UAE Construction Equipment Market to Reach Volume of 28,345 Units by 2028. Construction Industry will Drive Innovation in the Market – Arizton

REPORT ATTRIBUTE DETAILS MARKET SIZE (REVENUE) USD 1004.2 Million (2028) MARKET SIZE (UNIT SHIPMENT) 28,345 units (2028) CAGR (VOLUME) 7.80% HISTORIC PERIOD 2019-2020 BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2028 TYPE Earth moving equipment, road construction equipment, and material handling equipment END-USERS Construction, Mining, Manufacturing and Others KEY VENDORS Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG), SANY, Kobelco, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd, Hitachi Construction machinery, and Liebherr

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

UAE construction equipment market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period (2022-2028) with high demand for excavator in earthmoving segment due to factors such as increased government investment in development of highways, railways, metro, airport & renewable energy projects, Dubai Expo 2021-2022, and Vision UAE 2021.

Government initiative of affordable housing scheme, free trade agreements and tax incentives are expected to have a positive impact on the overall FDI inflow in 2022.

According to government data, 11,000 residential buildings were under construction in 2021. An addition of 23,000 units is estimated to be delivered by 2022. The affordable housing scheme is expected to revive the country’s real estate market that has been declining since 2017.

Several housing areas designed for Emirates were completed in the UAE in 2021. In May 2021, $344 million housing projects for Emirates were inaugurated in Al Mirfa City. In Abu Dhabi, $183.5 million fund was allocated in October 2021 for Al Samha Project, which includes the construction of 250 villas.

The surge in infrastructure development projects across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, increase in FDI in oil & gas industries, and rising affordable government housing projects are expected to drive the demand for construction equipment, especially cranes, in the UAE market during the forecast period.

The government’s focus on reducing carbon footprint by 75% in 2050 and diversify the energy mix into renewables, nuclear, and coal is expected to drive the demand for cranes and excavators majorly used in setting up renewable energy generation plants in the coming years.

Caterpillar, Kobelco, Komatsu Middle East FZE and Hitachi Construction Machinery Middle East Corporation FZE, XCMG, Zoomlion, and SANY are prominent vendors which accounts for major share in UAE construction equipment market.

Volvo Construction Equipment, ElectroMech, Sumitomo UAE, JCB, LiuGong Middle East FZE, Liebherr Middle East FZE and Yongmao are other prominent vendors in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Volume | 2021−2028

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by construction, mining, manufacturing and others

Competitive Landscape – 10 key vendors, 4 other prominent vendors and 5 distributors are profiled in this report





UAE Construction Equipment Market – Segmentation

The UAE earthmoving equipment market is projected to witness robust growth through 2028 owing to the growth in construction and transportation renewable energy sectors with increased government investments across highway, metro, and airport construction projects. The UAE earthmoving equipment market to reach $399.5 million by 2028 to grow at a CAGR of 6.62%.

The UAE government is investing in expansion of ports across the country. Jebel Ali port, Dubai, Hamriyah port, and Somaliland port are some of the ports that are currently under development. These expansion projects are having a positive impact on the demand for forklifts which are significantly used in the cargo transportation industry.

The UAE government’s spending, private investment and ongoing infrastructure projects such as Dubai Metro-Purple Zone and City Land Mall, and development of housing projects across the country is expected to drive the demand for construction equipment in the UAE market.





Market Segmentation by Moving Equipment

Earth Moving Equipment Excavator Backhoe Loader Motor Grader Other Earth Moving Equipment

Road Construction Equipment Asphalt Paver Road Roller

Material Handling Equipment Crane Forklift and Telescopic Handler Arial Platforms (articulated boom lifts, telescopic boom lifts, scissor lifts, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application

Construction

Manufacturing

Mining

Others

UAE Construction Equipment Market – Drivers

The UAE government has announced $17.7 billion for housing programs in Dubai in 2022. The fund will be spent over the next two decades to ensure that citizens should have quality homes. The number of citizens benefiting from the housing scheme program will increase by 400%. It is a part of the government’s ambitious Dubai 2040 Master plan.

Around $13.3 billion has been invested in the development of the UAE railways project that aims to develop sustainable transport route to support economic development in all sectors, including the tourism industry.

Several renewable energy projects are planned by the government in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. In Dubai, 950 MW of hybrid project, 700 MW of concentrated solar power project, and 250 MW of photovoltaic projects are under progress in 2022. An investment of $3.9 billion has been made by the government for the development of these projects in Dubai.





Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

SANY

Kobelco

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd

Hitachi Construction machinery

Liebherr

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo

Liugong

Yongmao Construction Machinery

ElectroMech

