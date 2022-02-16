Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $16.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $19.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 56.0% to $149.9 million compared to $96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Net income of $16.6 million, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Adjusted net income (1) of $19.2 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020

Combined ratio of 75.0% compared to 112.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 70.7%, compared to 111.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020

Full Year 2021 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 51.0% to $535.2 million compared to $354.4 million in 2020

Net income of $45.8 million, compared to $6.3 million in 2020

Adjusted net income (1) of $53.4 million, compared to $8.9 million in 2020

Combined ratio of 80.0%, compared to 102.5% in 2020

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “At the onset of 2021, Palomar announced four key strategic initiatives that it intended to implement over the course of the year. First, we would grow our core book of business at a level similar to that of 2020; next, we would build our newly launched E&S company, Palomar Excess & Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”); additionally, we would launch several new initiatives that would position Palomar for sustained long-term, profitable growth; and lastly, we would reduce the volatility of our operating results through the exit of unprofitable business segments, underwriting enhancements and conservative risk transfer solutions. I am pleased to report that our results in 2021 reflect the significant progress made on each of these initiatives.”

“Our gross written premium grew 51.0% for the year and at an even more impressive 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PESIC wrote $152.1 million of premium in 2021, its first full year of operation and exited the year on an over $200 million annual run rate. We also made investments in our business that plant the seeds for future growth, including the expansion of our casualty underwriting team and the launch of PLMR-FRONT, that we expect to contribute meaningful net income in the years ahead. While expanding our business is important, we remained acutely focused on delivering predictable results over time. To accomplish this, during the year we successfully ran-off our Admitted All Risk business, took meaningful rate increases across the portfolio, made enhancements to our underwriting guidelines and purchased an aggregate reinsurance cover which not only protects our business from losses generated from multiple severe catastrophic events but also put a floor on our 2021 adjusted ROE.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Our strong fourth quarter results, most notably the 19.9% adjusted ROE and the aforementioned top line growth of 56%, demonstrate the momentum in our business and the confidence we have in our ability to profitably grow Palomar in 2022 and beyond.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 56.0% to $149.9 million compared to $96.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 74.3% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $10.2 million including $11.9 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, offset by $1.7 million of favorable development on catastrophe losses from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 15.0%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of negative 2.5%(1) and an attritional loss ratio of 17.5%, compared to a loss ratio of 44.2% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio of 37.2% and attritional loss ratio of 7.0%. Underwriting income(1) was $17.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.0% compared to underwriting loss of $5.0 million and a combined ratio of 112.8% during the same period last year. Excluding expenses related to transactions, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bonds, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio(1) was 70.7% in the fourth quarter compared to 111.0% during the same period last year. Non-catastrophe losses and loss ratio increased mainly due to the growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses, such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 4.6% to $2.4 million compared to $2.3 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2021 due to cash generated from operations, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.99 years at December 31, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $516.3 million at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded realized and unrealized gains of $2.0 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $245 thousand in last year’s fourth quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was 22.3% compared to 23.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2020. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense. The 2020 fourth quarter tax rate differed from the statutory rate due to the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock option exercises.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $394.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 17.2% compared to negative 2.0% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 19.9% compared to negative 1.4% for the same period in the prior year.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

For the full year 2022, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $80 million to $85 million.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday February 17, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and asking for the Palomar Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13726650. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on February 24, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”). Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.



To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Three months ended December 31, Percent 2021 2020 Change Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 149,908 $ 96,092 $ 53,816 56.0 % Ceded written premiums (70,437) (53,839) (16,598) 30.8 % Net written premiums 79,471 42,253 37,218 88.1 % Net earned premiums 67,840 38,922 28,918 74.3 % Commission and other income 872 803 69 8.6 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 68,712 39,725 28,987 73.0 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 10,169 17,214 (7,045) (40.9) % Acquisition expenses 27,284 18,131 9,153 50.5 % Other underwriting expenses 14,285 9,356 4,929 52.7 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) 16,974 (4,976) 21,950 (441.1) % Interest expense (40) — (40) NM Net investment income 2,431 2,325 106 4.6 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 2,029 245 1,784 NM Income (loss) before income taxes 21,394 (2,406) 23,800 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 4,762 (557) 5,319 NM Net income (loss) $ 16,632 $ (1,849) $ 18,481 NM Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings 153 — 153 NM Stock-based compensation expense 2,214 710 1,504 211.8 % Amortization of intangibles 547 — 547 NM Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 5 — 5 NM Tax impact (350) (130) (220) 169.2 % Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 19,201 $ (1,269) $ 20,470 NM Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 17.2 % (2.0) % Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 19.9 % (1.4) % Loss ratio 15.0 % 44.2 % Expense ratio 60.0 % 68.6 % Combined ratio 75.0 % 112.8 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 70.7 % 111.0 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.64 $ (0.07) Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 0.74 $ (0.05) Catastrophe losses $ (1,704) $ 14,474 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) (2.5) % 37.2 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 73.2 % 73.8 % NM-Not Meaningful

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Year ended December 31, Percent 2021 2020 Change Change ($ in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 535,175 $ 354,360 $ 180,815 51.0 % Ceded written premiums (223,443) (155,102) (68,341) 44.1 % Net written premiums 311,732 199,258 112,474 56.4 % Net earned premiums 233,826 155,068 78,758 50.8 % Commission and other income 3,608 3,295 313 9.5 % Total underwriting revenue (1) 237,434 158,363 79,071 49.9 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 41,457 64,115 (22,658) (35.3) % Acquisition expenses 95,433 64,041 31,392 49.0 % Other underwriting expenses 53,723 34,084 19,639 57.6 % Underwriting income (loss) (1) 46,821 (3,877) 50,698 NM Interest expense (40) — (40) NM Net investment income 9,080 8,612 468 5.4 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 1,277 1,488 (211) (14.2) % Income before income taxes 57,138 6,223 50,915 NM Income tax expense (benefit) 11,291 (34) 11,325 NM Net income $ 45,847 $ 6,257 $ 39,590 NM Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings 563 708 (145) (20.5) % Stock-based compensation expense 5,584 2,167 3,417 157.7 % Amortization of intangibles 1,251 — 1,251 NM Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 1,704 399 1,305 327.1 % Tax impact (1,506) (664) (842) 126.8 % Adjusted net income (1) $ 53,443 $ 8,867 $ 44,576 502.7 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Return on equity 12.1 % 2.1 % Adjusted return on equity (1) 14.1 % 3.0 % Loss ratio 17.7 % 41.3 % Expense ratio 62.2 % 61.2 % Combined ratio 80.0 % 102.5 % Adjusted combined ratio (1) 76.1 % 100.4 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 0.24 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 2.05 $ 0.35 Catastrophe losses $ 5,015 $ 50,986 Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 2.1 % 32.9 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 73.9 % 67.5 % NM-Not Meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $426,122 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020) $ 432,682 $ 397,987 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $31,834 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020) 33,261 24,322 Total investments 465,943 422,309 Cash and cash equivalents 50,284 33,538 Restricted cash 87 248 Accrued investment income 2,725 2,545 Premium receivable 88,012 48,842 Deferred policy acquisition costs 55,953 35,481 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 29,368 10,162 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 127,947 94,566 Ceded unearned premiums 58,315 35,031 Prepaid expenses and other assets 37,072 34,119 Property and equipment, net 527 739 Intangible assets, net 9,501 11,512 Total assets $ 925,734 $ 729,092 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 21,284 $ 20,730 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 173,366 129,036 Unearned premiums 284,665 183,489 Ceded premium payable 37,460 22,233 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 10,882 4,515 Deferred tax liabilities, net 3,908 5,376 Total liabilities 531,565 365,379 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,428,929 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 318,902 310,507 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,312 13,246 Retained earnings 69,952 39,957 Total stockholders' equity 394,169 363,713 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 925,734 $ 729,092

