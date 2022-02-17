Bango joins Project Celena to drive engagement between the world’s best new creators of color and the fans who love them

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces it is contributing technology and sponsorship to "Project Celena," an initiative to accelerate the creation, marketing, discovery, and monetization of innovative new forms of content and not exclude people of color.



Project Celena was established in 2021 by Ups N Downs Entertainment (UNDEi) founder Mario Shirley, an information technology professional and music industry entrepreneur. Project Celena provides an open technology platform that drives engagement between the world's best new creators, producers, and directors of color and the fans who love them.

The Celena team has designed a new licensing model that ensures the money paid by fans is channeled directly to the creators they love (and not those they don't!) via blockchain. By enabling critical technologies including "pay-per-play," blockchain ledgers, and targeted launches with leading Brand partners, the project is building an initial roster of creative talent to launch the platform.

Project Celena aims to enable the most exciting and talented emergent creators of entertainment to flourish. Its #FIRST150 initiative demonstrates Ups N Downs' commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. With the #FIRST150, creators of color can showcase authentic storytelling with curated fan engagement driven by brand sponsorships.

Bango is an open platform that powers innovative technologies and ubiquitous payment methods that promote inclusivity. Bango technology ensures artists follow the money generated by the content they create. Together with merchandise sales, publishing, sync, and live performance, Project Celena allows creators to issue limited edition NFTs to their most avid fans and participate in downstream trading using blockchain smart contracts.

How Bango is contributing to Project Celena

Access to the Bango Platform by UNDEi to allow Project Celena to offer Pay-per-play business models using patented blockchain technology

Access by Mobile Operators, Telcos, and other Bango partners to Project Celena to use AI/ML-driven discovery of innovative new content and creativity that will delight their consumers

Early access to new Bango Platform capabilities that will accelerate the growth of NFT ownership by reducing barriers to the use of crypto-currencies and smart-contracts

Expertise and resources to expedite the growth and scale of Project Celena

Funding and expertise to support the Ups N Downs Entertainment Internship Program and Student positions at Atlanta Technical College, Georgia USA

Data Science expertise from the Bango Audiences team to identify opportunities in Urban Music

Quote from Mario Shirley – CEO Ups N Downs Entertainment and founder of Project Celena:

"We are delighted to welcome Bango as a founding partner in Project Celena and to be able to gain access to the power of the Bango Platform and its ecosystem to benefit those who would otherwise be unable to share their innovation and creativity. Bango's commitment to broadening access to all forms of content through innovative payment methods that reach everybody is a perfect fit for our creators. We are also excited by the opportunity to work with leading brands that use the Bango Platform to offer content and services to their users and who support our diversity, equity, and inclusion goals."

Christy R. Robinson, Foundation Board Member, Atlanta Technical College:

"Ups N Downs Entertainment and Bango are funding a Program at the renowned Arlane Robinson Student Success Center of Atlanta Technical College. In addition to supporting conventional education, this program will expose students to the day-to-day workings of an innovative technology and media business, and also provide an on-ramp to future careers with creators, within Project Celena or potentially with Bango."

Quote from Ray Anderson, Executive Chair of Bango plc

"Bango established a powerful position in commerce by offering innovative and inclusive payment methods that enable partners to thrive. With the Bango Platform, Project Celena will be able to move beyond the legacy monetization and publisher-driven models that have driven growth in online music content over the last decade to embrace emerging payment methods: wallet-based micro-payments, pay-per-play, blockchain ledgers, NFTs, and crypto-currencies. This will set the scene for a new wave of growth in content, and Bango is ready to play its part in enabling it.

Urban culture has always been an epicenter of talent and creativity. With its base in Atlanta and expanding network of creators of color, Project Celena is a movement with enormous potential. It will open up opportunities for minorities that would otherwise never be able to engage with the fans who love them fully. Bango looks forward to working with Mario and his passionate team to develop his vision.”

ABOUT UPS N DOWNS ENTERTAINMENT, INC

Ups N Downs Entertainment, Inc is a media and technology operating company. Founded in Atlanta, GA, in October 2020 by Mario Shirley, it powers the love between creators of color and fans with a platform for discovery, development, and distribution of their content worldwide. "Project Celena" from Ups N Downs Entertainment disrupts traditional content distribution and rights models and allows creators to connect directly with fans, using a radically different licensing model. With, the #FIRST150 creators make music, video, and voice content to engage fans on any device at any time within an independent, mobile model that allows curation of experiences, fan-driven "Pay per Play" monetization, and patented IP accounting and rights policies. In addition, using blockchain technology, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to bring the most compelling experience to fans makes the platform unique. For an exciting introduction, visit www.upsndownsentertainment.com .

ABOUT ATLANTA TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Atlanta Technical College is a vibrant part of the Technical College System of Georgia and was named its College of the Year in 2012. Prior to that, the college was selected as America’s Best Community College by Washington Monthly magazine. Most recently, Atlanta Technical College has been ranked one of the best in the nation for online courses and programs. In 2017, Atlanta Technical College celebrated 50 years of serving the City of Atlanta along with Fulton and Clayton Counties. For more information on Atlanta Technical College, its $201M economic impact, and its 200-plus award-winning programs, visit www.atlantatech.edu .

ABOUT BANGO PLC

The world’s most prominent online merchants, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative payment methods, including carrier billing, digital wallets, and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spending through the Bango payments business, generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com .

