CareTrust REIT Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Operating Results

For the quarter, CareTrust REIT reported:

100% of contractual rents collected;

Net income of $18.3 million, a 13.3% decrease over the prior year, and net income per share of $0.19;

Normalized FFO of $37.3 million, a 9.0% increase over the prior year, and normalized FFO per share of $0.39;

Normalized FAD of $39.8 million, an 11.5% increase over the prior year, and normalized FAD per share of $0.41; and

A quarterly dividend of $0.265 per share, representing a payout ratio of approximately 65% on normalized FAD.



100% Rent Collection & Continued Recovery

“We are pleased to report 100% of contractual rents collected in the quarter, making the full year’s collections also 100%,” said Dave Sedgwick, CareTrust’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The fact that we collected 100% of contractual rent over the past two years is a testament to the quality of our investments and our operators, and our team’s ability to manage needed changes in the portfolio efficiently,” he added. He noted that 2022 will be a year of continued recovery for the majority of CareTrust’s operators.

Alluding to the industry-wide delay in occupancy recovery caused by the Omicron variant and ongoing staffing shortages, Mr. Sedgwick said, “Despite these challenges, most of CareTrust’s operators have shifted to offense in terms of being part of the solution to treat COVID patients and also in terms of looking to grow again.” However, while noting that provider relief funding had been helpful in mitigating challenges during the pandemic for most of CareTrust’s tenants, the latest HHS “Phase 4” provider relief disbursement “has provided insufficient runway for a few operators to successfully make the soft landing we have been hoping for, resulting in 93% of contractual cash rent collected in January,” he added.

Reinforcing the Foundation

Discussing the Company’s outlook for 2022, Mr. Sedgwick said, “We see an opportunity now to reinforce the foundation of this platform for the long term. As we look forward, not just to next quarter but to the coming years and what we expect to be significant growth opportunities ahead, COVID has exposed a few cracks in the foundation for which relief funds no longer suffice, and that we want to remediate while they are still relatively small.”

Explaining that the current sellers' market appears to offer an unprecedented opportunity to de-risk the portfolio, he disclosed that CareTrust plans to pursue the sale, re-tenanting, or repurposing of up to 32 assets representing approximately 10% of contractual cash rent. “Throughout the pandemic, we have conducted ‘stress-test’ analyses of the portfolio and identified a handful of operators and properties that we believe pose an unacceptable risk of default as provider relief measures come to an end. For these relationships and properties, we’ve decided to take advantage of the frothy sellers’ market and remove these cracks and the associated uncertainty from our foundation,” he added.

“As part of this plan, we are looking at moving into an exciting new asset class for CareTrust as well – behavioral health,” Mr. Sedgwick said. “We are cautiously optimistic about the opportunity to redevelop and repurpose assets into addiction recovery properties, which we believe would be a higher and better use for some of our real estate,” he added. Mr. Sedgwick noted that for certain assets, uses such as behavioral health typically command higher rents and operate at better lease coverages than seniors housing. “Repurposing some of our properties would give us the entry point into behavioral health we’ve been looking for, and give our team a powerful new asset management tool as we constantly evaluate ways to strengthen the overall portfolio,” he said.

In summarizing the plan, Mr. Sedgwick concluded, “We do not intend to play the ‘defer and hope’ game with operators and properties that have been on our ‘watchlist’ since before the pandemic. Rather, we intend to take advantage of the sellers’ market, redeploy any proceeds in new investments underwritten for today’s realities, and use this time to upgrade the risk profile of our growing portfolio.”

Continued Focus on Growth

During the quarter, CareTrust acquired two vacant seniors housing and memory care properties for $12.4 million, inclusive of transaction costs, in New Jersey. It is anticipated that the two properties, once licensed, will be leased to a new operator at a stabilized yield consistent with historical yields. The acquisition was funded using cash on hand.

Subsequent to quarter end, CareTrust acquired a 155-bed skilled nursing facility in Ennis, Texas for a purchase price of $8.9 million, inclusive of transaction costs. The facility was added to the existing master lease with affiliates of Eduro Healthcare, who took over operations on February 1, 2022. Annual cash rent under the Eduro master lease increased by approximately $815,000 with CPI-based annual rent escalators. The initial term of Eduro's master lease with CareTrust was also extended by four years in connection with the transaction. The acquisition was funded using cash on hand.

