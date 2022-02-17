Meltwater announces the launch of new Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater, a leading global provider of social and media intelligence, announced the launch of the company's Scientific Advisory Board, composed of industry leaders in AI and machine learning who will support the company in setting scientific and technology strategy.



As Meltwater continues to make significant investments into its cutting-edge AI and machine learning developments, the company will leverage the expertise of some of the world’s leading scientists and researchers to fuel innovation. This prestigious group of thought leaders joins Meltwater from top research institutions including MIT, Stanford, Carnegie Mellon University, NYU, and Oxford University.

About the Scientific Advisory Board



Meltwater’s Scientific Advisory Board provides invaluable insights into shifts in the frontier of technological innovation in their areas of expertise and identifies novel solutions and technologies for some of the hardest technological challenges Meltwater is working on. They support Meltwater’s mission to capture, understand and analyze all conversations happening across traditional and social media. Lending their years of research and expertise, the Board will help to advance Meltwater’s technology platform which processes 800 million new documents from millions of sources every day and extracts new insights about 14 million companies, 50 million public personas, and 75 million topics.

Members of the Scientific Advisory Board :

Regina Barzilay, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor for AI and Health at the MIT School of Engineering



Julilana Freire, Ph.D., Professor of Computer Science and Data Science and Director of the VIDA Center at NYU Tandon School of Engineering.



Georg Gottlob, Ph.D., Professor of Informatics at Oxford University’s Department of Computer Science



Jure Leskovec, Ph.D., Professor of Computer Science at Stanford University.

Eric Nyberg, Ph.D., Professor and Director of the masters program for Computational Data Science Program, Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science



“Each member of Meltwater’s Scientific Advisory Board brings deep, internationally-recognized expertise in the core technology areas that drive our innovation strategy— including natural language understanding, automated crawling, reasoning, knowledge graphs, information retrieval, and AI ethics. We have had the pleasure of working with many of them over the years and know that our continued partnership will enable us to deliver solutions that help our customers better understand and analyze billions of new conversations happening every day,” said Aditya Jami, CTO of Meltwater. “Their individual impact can already be seen on many of our products and underlying technologies including our knowledge graph, Smart Alerts, our AI crawlers, and our NLP enrichments. Their impact will continue in 2022 and beyond, in particular on many of our leapfrog innovations such as drastically increasing the number of languages our natural language understanding models can support, and instant insights through direct question answering.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with the members of the Scientific Advisory Board, a crucial part of Meltwater’s strategy and investment into expanding our AI technologies to create even more connections and real-time insights for our customers,” said Meltwater CEO, John Box. “We have seen tangible and positive outcomes from our collaborations with this distinguished group in the past, including our acquisitions of Oxford University spin-offs Wrapidity and DeepReason.ai, and we know that this group will help us advance innovation for years to come.”

For more information, please contact:

PR@meltwater.com

About Meltwater

Meltwater provides social and media intelligence. By examining millions of posts each day from social media platforms, blogs and news sites, Meltwater helps companies make better, more informed decisions based on insight from the outside. The company was founded in Oslo, Norway, in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with 50 offices across six continents. The company has 2,100 employees and 27,000 corporate customers, including industry leaders in several sectors. Learn more at meltwater.com.