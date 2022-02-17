SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Acutus Medical, Inc. - AFIB

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFIB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Acutus and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 12, 2021, Acutus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a Form S-1 registration statement (the “Form S-1”) offering to sell to the public 6.325 million common shares (the “secondary offering”), which was declared effective on July 14, 2021. The next day, Acutus filed with the SEC a prospectus for the secondary offering (the “Prospectus,” together with the Form S-1, the “Registration Statement”). Thereafter, Acutus sold 6.325 million common shares in the secondary offering (including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option) at $14 per share, raising over $88 million in gross offering proceeds. Shortly after the secondary offering, on November 11, 2021, Acutus announced that it had slashed its 2021 revenue guidance due, in part, to a strategic decision during the third quarter of 2021 to relocate approximately 20% of AcQMap systems installations under then-existing evaluation arrangements in order to address meaningfully lower-than-expected product adoption. Further, contrary to the Company’s prior representations, Acutus revealed that it needed to relocate AcQMap systems that had been placed in improper locations, thereby negatively impacting customer uptake.

On this news, Acutus’s stock price fell $3.02 per share, or 45.35%, to close at $3.64 per share on November 12, 2021.