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 149,908 $ 96,092 $ 535,175 $ 354,360 Ceded written premiums (70,437) (53,839) (223,443) (155,102) Net written premiums 79,471 42,253 311,732 199,258 Change in unearned premiums (11,631) (3,331) (77,906) (44,190) Net earned premiums 67,840 38,922 233,826 155,068 Net investment income 2,431 2,325 9,080 8,612 Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 2,029 245 1,277 1,488 Commission and other income 872 803 3,608 3,295 Total revenues 73,172 42,295 247,791 168,463 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 10,169 17,214 41,457 64,115 Acquisition expenses 27,284 18,131 95,433 64,041 Other underwriting expenses 14,285 9,356 53,723 34,084 Interest expense 40 — 40 — Total expenses 51,778 44,701 190,653 162,240 Income (loss) before income taxes 21,394 (2,406) 57,138 6,223 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,762 (557) 11,291 (34) Net income (loss) 16,632 (1,849) 45,847 6,257 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale for the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (2,790) 2,808 (7,934) 8,560 Net comprehensive income $ 13,842 $ 959 $ 37,913 $ 14,817 Per Share Data: Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.65 $ (0.07) $ 1.80 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.64 $ (0.07) $ 1.76 $ 0.24 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,419,477 25,520,111 25,459,514 24,872,251 Diluted 26,045,213 25,520,111 26,111,904 25,598,647

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Product Residential Earthquake $ 42,883 28.6 % $ 37,432 39.0 % $ 171,048 32.0 % $ 140,934 39.8 % Commercial Earthquake 24,500 16.3 % 18,163 18.9 % 90,552 16.9 % 58,890 16.6 % Inland Marine 18,077 12.1 % 5,676 5.9 % 57,124 10.7 % 15,423 4.3 % Specialty Homeowners 14,875 9.9 % 11,388 11.9 % 67,894 12.7 % 49,849 14.1 % Commercial All Risk 8,609 5.7 % 14,185 14.8 % 38,640 7.2 % 53,933 15.2 % Hawaii Hurricane 7,377 4.9 % 3,528 3.7 % 30,298 5.6 % 13,824 3.9 % Residential Flood 3,218 2.2 % 2,448 2.5 % 11,652 2.2 % 8,176 2.3 % Other 30,369 20.3 % 3,272 3.3 % 67,967 12.7 % 13,331 3.8 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 149,908 100.0 % $ 96,092 100.0 % $ 535,175 100.0 % $ 354,360 100.0 %





Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) % of % of % of % of Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP Amount GWP State California $ 63,956 42.7 % $ 48,857 50.8 % $ 244,416 45.7 % $ 172,765 48.8 % Texas 14,729 9.8 % 12,927 13.5 % 62,893 11.7 % 67,974 19.2 % Hawaii 8,680 5.8 % 4,408 4.6 % 34,993 6.5 % 16,398 4.6 % Florida 8,407 5.6 % 5,110 5.3 % 27,386 5.1 % 5,795 1.7 % Washington 7,671 5.1 % 4,326 4.5 % 23,608 4.4 % 14,328 4.0 % Oregon 3,991 2.7 % 2,740 2.9 % 13,677 2.6 % 10,038 2.8 % Illinois 3,465 2.3 % 1,717 1.8 % 12,133 2.3 % 6,133 1.7 % North Carolina 3,337 2.2 % 4,011 4.2 % 15,271 2.9 % 11,143 3.1 % Other 35,672 23.8 % 11,996 12.4 % 100,798 18.8 % 49,786 14.1 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 149,908 100.0 % $ 96,092 100.0 % $ 535,175 100.0 % $ 354,360 100.0 %

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, PSIC accounted for $97.1 million or approximately 64.7% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $52.8 million or approximately 35.3% of our gross written premiums.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, PSIC accounted for $383.1 million or approximately 71.6% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $152.1 million or approximately 28.4% of our gross written premiums.

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Gross earned premiums $ 122,910 $ 86,191 $ 36,719 42.6 % $ 433,999 $ 301,457 $ 132,542 44.0 % Ceded earned premiums (55,070) (47,269) (7,801) 16.5 % (200,173) (146,389) (53,784) 36.7 % Net earned premiums $ 67,840 $ 38,922 $ 28,918 74.3 % $ 233,826 $ 155,068 $ 78,758 50.8 % Net earned premium ratio 55.2% 45.2% 53.9% 51.4%

Loss detail

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Change % Change 2021 2020 Change % Change ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Catastrophe losses $ (1,704) $ 14,474 $ (16,178) NM $ 5,015 $ 50,986 $ (45,971) NM Non-catastrophe losses 11,873 2,740 9,133 333.3 % 36,442 13,129 23,313 177.6 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 10,169 $ 17,214 $ (7,045) (40.9) % $ 41,457 $ 64,115 $ (22,658) (35.3) % NM- not meaningful





