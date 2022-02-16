Churchill Downs Incorporated Names Nate Simon Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that Nate Simon has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Company. In this role, he will be responsible for providing strategic technology leadership and services. Simon replaces Ben Murr who was promoted to President of TwinSpires and Online Gaming in January.



Simon brings 20 years of technology and organizational leadership experience to the position. He joined CDI in 2011 as Vice President of Operations for the Company’s United Tote division before his promotion to President of United Tote in 2012. During that time, Simon was accountable for over 200 employees across the United States and Canada and over $25 million in global revenue.

“I am very proud of the results Nate has delivered in modernizing United Tote over the past 10 years,” said Bill Carstanjen, Chief Executive Officer of CDI. “We look forward to him building on these contributions by delivering further innovation and growth to the Company as the Chief Technology Officer.”

Prior to joining CDI, Simon was the Global Head of IT Operations for Clariant. He started his career with General Electric Co. where he completed the GE Information Management Leadership Program and worked as an Enterprise Resource Planning Project Leader. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Indiana University.

Simon’s promotion is effective immediately. CDI will move quickly to fill the role of President of United Tote.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have nine retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in nine states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about Churchill Downs Incorporated can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