Commenting on the challenges and opportunities associated with growing during a sellers' market, Mark Lamb, CareTrust’s Chief Investment Officer, said, “The market is as competitive as we have seen it, but we are optimistic about our ability to leverage our robust lease coverage with current operators and our history as value-add providers to buy facilities at the right basis and provide a ramp to stabilization, if needed.” He also noted that CareTrust has agreed to partner with a top lender to invest in a variety of loan products that the Company expects will provide capital deployment opportunities this year and into the foreseeable future. “Once the agreement is formalized, we would expect to fund $50 to $100 million into that vehicle in 2022 at a return in the low- to mid-8% range, and we believe these investments would also lead to an attractive pipeline of operators and off-market opportunities for the years to come,” he concluded.

Guidance Discussion

Chief Financial Officer Bill Wagner noted that CareTrust stood out among healthcare REITs during the pandemic by continuing to issue annual guidance in spite of the many operating headwinds and uncertainty around continued government financial support. “Given the early stage of today’s announced 2022 asset management plan, issuing guidance will be postponed until meaningful progress has been made on the wide range of possibilities for both proceeds and redeployment of that capital,” he said.

Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2021

Mr. Wagner reported that, for the fourth quarter, CareTrust generated net income of $18.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $37.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $39.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted weighted-average common share. For the year ended December 31, 2021, CareTrust generated net income of $72.0 million, or $0.74 per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $143.9 million, or $1.49 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $153.0 million, or $1.59 per diluted weighted-average common share.

Liquidity

As of quarter end, CareTrust reported net debt-to-annualized normalized run rate EBITDA of 3.7x, well under the Company's target leverage range of 4.0x to 5.0x, and a net debt-to-enterprise value of approximately 23.0%. Mr. Wagner stated that as of today, the Company had approximately $90 million outstanding on its $600 million revolving credit line, with no scheduled debt maturities prior to 2024. He also disclosed that CareTrust currently has more than $13 million in cash on hand. He further noted that the Company currently has approximately $476.5 million in available authorization remaining on its at-the-market equity program. "With substantial availability on our revolver, and equity markets readily accessible to us at present, we continue to have a wide range of capital options for funding our opportunistic growth strategy," said Mr. Wagner.

Dividend Maintained

During the quarter, CareTrust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.265 per common share. On an annualized basis, the payout ratio was approximately 68% based on fourth quarter 2021 normalized FFO, and 65% based on normalized FAD.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com .



CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Revenues: Rental income $ 49,118 $ 43,605 $ 190,195 $ 173,612 Independent living facilities — 203 — 2,077 Interest and other income 619 329 2,156 2,643 Total revenues 49,737 44,137 192,351 178,332 Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 14,056 13,275 55,340 52,760 Interest expense 5,689 5,579 23,677 23,661 Property taxes 1,108 657 3,574 2,836 Independent living facilities — 209 — 1,869 General and administrative 10,738 3,381 26,874 16,302 Total expenses 31,591 23,101 109,465 97,428 Other income (loss): Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (10,827 ) — Gain (loss) on sale of real estate 115 19 (77 ) (37 ) Total other income (loss) 115 19 (10,904 ) (37 ) Net income $ 18,261 $ 21,055 $ 71,982 $ 80,867 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.74 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.22 $ 0.74 $ 0.85 Weighted-average number of common shares: Basic 96,297 95,215 96,017 95,200 Diluted 96,552 95,244 96,092 95,207 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.265 $ 0.25 $ 1.06 $ 1.00





CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 18,261 $ 21,055 $ 71,982 $ 80,867 Depreciation and amortization 14,056 13,275 55,340 52,760 Interest expense 5,689 5,579 23,677 23,661 Amortization of stock-based compensation 5,635 971 10,832 3,790 EBITDA 43,641 40,880 161,831 161,078 Recovery of previously reversed rent — — — (1,047 ) Lease termination revenue — (73 ) (63 ) (1,179 ) Property operating expenses 8 — 8 (248 ) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (115 ) (19 ) 77 37 Non-routine transaction costs 1,418 — 1,418 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 10,827 — Normalized EBITDA $ 44,952 $ 40,788 $ 174,098 $ 158,641 Net income $ 18,261 $ 21,055 $ 71,982 $ 80,867 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 14,051 13,268 55,318 52,713 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (115 ) (19 ) 77 37 Funds from Operations (FFO) 32,197 34,304 127,377 133,617 Effect of the senior unsecured notes payable redemption — — 642 — Recovery of previously reversed rent — — — (1,047 ) Lease termination revenue — (73 ) (63 ) (1,179 ) Property operating expenses 8 — 8 (248 ) Accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation 3,696 — 3,696 — Non-routine transaction costs 1,418 — 1,418 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 10,827 — Normalized FFO $ 37,319 $ 34,231 $ 143,905 $ 131,143





CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 18,261 $ 21,055 $ 71,982 $ 80,867 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 14,051 13,268 55,318 52,713 Amortization of deferred financing fees 521 488 2,022 1,950 Amortization of stock-based compensation 5,635 971 10,832 3,790 Straight-line rental income (6 ) (12 ) (32 ) (77 ) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (115 ) (19 ) 77 37 Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) 38,347 35,751 140,199 139,280 Effect of the senior unsecured notes payable redemption — — 642 — Recovery of previously reversed rent — — — (1,047 ) Lease termination revenue — (73 ) (63 ) (1,179 ) Property operating expenses 8 — 8 (248 ) Non-routine transaction costs 1,418 — 1,418 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 10,827 — Normalized FAD $ 39,773 $ 35,678 $ 153,031 $ 136,806 FFO per share $ 0.33 $ 0.36 $ 1.32 $ 1.40 Normalized FFO per share $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 1.49 $ 1.38 FAD per share $ 0.40 $ 0.37 $ 1.46 $ 1.46 Normalized FAD per share $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.59 $ 1.43 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding [1] 96,646 95,429 96,309 95,346 [1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.





CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS - 5 QUARTER TREND (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Revenues: Rental income $ 43,605 $ 45,246 $ 47,744 $ 48,087 $ 49,118 Independent living facilities 203 — — — — Interest and other income 329 505 514 518 619 Total revenues 44,137 45,751 48,258 48,605 49,737 Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 13,275 13,473 13,843 13,968 14,056 Interest expense 5,579 5,762 6,534 5,692 5,689 Property taxes 657 696 766 1,004 1,108 Independent living facilities 209 — — — — General and administrative 3,381 5,142 5,798 5,196 10,738 Total expenses 23,101 25,073 26,941 25,860 31,591 Other income (loss): Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (10,827 ) — Gain (loss) on sale of real estate 19 (192 ) — — 115 Total other income (loss) 19 (192 ) — (10,827 ) 115 Net income $ 21,055 $ 20,486 $ 21,317 $ 11,918 $ 18,261 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.12 $ 0.19 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 95,244 95,385 96,120 96,297 96,552





CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND (in thousands) (Unaudited) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Net income $ 21,055 $ 20,486 $ 21,317 $ 11,918 $ 18,261 Depreciation and amortization 13,275 13,473 13,843 13,968 14,056 Interest expense 5,579 5,762 6,534 5,692 5,689 Amortization of stock-based compensation 971 1,585 1,810 1,802 5,635 EBITDA 40,880 41,306 43,504 33,380 43,641 Lease termination revenue (73 ) (63 ) — — — Property operating expenses — — — — 8 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (19 ) 192 — — (115 ) Non-routine transaction costs — — — — 1,418 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 10,827 — Normalized EBITDA $ 40,788 $ 41,435 $ 43,504 $ 44,207 $ 44,952 Net income $ 21,055 $ 20,486 $ 21,317 $ 11,918 $ 18,261 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 13,268 13,466 13,837 13,964 14,051 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (19 ) 192 — — (115 ) Funds from Operations (FFO) 34,304 34,144 35,154 25,882 32,197 Effect of the senior unsecured notes payable redemption — — 642 — — Lease termination revenue (73 ) (63 ) — — — Property operating expenses — — — — 8 Accelerated amortization of stock-based compensation — — — — 3,696 Non-routine transaction costs — — — — 1,418 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 10,827 — Normalized FFO $ 34,231 $ 34,081 $ 35,796 $ 36,709 $ 37,319





CARETRUST REIT, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 5 QUARTER TREND (continued) (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 September 30,

2021 December 31,

2021 Net income $ 21,055 $ 20,486 $ 21,317 $ 11,918 $ 18,261 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 13,268 13,466 13,837 13,964 14,051 Amortization of deferred financing fees 488 487 495 519 521 Amortization of stock-based compensation 971 1,585 1,810 1,802 5,635 Straight-line rental income (12 ) (12 ) (8 ) (6 ) (6 ) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate (19 ) 192 — — (115 ) Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) 35,751 36,204 37,451 28,197 38,347 Effect of the senior unsecured notes payable redemption — — 642 — — Lease termination revenue (73 ) (63 ) — — — Property operating expenses — — — — 8 Non-routine transaction costs — — — — 1,418 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 10,827 — Normalized FAD $ 35,678 $ 36,141 $ 38,093 $ 39,024 $ 39,773 FFO per share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.33 Normalized FFO per share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 FAD per share $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.40 Normalized FAD per share $ 0.37 $ 0.38 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 0.41 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding [1] 95,429 95,621 96,366 96,592 96,646 [1] For the periods presented, the diluted weighted average shares have been calculated using the treasury stock method.





CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets: Real estate investments, net $ 1,589,971 $ 1,448,099 Other real estate investments 15,155 15,000 Assets held for sale, net 4,835 7,226 Cash and cash equivalents 19,895 18,919 Accounts and other receivables 2,418 1,823 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 7,512 10,450 Deferred financing costs, net 1,062 2,042 Total assets $ 1,640,848 $ 1,503,559 Liabilities and Equity: Senior unsecured notes payable, net $ 394,262 $ 296,669 Senior unsecured term loan, net 199,136 198,925 Unsecured revolving credit facility 80,000 50,000 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities 25,408 19,572 Dividends payable 26,285 24,251 Total liabilities 725,091 589,417 Equity: Common stock 963 952 Additional paid-in capital 1,196,839 1,164,402 Cumulative distributions in excess of earnings (282,045 ) (251,212 ) Total equity 915,757 914,142 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,640,848 $ 1,503,559





CARETRUST REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 71,982 $ 80,867 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization (including below-market ground leases) 55,394 52,819 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,052 1,950 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,827 — Amortization of stock-based compensation 10,832 3,790 Straight-line rental income (32 ) (77 ) Noncash interest income (155 ) — Loss on sale of real estate 77 37 Interest income distribution from other real estate investment — 1,346 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables (562 ) 825 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net 399 387 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and deferred rent liabilities 6,057 3,791 Net cash provided by operating activities 156,871 145,735 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of real estate, net of deposits applied (192,718 ) (89,650 ) Purchases of equipment, furniture and fixtures and improvements to real estate (6,013 ) (8,297 ) Investment in real estate mortgage and other loans receivable (1,253 ) (30,498 ) Principal payments received on real estate mortgage and other loans receivable 393 80,928 Repayment of other real estate investment — 2,327 Escrow deposits for potential acquisitions of real estate — (3,000 ) Net proceeds from sales of real estate 6,958 6,608 Net cash used in investing activities (192,633 ) (41,582 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (costs paid for) the issuance of common stock, net 22,946 (404 ) Proceeds from the issuance of senior unsecured notes payable 400,000 — Borrowings under unsecured revolving credit facility 220,000 65,000 Payments on senior unsecured notes payable (300,000 ) — Payments on unsecured revolving credit facility (190,000 ) (75,000 ) Payments on debt extinguishment and deferred financing costs (14,095 ) — Net-settle adjustment on restricted stock (1,331 ) (1,996 ) Dividends paid on common stock (100,782 ) (93,161 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 36,738 (105,561 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 976 (1,408 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of the beginning of period 18,919 20,327 Cash and cash equivalents as of the end of period $ 19,895 $ 18,919





CARETRUST REIT, INC. DEBT SUMMARY (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Interest Maturity % of Deferred Net Carrying Debt Rate Date Principal Principal Loan Costs Value Fixed Rate Debt Senior unsecured notes payable 3.875 % 2028 $ 400,000 58.8 % $ (5,738 ) $ 394,262 Floating Rate Debt Senior unsecured term loan 1.601 % [1] 2026 200,000 29.4 % (864 ) 199,136 Unsecured revolving credit facility 1.201 % [2] 2024 [3] 80,000 11.8 % — [4] 80,000 1.487 % 280,000 41.2 % (864 ) 279,136 Total Debt 2.892 % $ 680,000 100.0 % $ (6,602 ) $ 673,398 [1] Funds can be borrowed at applicable LIBOR plus 1.50% to 2.20% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.50% to 1.20%. [2] Funds can be borrowed at applicable LIBOR plus 1.10% to 1.55% or at the Base Rate (as defined) plus 0.10% to 0.55%. [3] Maturity date assumes exercise of two 6-month extension options. [4] Deferred financing fees are not shown net for the unsecured revolving credit facility and are included in assets on the balance sheet.

