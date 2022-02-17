English Finnish

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 February 2022, 08.00 EET

F-Secure’s Annual Report 2021 published

F-Secure Corporation's Annual Report for 2021 has been published. The report is attached to this release and it will also be uploaded to the company website.

The Annual Report includes the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors’ report, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and the Statement of Corporate Responsibility. The report is available in Finnish and English.

F-Secure publishes the Annual Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. These XBRL tags have not been subject to audit.

Contact information:

Tom Jansson, CFO, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 700 1849

investor-relations@f-secure.com





Attachments