Three Months Ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 46,643 $ 39,540 $ 34,470 $ 3,869 Add: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses, net of reinsurance, related to: — — Current year 10,840 17,312 45,042 64,179 Prior years (671) (98) (3,585) (64) Total incurred 10,169 17,214 41,457 64,115 Deduct: Loss and loss adjustment expense payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 8,656 22,125 12,063 31,879 Prior years 2,737 159 18,445 1,635 Total payments 11,393 22,284 30,508 33,514 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expense net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 45,419 34,470 45,419 34,470 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period 127,947 94,566 127,947 94,566 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses at end of period $ 173,366 $ 129,036 $ 173,366 $ 129,036

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Total revenue $ 73,172 $ 42,295 $ 247,791 $ 168,463 Net investment income (2,431) (2,325) (9,080) (8,612) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (2,029) (245) (1,277) (1,488) Underwriting revenue $ 68,712 $ 39,725 $ 237,434 $ 158,363

Underwriting income (loss)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 21,394 $ (2,406) $ 57,138 $ 6,223 Net investment income (2,431) (2,325) (9,080) (8,612) Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (2,029) (245) (1,277) (1,488) Interest expense 40 — 40 — Underwriting income (loss) $ 16,974 $ (4,976) $ 46,821 $ (3,877)

Adjusted net income (loss)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 16,632 $ (1,849) $ 45,847 $ 6,257 Adjustments: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings 153 — 563 708 Stock-based compensation expense 2,214 710 5,584 2,167 Amortization of intangibles 547 — 1,251 — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 5 — 1,704 399 Tax impact (350) (130) (1,506) (664) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 19,201 $ (1,269) $ 53,443 $ 8,867

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Annualized adjusted net income (loss) $ 76,804 $ (5,076) $ 53,443 $ 8,867 Average stockholders' equity $ 385,973 $ 362,804 $ 378,941 $ 291,135 Annualized adjusted return on equity 19.9 % (1.4) % 14.1 % 3.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses, loss adjustment expenses, underwriting, acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 50,866 $ 43,898 $ 187,005 $ 158,945 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 67,840 $ 38,922 $ 233,826 $ 155,068 Combined ratio 75.0 % 112.8 % 80.0 % 102.5 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ (153) $ — $ (563) $ (708) Stock-based compensation expense (2,214) (710) (5,584) (2,167) Amortization of intangibles (547) — (1,251) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (5) — (1,704) (399) Adjusted combined ratio 70.7 % 111.0 % 76.1 % 100.4 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ( in thousands, except shares and per share data) ( in thousands, except shares and per share data) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 19,201 $ (1,269) $ 53,443 $ 8,867 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 26,045,213 25,520,111 26,111,904 25,598,647 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 0.74 $ (0.05) $ 2.05 $ 0.35

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 10,169 $ 17,214 $ 41,457 $ 64,115 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 67,840 $ 38,922 $ 233,826 $ 155,068 Loss ratio 15.0 % 44.2 % 17.7 % 41.3 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ (1,704) $ 14,474 $ 5,015 $ 50,986 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 67,840 $ 38,922 $ 233,826 $ 155,068 Catastrophe loss ratio (2.5) % 37.2 % 2.1 % 32.9 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 50,866 $ 43,898 $ 187,005 $ 158,945 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 67,840 $ 38,922 $ 233,826 $ 155,068 Combined ratio 75.0 % 112.8 % 80.0 % 102.5 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings $ (153) $ — $ (563) $ (708) Stock-based compensation expense (2,214) (710) (5,584) (2,167) Amortization of intangibles (547) — (1,251) — Expenses associated with catastrophe bond (5) — (1,704) (399) Catastrophe losses 1,704 (14,474) (5,015) (50,986) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 73.2 % 73.8 % 73.9 % 67.5 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

December 31, 2021 2020 (in thousands) Stockholders’ equity $ 394,169 $ 363,713 Intangible assets (9,501) (11,512) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 384,668 $ 352,201



