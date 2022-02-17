Global Sulphate Of Potash (SOP) Market 2022 By Usage, Size, Demand, Raw Materials, Growth Factors, Segmentations, Manufacturers, Production Plants, Top Regions And Forecast 2028

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Sulphate Of Potash (SOP) Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing demand from the agriculture sector during the projected period. This information is in this new report, titled, “ Global Sulphate Of Potash (SOP) Market, 2022-2029 .” Sulphate Of Potash (SOP) is a water-soluble white inorganic solid chemical that contains both potassium and Sulphur in soluble forms. The potassium sulphate industry is developing due to rising population and food demand, which has led to increased demand for fertilizers from the agriculture sector. Potassium sulphate fertilizers are mostly utilized in the cultivation of vegetables and fruits. The fruit segment may be the most important driver of demand in the worldwide potassium sulphate business in the immediate term.

Key players in the global Sulphate of Potash (SOP) market covered in Chapter 2 and Chapter 6:

Haifa Group

Compass Minerals

SQM SA

Tessenderlo Group

Yara

COVID-19 Impact-

The Sulphate Of Potash (SOP) market has been greatly impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in several parts of the world since the pandemic began. Because to the COVID-19 epidemic, fertilizer manufacturing and supply chains have been partially affected, resulting in lower availability and sales. In the first half of 2020, a pause in farming techniques, combined with an uncertain foodservice business and a labor shortage, resulted in lower potassium sulphate sales.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Global Sulphate Of Potash (SOP) Market share during the forecast period. The key growth drivers are population growth and rising food demand, particularly in China and India. Furthermore, the region's growing population and demand for food grains is promoting the use of potassium sulphate as a fertilizer. Due to the existence of vast agricultural land and expanding food and beverage industry demand in this area, Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the market over the anticipated period. Due to the

In Chapter 8 and Chapter 10.3, based on types, the Sulphate of Potash (SOP) market from 2017 to 2029 is primarily split into:

Standard SOP

Granular SOP

Soluble SOP

In Chapter 9 and Chapter 10.4, based on applications, the Sulphate of Potash (SOP) market from 2017 to 2029 covers:

Agricultural

Industrialp

Production of SOP for the agricultural and industrial sectors, North America is expected to have the greatest CAGR throughout the anticipated period.

To expand their global distribution network, prominent firms are focusing on acquisitions and collaborative ventures with local players. Companies are investing heavily in the development of novel and durable products to capitalize on the anticipated expansion of the Sulphate Of Potash (SOP) market growth.

