (6,525 ) (11,861 ) (41,379 ) (39,009 ) Free cash flow $ (7,696 ) $ (19,700 ) $ 40,355 $ (13,251 ) $ (151,309 )





Infinera Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values)

(Unaudited)

December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 190,611 $ 298,014 Short-term restricted cash 2,840 3,293 Accounts receivable, net 358,954 319,428 Inventory 291,367 269,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 147,989 171,831 Total current assets 991,761 1,061,873 Property, plant and equipment, net 160,218 153,133 Operating lease right-of-use assets 45,338 68,851 Intangible assets 86,574 124,882 Goodwill 255,788 273,426 Long-term restricted cash 9,070 14,076 Other long-term assets 38,475 36,256 Total assets $ 1,587,224 $ 1,732,497 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 216,404 $ 175,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 147,029 150,550 Accrued compensation and related benefits 88,021 52,976 Short-term debt, net 533 101,983 Accrued warranty 23,204 19,369 Deferred revenue 137,297 133,246 Total current liabilities 612,488 633,886 Long-term debt, net 476,789 445,996 Long-term accrued warranty 21,106 21,339 Long-term deferred revenue 31,612 29,810 Long-term deferred tax liability 2,364 4,164 Long-term operating lease liabilities 54,326 76,126 Other long-term liabilities 64,768 94,892 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value

Authorized shares – 500,000 in 2021 and 2020

Issued and outstanding shares – 211,381 in 2021 and 201,397 in 2020 211 201 Additional paid-in capital 2,026,098 1,965,245 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,496 ) (11,898 ) Accumulated deficit (1,698,042 ) (1,527,264 ) Total stockholders' equity 323,771 426,284 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,587,224 $ 1,732,497





Infinera Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net loss $ (170,778 ) $ (206,723 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 83,583 100,140 Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs 6,805 5,471 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 32,455 28,115 Operating lease expense 14,993 18,556 Stock-based compensation expense 51,812 49,461 Other, net 4,147 4,438 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (45,783 ) 32,150 Inventory (28,022 ) 71,424 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (424 ) (36,127 ) Accounts payable 32,304 (93,411 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 39,283 (107,704 ) Deferred revenue 7,753 21,910 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 28,128 (112,300 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (41,379 ) (39,009 ) Net cash used in investing activities (41,379 ) (39,009 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock from at-the-market equity offering, net of issuance costs of $3,380 — 92,916 Proceeds from issuance of 2027 Notes — 194,500 Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 55,000 Repayment of third-party manufacturing funding (24,610 ) (5,346 ) Repayment of revolving line of credit (77,000 ) (8,000 ) Repayment of mortgage payable (350 ) (233 ) Payment of debt issuance cost — (2,455 ) Principal payments on financing lease obligations (1,631 ) (1,587 ) Payment of term license obligation (7,272 ) (5,692 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 16,497 17,072 Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement (7,178 ) (2,013 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (101,544 ) 334,162 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 1,933 (267 ) Net change in cash and restricted cash (112,862 ) 182,586 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 315,383 132,797 Cash and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 202,521 $ 315,383





Infinera Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 18,703 $ 5,039 Cash paid for interest $ 18,261 $ 15,638 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,011 $ — Transfer of inventory to fixed assets $ 2,279 $ 1,083 Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 9,339 $ 12,478

(1) Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets:

December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Cash $ 190,611 $ 298,014 Short-term restricted cash 2,840 3,293 Long-term restricted cash 9,070 14,076 Total cash and restricted cash $ 202,521 $ 315,383





Infinera Corporation

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 GAAP Revenue ($ Mil) $330.3 $331.6 $340.2 $353.5 $330.9 $338.2 $355.8 $400.3 GAAP Gross Margin % 23.3% 29.4% 31.8% 35.7% 35.4% 35.6% 33.2% 35.6% Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1) 28.3% 33.8% 35.2% 37.6% 37.6% 37.7% 38.0% 37.2% GAAP Revenue Composition: Domestic % 52% 50% 49% 36% 48% 52% 46% 42% International % 48% 50% 51% 64% 52% 48% 54% 58% Customers >10% of Revenue 1 1 1 — 1 — — — Cash Related Information: Cash from Operations ($ Mil) ($91.5 ) ($36.6 ) ($36.4 ) $52.2 $18.6 $21.3 ($13.2 ) $1.4 Capital Expenditures ($ Mil) $8.5 $10.5 $8.1 $11.9 $11.7 $14.1 $6.5 $9.1 Depreciation & Amortization ($ Mil) $25.4 $25.9 $22.9 $25.9 $20.5 $18.8 $20.9 $23.4 DSOs 75 79 78 82 76 76 70 82 Inventory Metrics: Raw Materials ($ Mil) $50.0 $43.4 $39.3 $34.7 $31.8 $33.3 $37.4 $39.4 Work in Process ($ Mil) $52.0 $50.9 $51.6 $55.8 $55.5 $55.1 $54.4 $53.9 Finished Goods ($ Mil) $217.7 $193.9 $185.0 $178.8 $175.5 $185.6 $197.8 $198.1 Total Inventory ($ Mil) $319.7 $288.2 $275.9 $269.3 $262.8 $274.0 $289.6 $291.4 Inventory Turns(2) 3.0 3.1 3.2 3.3 3.1 3.1 3.1 3.5 Worldwide Headcount 3,302 3,209 3,074 3,050 3,041 3,108 3,205 3,225 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands): Basic 182,024 185,596 189,589 195,655 202,638 206,780 209,183 210,908 Diluted 189,246 190,127 195,868 203,259 217,970 219,459 219,262 218,009

(1) Non-GAAP adjustments include acquisition-related deferred revenue and inventory adjustments, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, and COVID-19 related costs. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue before adjustments for restructuring and other related costs, inventory related charges, COVID-19 related costs, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and certain purchase accounting adjustments, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.





Infinera Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Outlook

(In millions, except percentages)

(Unaudited)

The following amounts represent the midpoint of the expected range: