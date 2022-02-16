Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $19.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 56.0% to $149.9 million compared to $96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Net income of $16.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $19.2 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Total loss ratio of 15.0% compared to 44.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Combined ratio of 75.0% compared to 112.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 70.7%, compared to 111.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Annualized return on equity of 17.2%, compared to negative 2.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 19.9%, compared to negative 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Full Year 2021 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 51.0% to $535.2 million compared to $354.4 million in 2020
  • Net income of $45.8 million, compared to $6.3 million in 2020
  • Adjusted net income(1) of $53.4 million, compared to $8.9 million in 2020
  • Total loss ratio of 17.7%, compared to 41.3% in 2020
  • Combined ratio of 80.0%, compared to 102.5% in 2020
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 76.1%, compared to 100.4% in 2020
  • Return on equity of 12.1%, compared to 2.1% in 2020
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 14.1%, compared to 3.0% in 2020

(1)        See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “At the onset of 2021, Palomar announced four key strategic initiatives that it intended to implement over the course of the year. First, we would grow our core book of business at a level similar to that of 2020; next, we would build our newly launched E&S company, Palomar Excess & Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”); additionally, we would launch several new initiatives that would position Palomar for sustained long-term, profitable growth; and lastly, we would reduce the volatility of our operating results through the exit of unprofitable business segments, underwriting enhancements and conservative risk transfer solutions. I am pleased to report that our results in 2021 reflect the significant progress made on each of these initiatives.”

“Our gross written premium grew 51.0% for the year and at an even more impressive 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PESIC wrote $152.1 million of premium in 2021, its first full year of operation and exited the year on an over $200 million annual run rate. We also made investments in our business that plant the seeds for future growth, including the expansion of our casualty underwriting team and the launch of PLMR-FRONT, that we expect to contribute meaningful net income in the years ahead. While expanding our business is important, we remained acutely focused on delivering predictable results over time. To accomplish this, during the year we successfully ran-off our Admitted All Risk business, took meaningful rate increases across the portfolio, made enhancements to our underwriting guidelines and purchased an aggregate reinsurance cover which not only protects our business from losses generated from multiple severe catastrophic events but also put a floor on our 2021 adjusted ROE.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Our strong fourth quarter results, most notably the 19.9% adjusted ROE and the aforementioned top line growth of 56%, demonstrate the momentum in our business and the confidence we have in our ability to profitably grow Palomar in 2022 and beyond.”   

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 56.0% to $149.9 million compared to $96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 74.3% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $10.2 million including $11.9 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, offset by $1.7 million of favorable development on catastrophe losses from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 15.0%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 17.5%, compared to a loss ratio of 44.2% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 37.2% and attritional loss ratio of 7.0%. Underwriting income(1) was $17.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.0% compared to underwriting loss of $5.0 million and a combined ratio of 112.8% during the same period last year. Excluding expenses related to transactions, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bonds, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio(1) was 70.7% in the fourth quarter compared to 111.0% during the same period last year. Non-catastrophe losses and loss ratio increased mainly due to the growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses, such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 4.6% to $2.4 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2021 due to cash generated from operations, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.99 years at December 31, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $516.3 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $245 thousand in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 22.3% compared to 23.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense. The 2020 fourth quarter tax rate differed from the statutory rate due to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $394.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 17.2% compared to negative 2.0% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 19.9% compared to negative 1.4% for the same period in the prior year.

Full Year 2022 Outlook
For the full year 2022, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $80 million to $85 million.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

  Three months ended       
  December 31,     Percent 
  2021 2020 Change Change 
    
  ($ in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums $149,908 $96,092 $53,816 56.0%
Ceded written premiums  (70,437)  (53,839)  (16,598) 30.8%
Net written premiums  79,471  42,253  37,218 88.1%
Net earned premiums  67,840  38,922  28,918 74.3%
Commission and other income  872  803  69 8.6%
Total underwriting revenue (1)  68,712  39,725  28,987 73.0%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  10,169  17,214  (7,045) (40.9)%
Acquisition expenses  27,284  18,131  9,153 50.5%
Other underwriting expenses  14,285  9,356  4,929 52.7%
Underwriting income (loss) (1)  16,974  (4,976)  21,950 (441.1)%
Interest expense  (40)    (40) NM 
Net investment income  2,431  2,325  106 4.6%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  2,029  245  1,784 NM 
Income (loss) before income taxes  21,394  (2,406)  23,800 NM 
Income tax expense (benefit)  4,762  (557)  5,319 NM 
Net income (loss) $16,632 $(1,849) $18,481 NM 
Adjustments:            
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings  153    153 NM 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,214  710  1,504 211.8%
Amortization of intangibles  547    547 NM 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond  5    5 NM 
Tax impact  (350)  (130)  (220) 169.2%
Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $19,201 $(1,269) $20,470 NM 
Key Financial and Operating Metrics            
Annualized return on equity  17.2% (2.0)%     
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)  19.9% (1.4)%     
Loss ratio  15.0% 44.2%     
Expense ratio  60.0% 68.6%     
Combined ratio  75.0% 112.8%     
Adjusted combined ratio (1)  70.7% 111.0%     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.64 $(0.07)      
Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (1) $0.74 $(0.05)      
Catastrophe losses $(1,704) $14,474      
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)  (2.5)% 37.2%     
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)  73.2% 73.8%     
NM-Not Meaningful            

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

  Year ended       
  December 31,     Percent 
  2021 2020 Change Change 
    
  ($ in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums $535,175 $354,360 $180,815 51.0%
Ceded written premiums  (223,443)  (155,102)  (68,341) 44.1%
Net written premiums  311,732  199,258  112,474 56.4%
Net earned premiums  233,826  155,068  78,758 50.8%
Commission and other income  3,608  3,295  313 9.5%
Total underwriting revenue (1)  237,434  158,363  79,071 49.9%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  41,457  64,115  (22,658) (35.3)%
Acquisition expenses  95,433  64,041  31,392 49.0%
Other underwriting expenses  53,723  34,084  19,639 57.6%
Underwriting income (loss) (1)  46,821  (3,877)  50,698 NM 
Interest expense  (40)    (40) NM 
Net investment income  9,080  8,612  468 5.4%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  1,277  1,488  (211) (14.2)%
Income before income taxes  57,138  6,223  50,915 NM 
Income tax expense (benefit)  11,291  (34)  11,325 NM 
Net income  $45,847 $6,257 $39,590 NM 
Adjustments:            
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings  563  708  (145) (20.5)%
Stock-based compensation expense  5,584  2,167  3,417 157.7%
Amortization of intangibles  1,251    1,251 NM 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond  1,704  399  1,305 327.1%
Tax impact  (1,506)  (664)  (842) 126.8%
Adjusted net income (1) $53,443 $8,867 $44,576 502.7%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics            
Return on equity  12.1% 2.1%     
Adjusted return on equity (1)  14.1% 3.0%     
Loss ratio  17.7% 41.3%     
Expense ratio  62.2% 61.2%     
Combined ratio  80.0% 102.5%     
Adjusted combined ratio (1)  76.1% 100.4%     
Diluted earnings per share $1.76 $0.24      
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $2.05 $0.35      
Catastrophe losses $5,015 $50,986      
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)  2.1% 32.9%     
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)  73.9% 67.5%     
NM-Not Meaningful            

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

     December 31,     December 31, 
  2021 2020
Assets      
Investments:      
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $426,122 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020) $432,682 $397,987
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $31,834 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020)  33,261  24,322
Total investments  465,943  422,309
Cash and cash equivalents  50,284  33,538
Restricted cash  87  248
Accrued investment income  2,725  2,545
Premium receivable  88,012  48,842
Deferred policy acquisition costs  55,953  35,481
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  29,368  10,162
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses  127,947  94,566
Ceded unearned premiums  58,315  35,031
Prepaid expenses and other assets  37,072  34,119
Property and equipment, net  527  739
Intangible assets, net  9,501  11,512
Total assets $925,734 $729,092
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $21,284 $20,730
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses  173,366  129,036
Unearned premiums  284,665  183,489
Ceded premium payable  37,460  22,233
Funds held under reinsurance treaty  10,882  4,515
Deferred tax liabilities, net  3,908  5,376
Total liabilities  531,565  365,379
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,428,929 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively  3  3
Additional paid-in capital  318,902  310,507
Accumulated other comprehensive income  5,312  13,246
Retained earnings  69,952  39,957
Total stockholders' equity  394,169  363,713
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $925,734 $729,092
       

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2021 2020 2021 2020
Revenues:            
Gross written premiums $149,908 $96,092 $535,175 $354,360
Ceded written premiums  (70,437)  (53,839)  (223,443)  (155,102)
Net written premiums  79,471  42,253  311,732  199,258
Change in unearned premiums  (11,631)  (3,331)  (77,906)  (44,190)
Net earned premiums  67,840  38,922  233,826  155,068
Net investment income  2,431  2,325  9,080  8,612
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  2,029  245  1,277  1,488
Commission and other income  872  803  3,608  3,295
Total revenues  73,172  42,295  247,791  168,463
Expenses:            
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  10,169  17,214  41,457  64,115
Acquisition expenses  27,284  18,131  95,433  64,041
Other underwriting expenses  14,285  9,356  53,723  34,084
Interest expense  40    40  
Total expenses  51,778  44,701  190,653  162,240
Income (loss) before income taxes  21,394  (2,406)  57,138  6,223
Income tax expense (benefit)  4,762  (557)  11,291  (34)
Net income (loss)  16,632  (1,849)  45,847  6,257
Other comprehensive income, net:            
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively  (2,790)  2,808  (7,934)  8,560
Net comprehensive income $13,842 $959 $37,913 $14,817
Per Share Data:            
Basic earnings (loss) per share $0.65 $(0.07) $1.80 $0.25
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.64 $(0.07) $1.76 $0.24
             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  25,419,477  25,520,111  25,459,514  24,872,251
Diluted  26,045,213  25,520,111  26,111,904  25,598,647

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,  
  2021 2020  2021 2020 
       
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
     % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
Product                      
Residential Earthquake $42,883 28.6%$37,432 39.0% $171,048 32.0%$140,934 39.8%
Commercial Earthquake  24,500 16.3% 18,163 18.9%  90,552 16.9% 58,890 16.6%
Inland Marine  18,077 12.1% 5,676 5.9%  57,124 10.7% 15,423 4.3%
Specialty Homeowners  14,875 9.9% 11,388 11.9%  67,894 12.7% 49,849 14.1%
Commercial All Risk  8,609 5.7% 14,185 14.8%  38,640 7.2% 53,933 15.2%
Hawaii Hurricane  7,377 4.9% 3,528 3.7%  30,298 5.6% 13,824 3.9%
Residential Flood  3,218 2.2% 2,448 2.5%  11,652 2.2% 8,176 2.3%
Other  30,369 20.3% 3,272 3.3%  67,967 12.7% 13,331 3.8%
Total Gross Written Premiums $149,908 100.0%$96,092 100.0% $535,175 100.0%$354,360 100.0%
                       


  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,  
  2021 2020  2021 2020 
       
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
     % of    % of     % of    % of 
  Amount GWP Amount GWP  Amount GWP Amount GWP 
State                      
California $63,956 42.7%$48,857 50.8% $244,416 45.7%$172,765 48.8%
Texas  14,729 9.8% 12,927 13.5%  62,893 11.7% 67,974 19.2%
Hawaii  8,680 5.8% 4,408 4.6%  34,993 6.5% 16,398 4.6%
Florida  8,407 5.6% 5,110 5.3%  27,386 5.1% 5,795 1.7%
Washington  7,671 5.1% 4,326 4.5%  23,608 4.4% 14,328 4.0%
Oregon  3,991 2.7% 2,740 2.9%  13,677 2.6% 10,038 2.8%
Illinois  3,465 2.3% 1,717 1.8%  12,133 2.3% 6,133 1.7%
North Carolina  3,337 2.2% 4,011 4.2%  15,271 2.9% 11,143 3.1%
Other  35,672 23.8% 11,996 12.4%  100,798 18.8% 49,786 14.1%
Total Gross Written Premiums $149,908 100.0%$96,092 100.0% $535,175 100.0%$354,360 100.0%
                       

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, PSIC accounted for $97.1 million or approximately 64.7% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $52.8 million or approximately 35.3% of our gross written premiums.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, PSIC accounted for $383.1 million or approximately 71.6% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $152.1 million or approximately 28.4% of our gross written premiums.

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

                          
  Three Months Ended        Year Ended       
  December 31,         December 31,       
  2021 2020 Change % Change  2021 2020 Change % Change
      
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums $122,910 $86,191 $36,719 42.6%  $433,999 $301,457 $132,542 44.0%
Ceded earned premiums  (55,070)  (47,269)  (7,801) 16.5%   (200,173)  (146,389)  (53,784) 36.7%
Net earned premiums $67,840 $38,922 $28,918 74.3%  $233,826 $155,068 $78,758 50.8%
                          
Net earned premium ratio  55.2%  45.2%         53.9%  51.4%      

Loss detail

  Three Months Ended        Year Ended       
  December 31,         December 31,       
  2021 2020 Change % Change  2021 2020 Change % Change
      
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses $(1,704) $14,474 $(16,178) NM   $5,015 $50,986 $(45,971) NM 
Non-catastrophe losses  11,873  2,740  9,133 333.3%   36,442  13,129  23,313 177.6%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $10,169 $17,214 $(7,045) (40.9)%  $41,457 $64,115 $(22,658) (35.3)%
NM- not meaningful                         


             
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31,
  2021 2020 2021 2020
       
   (in thousands)  (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $46,643 $39,540 $34,470 $3,869
Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to:          
Current year  10,840  17,312  45,042  64,179
Prior years  (671)  (98)  (3,585)  (64)
Total incurred  10,169  17,214  41,457  64,115
Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to:            
Current year  8,656  22,125  12,063  31,879
Prior years  2,737  159  18,445  1,635
Total payments  11,393  22,284  30,508  33,514
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period  45,419  34,470  45,419  34,470
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period  127,947  94,566  127,947  94,566
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period $173,366 $129,036 $173,366 $129,036
             

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

              
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31, 
  2021 2020  2021 2020
      
  (in thousands)  (in thousands)
Total revenue $73,172 $42,295  $247,791 $168,463
Net investment income  (2,431)  (2,325)   (9,080)  (8,612)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (2,029)  (245)   (1,277)  (1,488)
Underwriting revenue $68,712 $39,725  $237,434 $158,363

Underwriting income (loss)

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31, 
  2021 2020  2021 2020
      
  (in thousands)  (in thousands)
Income (loss) before income taxes $21,394 $(2,406)  $57,138 $6,223
Net investment income  (2,431)  (2,325)   (9,080)  (8,612)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (2,029)  (245)   (1,277)  (1,488)
Interest expense  40     40  
Underwriting income (loss) $16,974 $(4,976)  $46,821 $(3,877)

Adjusted net income (loss)

              
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31, 
  2021 2020  2021 2020
      
  (in thousands)  (in thousands)
Net income (loss) $16,632 $(1,849)  $45,847 $6,257
Adjustments:             
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings  153     563  708
Stock-based compensation expense  2,214  710   5,584  2,167
Amortization of intangibles  547     1,251  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond  5     1,704  399
Tax impact  (350)  (130)   (1,506)  (664)
Adjusted net income (loss) $19,201 $(1,269)  $53,443 $8,867

Annualized adjusted return on equity

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2021 2020  2021 2020 
       
       
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
               
Annualized adjusted net income (loss) $76,804 $(5,076)  $53,443 $8,867 
Average stockholders' equity $385,973 $362,804  $378,941 $291,135 
Annualized adjusted return on equity  19.9% (1.4)%  14.1% 3.0%

Adjusted combined ratio

  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2021 2020  2021 2020 
       
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $50,866 $43,898  $187,005 $158,945 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $67,840 $38,922  $233,826 $155,068 
Combined ratio  75.0% 112.8%  80.0% 102.5%  
Adjustments to numerator:              
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $(153) $  $(563) $(708) 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,214)  (710)   (5,584)  (2,167) 
Amortization of intangibles  (547)     (1,251)   
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond  (5)     (1,704)  (399) 
Adjusted combined ratio  70.7% 111.0%  76.1% 100.4%

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

              
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31, 
  2021 2020  2021 2020
      
  ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)  ( in thousands, except shares and per share data)
              
Adjusted net income (loss) $19,201 $(1,269)  $53,443 $8,867
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted  26,045,213  25,520,111   26,111,904  25,598,647
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $0.74 $(0.05)  $2.05 $0.35

Catastrophe loss ratio

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2021 2020  2021 2020 
       
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $10,169 $17,214  $41,457 $64,115 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $67,840 $38,922  $233,826 $155,068 
Loss ratio  15.0% 44.2%  17.7% 41.3%
               
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $(1,704) $14,474  $5,015 $50,986 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $67,840 $38,922  $233,826 $155,068 
Catastrophe loss ratio  (2.5)% 37.2%  2.1% 32.9%

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

  Three Months Ended  Year ended  
  December 31,   December 31,  
  2021 2020  2021 2020 
       
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $50,866 $43,898  $187,005 $158,945 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $67,840 $38,922  $233,826 $155,068 
Combined ratio  75.0% 112.8%  80.0% 102.5%
Adjustments to numerator:              
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $(153) $  $(563) $(708) 
Stock-based compensation expense  (2,214)  (710)   (5,584)  (2,167) 
Amortization of intangibles  (547)     (1,251)   
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond  (5)     (1,704)  (399) 
Catastrophe losses  1,704  (14,474)   (5,015)  (50,986) 
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses  73.2% 73.8%  73.9% 67.5%

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

  December 31,
  2021    2020
   
  (in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity $394,169 $363,713
Intangible assets  (9,501)  (11,512)
Tangible stockholders’ equity $384,668 $352,201
       

 