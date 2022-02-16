Nautilus to Participate in the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference.



Nautilus’ management is scheduled to present on Monday, March 7th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s website at: https://www.nautilus.bio/investors/

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio



