Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2022 New Technologies, End User demand, latest Trends, Opportunities, Risk Factors, Demand By regions, Rise Factors, Covid 19 Impact and forecast 2027

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the technological advancement during the forecast period. This information is published in this latest report, titled, “ Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market, 2022-2027 .” Key aspects driving market expansion include an increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curricula in K-12 classrooms across advanced and emerging economies. With the maker movement's growing popularity and adoption, K-12 schools throughout the world are focused on connecting their educational curricula with makerspaces. Makerspace supplies will see a significant increase in demand during the projection period, as the desire for experiential learning in modern classrooms grows.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for K-12 Makerspace Materials:

Follett (U.S.)

GoldieBlox (U.S.)

MakerBot (U.S.)

SparkFun Education (U.S.)

littleBits (U.S.)

K'NEX Education (U.S.)

TechShop (U.S.)

3Dexter (India)

LEGO Education (U.S.)

Parrot Education (India)

Raspberry Pi Foundation (U.K.)

Sphero (U.S.)

COVID-19 Impact-

According to our findings, there was a favorable impact on market growth during and after the COVID-19 era. Although challenges such as the complexity of maintaining makerspaces may limit market expansion, the introduction of innovative makerspace materials is notably pushing the K-12 Makerspace Materials market growth. To learn more about the primary market drivers and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the K-12 Makerspace Materials sector.

North America is expected to hold the largest Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market share during the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the most important markets for K-12 Makerspace Materials. The market in this region will grow at a quicker rate than the market in MEA. Growing government backing, rising enrollments in K-12-affiliated schools and educational institutes, constant market movement, and a strong focus on DIY projects will all help the North American K-12 Makerspace Materials market grow throughout the projected period.

Segment by Type

Robotic Toolkits

Construction Materials

Art and Craft Materials

Segment by Application

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

The industry is extremely competitive due to the presence of numerous big competitors. The majority of firms are pursuing several inorganic growth tactics, such as acquisitions, mergers, and geographical development, in order to improve their market share and gain a competitive advantage.

The presence of numerous businesses who are always offering novel items to maintain a solid foothold in the market will increase market competitiveness. With the advent of powerful software, product selection has grown even more complicated, increasing competitiveness. Revenue, popularity, product range, and user base are used to choose major vendors. Due to smart M&A deals among participants in the online and offline content industry, the market is likely to rise significantly throughout the forecast period.

