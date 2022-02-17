Armed with Renowned IP Captain Tsubasa, Football Metaverse is Set to Revolutionize the Football World Globally

Singapore, Singapore , Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Football Metaverse Private Limited (“FM”), a company registered and based in Singapore, announced today that it has secured the exclusive global IP rights of Captain Tsubasa. These global exclusive IP rights allow FM to create NFTs and blockchain games on a global basis, thereby setting the stage for FM to enter the Blockchain Football Metaverse.





Captain Tsubasa is a popular long running Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yōichi Takahashi since 1980. It revolves around the sport of association football focusing on Tsubasa Ozora. Captain Tsubasa became one of the most memorable manga and anime worldwide, most notably in Japan, due to how it popularized association football. The manga has also been adapted into anime, movies, video games etc with great success.





FM is a blockchain company specializing in creating NFTs, coupled with blockchain technologies and GameFi business models, to realize the Football Metaverse Concept based on renowned IPs . FM holds a number of exclusive IP rights relating to the Football Metaverse, including the latest IP, Captain Tsubasa.

With the nine operational blocks (IP, Game+NFT, Club Management, Metaverse Asset Management System, Live Match, Analaytical Prediction, E-commerce, Metaversal Economy & Community) in place, FM presents the Football Metaverse Ecosystem eXperience (“FMEX”) platform to realize a new interactive and immersive experience and interoperable functionalities to the user community.

A spokesman from FM said: “The marriage between Captain Tsubasa and FMEX is a perfect one. It is exciting to see how and where an IP coupled with Web3 technologies and blockchain GameFi can bring us. It has happened in the online gaming arena many years back with tremendous success, and I think it will déjà vu in this blockchain technology era.”

With an entire football metaverse designed with the user community as the main focal point and regulated by a DAO, FMEX is set to revolutionize the world of football.

The future of football metaverse is here. Are you ready to take the kick?

Contact:

Football Metaverse Private Limited

Renee Zhang

admin@tsubasa.football