FUJIFILM North America Corporation to Appoint Bing Liem as Division President, Imaging

VALHALLA, N.Y., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation, today announced the appointment of Bing Liem (currently, senior vice president, Imaging Division) to the division president, Imaging Division, effective April 10, 2022. Liem will succeed Manny Almeida, following Almeida’s decision to retire effective April 9, 2022, after a collective 36 years of dedicated service and strong leadership. FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Imaging Division includes photographic paper, digital printing equipment, personalized photo products, film, one-time-use cameras, and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories.

Liem’s selection as division president, Imaging Division, is the result of a multi-year leadership and succession plan. As an accomplished industry executive, Liem joined the Imaging Division in April, 2006 as vice president, sales and has progressively expanded his leadership responsibilities to serve as vice president, marketing & sales in 2011, vice president & general manager in 2016, and most recently to his current role in April, 2021. During his tenure at Fujifilm, Liem has been instrumental in establishing critical strategic changes to the commercial organization to create additional value for Fujifilm’s retail partners and consumers. In addition, Liem and his team have been responsible for the significant adoption and growth of the INSTAX portfolio in the U.S., which plays an influential role in today’s pop culture. Prior to joining Fujifilm, Bing spent 22 years at Agfa Photo in various leadership roles, including president and CEO for US/Canada/Mexico.

“On behalf of all of Fujifilm, we are grateful to Manny’s numerous and significant accomplishments and invaluable leadership over the past few decades, and wish him well in his retirement,” said Jun Higuchi, president and CEO, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, president, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, and chairman FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “As Fujifilm continues to position Imaging as a core global growth-driver, we are delighted to welcome Bing to his new appointment as we continue to expand our differentiated imaging portfolio in the U.S. I look forward to working with Bing and his team as we soon begin to write the next exciting chapter for our Imaging Division.”

“It has been the honor of my career to serve alongside the dedicated and bright team at Fujifilm. I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments in leading the imaging industry through the development of a vast photography portfolio to serve our retail partners and consumers,” said Manny Almeida, division president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Fujifilm has an exciting future in store for photography lovers, and I am confident in Bing’s ability to lead the division on an even greater growth trajectory.”

“Ever since I picked up my first camera when I was 17, photography has been part of my DNA, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Imaging Division in the U.S., as part of a company that has innovated in this field for over 85 years,” said Bing Liem, senior vice president, Imaging Division, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “I look forward to the future as we continue to innovate new products and services to enhance the way people create and share memories through photography.”

Over the next two months, Almeida and Liem will work closely together to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX® line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to https://www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to https://www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.