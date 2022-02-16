Upwork to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that President and CEO, Hayden Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff McCombs, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com . A webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com . Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of this event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

