English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 February 2022, 7.55 EET

F-Secure Corporation – New incentive plans 2022–2024 for management and key employees of F-Secure Corporation based on company’s share-based long-term incentive schemes

Performance Share Plan (PSP) 2022–2024

In 2020, F-Secure took into use a share-based long-term incentive scheme, based on which the Board of Directors can decide on annually commencing Performance Share Plan (PSP). Each plan includes a maximum of three-year performance period. The scheme was announced for first time on 12 February 2020.

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation has decided, based on the abovementioned scheme, on a new Performance Share Plan for the years 2022–2024.

The new plan, PSP 2022–2024, will commence in 2022 and the performance criteria for this plan will be F-Secure’s total shareholder return (TSR).

If all the performance targets set for PSP 2022–2024 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of share rewards to be paid in the first half of 2025 is approximately 2,200,000 shares. This number of shares represents a gross earning, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld and the remaining net value is paid in shares to the key employees participating to the plan.

The plan is offered to the management and selected key employees of F-Secure. Approximately maximum of 130 key individuals will become eligible to participate in the plan, based on a decision of the Board of Directors. If the individual’s employment with F-Secure terminates before the payment date of the share reward, the individual is not, as a main rule, entitled to any reward based on the plan.

Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2022–2024

In 2020, F-Secure took into use also a Restricted Share Plan as complementary share-based long-term incentive scheme. Board of Directors can decide on annually commencing incentive plans (RSP). Each plan includes a maximum of three-year restriction period. The RSP structure is targeted to individually selected key employees of F-Secure Corporation. The scheme was announced for first time on 29 September 2020.

The Board of Directors of F-Secure Corporation has decided, based on the abovementioned scheme, on a new Restricted Share Plan for the years 2022–2024.

The aggregate maximum number of shares which may become payable based on RSP 2022–2024 in the first half of 2025 is 500,000 shares. The amount of shares represents gross earnings, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld and the remaining net value is paid to the participants in shares. If the individual’s employment with F-Secure terminates before the payment date of the share reward, the individual is not, as a main rule, entitled to any reward based on the plan.

Contact information: