CPABC: Penticton’s Jane Long-Haggerty honoured for her early career achievements

PENTICTON, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penticton’s Jane Long-Haggerty, CPA, CA has been recognized with an Early Achievement Award by the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) for having distinguished herself early in her CPA career through her professional achievements and volunteer service.



Long-Haggerty is the principal of Long-Haggerty Robertson LLP, serving the community of Penticton. Prior to launching her own practice, Long-Haggerty was a senior manager at Grant Thornton LLP and a financial coach and e-advisor with CF Canada Financial. Throughout, she has established an outstanding reputation for developing staff, sharing knowledge, and encouraging skills development.

Since obtaining her CPA designation in 2011, Long-Haggerty has established a reputation for exceptional people skills and technical savviness, allowing for significant client and team growth. At Grant Thornton, she played a vital role in the education of aspiring CPAs, serving as a module facilitator for the CPA Western School of Business; she consistently received top ratings from students for her generous commitment and support.

Long-Haggerty extends the dedication she has been recognized for in her career to her community as well. She has served on the boards of a variety of not-for-profit organizations, and volunteered with the South Okanagan Youth Soccer Association. In 2021, Long-Haggerty halved her rate for preparing tax returns to those clients donating to the local food bank.

Quote from Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC

“Jane works hard to make a difference in both her professional life and her community. She is an inspiration to other young professionals in the community. We are thrilled to recognize Jane’s outstanding achievements.”

About CPA British Columbia

