NBC Sports Selects Its Media Production Software and Storage Provider for Its Production of 2022 Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBC Sports has selected Avid to provide media creation and storage solutions for its production of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games, from Beijing, China, February 2–20. The announcement was made today by Darryl Jefferson, VP of Post Operations and Digital Workflow, NBC Sports & Olympics, and Jeff Rosica, CEO and President, Avid.

NBCUniversal provides coverage of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games from Feb. 2-20, featuring a Winter Olympics-record 2,800+ hours of coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. The Opening Ceremony was presented on Friday, Feb. 4, live in the morning and again in primetime on NBC and Peacock. Similar to recent Winter Games, NBC’s primetime Olympic coverage began the night before the Opening Ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 3. Coverage began on Wednesday, Feb. 2, on USA Network and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 18th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and sixth straight Winter Games, all the most by any U.S. media company.

For more than two decades, NBC Sports has utilized Avid’s award-winning technology to deliver state-of-the-art coverage to viewers throughout the United States. NBC Sports’ broadcast teams will use Avid’s MediaCentral platform, Media Composer editing software, and shared storage solutions from its International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn., to drive remote and on-site production workflows for its production across multiple platforms.

“NBC Sports again relies on these tools to edit and deliver a wide variety of HDR, SDR, 50 and 60Hz content to each of our businesses, from cable to our Peacock streaming service,” said Jefferson. “With every growth and change over the years, Avid has pivoted and helped NBC Sports’ effort with editing and media management workflow tools befitting the herculean production efforts of the Games.”

“The scale of creativity and throughput by NBC Sports’ production teams for these events is astounding and they redefine what’s possible for innovative event coverage each and every time,” said Rosica. “These events have consistently been a proving ground for new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working. It’s an honor for Avid to collaborate with NBC Sports.”

