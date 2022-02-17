Global Circuit Board Labels (PCB Label) Market 2022: Indepth Analysis by Types, Rising Growth, Market Dynamics, Recent Study And Research, Production, Forecast till 2027

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Circuit Board Labels (PCB Label) Market is projected to rise with growth in the industrial packaging industry. Print circuit label is expected to rise owing to the increased preference for ESD protective packaging solutions. The global electronics packaging industry has gone through many changes where the manufacturers have adopted enhanced manufacturing with automated labeling systems for the circuit boards. Labeling solutions that can withstand high temperatures is expected to the key factor in increasing global circuit board labels (PCB label) market share. Manufacturers are expected to offer durable solutions that are compliant with electronic packaging HALOGEN FREE, REACH, and RoHS which is expected to lead global circuit board labels (PCB label) market growth. This information is published in an upcoming report, titled “ Global Circuit Board Labels (PCB Label) Market, 2022-2027 ”.

Printed circuit board labels are designed in a way to prevent major charge build-up throughout the circuit’s life span which avoids static discharge. As more companies have realized labeling as the crucial step, it will attract more and more consumers. PCB labels are superior to other labeling formats as they are not able to prevent damage to the components by the charge.

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the demand for PCB labels as the operations were forced to shut down and the supply chains were heavily impacted. The shortage of demand for PCB labels deriving from the various industries such as medical packaging, consumer electronics, and automotive industries also affected the overall demand for global circuit board labels (PCB label) market growth.

Based on types; the market is divided into barcode/serial number labels and blank custom labels.

According to the application; the market is divided into medical packaging, consumer electronics, automotive, and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into, the Americas (U.S., North America, and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea), Southeast Asia (Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand), Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil), Australia, and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE).

