AmmPower Corp. Closes CAD$3,000,000 Private Placement with Institutional Investor

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmmPower Corp. (CSE: AMMP) (OTCQB: AMMPF) (FSE: 601A) (the “Company” or “AmmPower”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced sale of units to a single U.S. institutional investor, for gross proceeds of approximately C$3,000,000, on a private placement basis in the United States (the "Private Placement").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 7,142,858 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.42 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share (the "Warrant Shares") at an exercise price of C$0.52 per Warrant Share, subject to adjustment, at any time on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on February 16, 2027.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. ("H.C. Wainwright") acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement.

H.C. Wainwright received (i) a cash commission of $240,000 (equal to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement) and (ii) 571,429 compensation warrants (the "Agent Warrants"). Each Agent Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.42 per Common Share at any time on or prior to 5:00 pm (Eastern Standard Time) on February 16, 2027.

In the United States, the Common Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants were offered on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for research and product development activities and for general working capital purposes. The Private Placement is subject to customary notices and deliveries to the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario and owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and holds an option over the Titan Property located in the Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario. In addition, together with its partner, ORF Technologies Inc., based in Toronto, Canada, the Company is working on the development of a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, and is also investigating revolutionary catalyst methods to react Nitrogen and Hydrogen together with the aim of creating 100% clean, and cost effective green, turquoise, and blue ammonia.

