AdTheorent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 3, 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (“AdTheorent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, March 3, 2022 after market close. AdTheorent will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its financial results.



Date: March 3, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference call: (844) 705-1467 from the United States and Canada or (929) 517-0943 International with Conference ID 8037743

Live webcast: https://investors.adtheorent.com

Telephone replay: (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada or (404) 537-3406 International with Conference ID 8037743; available until 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Archived webcast replay will also be made available on https://investors.adtheorent.com

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's industry-leading machine learning platform powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for four consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com.

