2022 YieldNodes Blockchain Masternode Rental – DeFi Industry Report Released

Lafayette, United States, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In the newly released report, Joseph Giove states that as the pandemic highlighted the limitations of the traditional banking system, the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry saw a rapid rise in different types of blockchains. A recent addition to this list of technologies is YieldNodes, a multi-tiered economy that capitalizes on masternoding to generate revenue.

More details can be found at https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

The new report, titled “YieldNodes Comprehensive Review [2022] – Profitable Masternode Project or Scam”, explains that masternoding is similar to offering assets as collateral to secure a loan. In essence, node-renting “stakes” coins to gain masternode status. It is an effective way of generative blockchain-based income but can be challenging to navigate through, especially if one is a beginner.

YieldNodes simplifies this by allowing investors to be part of a pool of investments that attempt to rent nodes following a high-yield, moderate-risk model. Using diversified asset nodes, investing in YieldNodes is an easier and more affordable option, Giove states.

In his report, he explained that he invested a minimum amount of USD and received 10% of his return in the first month alone. Despite the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market, YieldNodes has had an impressive career, offering investors a high-yield average of 8.4% per month, as assumed by the last three months, with 10.1% in November 2021, 7.2% in December 2021, and 8.0% in January 2022.

He states that YieldNodes is legitimate, as it cautions investors every step of the way that there are high risks involved. While it attempts to mitigate these risks, masternoding is essentially a prospective business and requires a high risk tolerance to see noticeable gains.

YieldNodes requires a minimum deposit of 570 USD and regularly releases newsletters on its newest milestones. It is completely transparent with the nodes it rents.

Giove ends with, “The platform is a new way of profiting and earning revenue from the new blockchain economy, without having to become mired in the complexities of technical analysis, masternoding, researching and tracking fundamental and trends.”

Interested parties can read Joseph Giove’s full report and find more information by visiting https://blackbookcrypto.com/yieldnodes-comprehensive-review-2022-profitable-masternode-project-or-scam

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: https://blackbookcrypto.com



