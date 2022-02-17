Fourth quarter 2021 results

English French

February 17, 2022

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Operating result positive at 178 million euros, above fourth quarter 2019

Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 225 million euros

thanks to EBITDA contribution

Fourth quarter:

Operating result at 178 million euros, higher than pre-Covid (Fourth quarter 2019) despite lower revenues but compensated by cost control and restructuring programs. Both Network and Maintenance activities showing a positive operating result

Net income at -127 million euros, showing 874 million euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year supported by revenue at 4,838 million euros which is 2,475 million euros higher than last year Fourth quarter

Air France-KLM ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft - with purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft - for KLM and Transavia, and signed a letter of intention for the purchase of 4 Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft for Air France with purchase rights for 4 additional aircraft, to increase cargo capacity at Air France.





Full year:

In 2021, Air France-KLM continued to be flexible and agile in order to provide the right offer to its customers. The tremendous transformation and restructuring efforts performed during the Covid crisis paved the way to a sustained position as a European avaiation leader. The Group was able to close 2021 with a positive EBITDA at 745 million euros, up 2,440 million euros compared to last year with a first semester impacted by lockdowns in France and the Netherlands, and worldwide travel restrictions in place. The recovery was visible since June which continued in the second semester and thanks to less tight travel restrictions the Group was able to capture the recovery in a profitable way. Net debt ended at 8.2 billion euros, a decrease of 2.8 billion euros compared to end of 2020 thanks to the first set of capital strengthening measures.

OUTLOOK

After a good start of the Fourth quarter and the reopening of the United States early November, the rise of the Omicron variant hampered in December the continuous increase in load factors for the Medium haul and Domestic traffic. Due to high infection rates in France and the Netherlands, some flights had to be canceled in January.

In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of 73% to 78% in the First quarter of 2022 compared to the First quarter of 2019.

For FY 2022 no guidance will be provided yet due to uncertainty concerning the sanitary situation and reopening of Japan and China.

As of December 31 2021, the Group has a sufficient 10.2 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.

For the First quarter 2022, the Group expects to have an EBITDA around break-even in the current international context,

Full year 2022 Net Capex spending estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% related to IT/ground.

Mid 2021, Air France-KLM initiated the first step of its recapitalization plan to strengthen its balance sheet which had been impacted by Covid-19, raising a total of circa 4 billion euros, including the completion of a 1 billion euro capital increase and the conversion of the 3 billion euros French State loan into 3 perpetual bonds in April 2021. In line with market practice for perpetual bonds, Air France-KLM intends to pay discretionary coupons in alignment with point 77 bis of the European Commission’s Covid-19 Temporary Framework.

In addition, Air France-KLM implemented several refinancing measures to improve its senior debt profile, notably with 800 million euros of dual tranche senior bonds issued late in July 2021. Part of the proceeds were allocated to repay 500 million euros of the 4 billion euros French State guaranteed loan (“PGE”). The maturity profile of the PGE was also spread over three installments (800m/1.3bn/1.3bn euros) and extended to May 2025 for the last installment.

Finally, Air France-KLM also set up an EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) programme, and obtained a solicited ESG rating from Standard & Poor’s to pursue its forthcoming refinancing strategy and reaffirm its strategic ESG ambitions in the mid to long term.

Air France-KLM now plans to start a new step of equity strengthening measures, which could consist in:

a capital increase with pre-emptive rights for shareholders;

an issuance of quasi equity instruments such as straight and convertible perpetual bonds in order to accelerate the reimbursement of the State supports, since the proceeds of such instruments would be fully allocated to this purpose in alignment with point 77 bis of the European Commission’s Covid-19 Temporary Framework cited above;

additional equity strengthening measures, including an potential ongoing project to refinance assets for an amount up to 500 million euros, through private perpetual bonds classified as equity. The proceeds would be used to partially redeem State aids.





Air France-KLM intends to remain flexible on the transaction structures, as well as on the sequencing and the sizing of each instrument depending on market conditions.

Existing reference shareholders are supportive of these equity strengthening measures; some of them will consider participating, amongst which the French State and the Dutch State on a pro rata and in-kind basis, through partial offset of their respective outstanding support.

Air France-KLM is committed to repaying the States aids as soon as practicable to be relieved from the set of operational and strategic constraints of the European Commission’s Temporary Framework.

Some of these measures are subject to the approval of the European Commission as well as legal and regulatory approvals.

In total, these equity and quasi-equity issuances could represent up to 4.0 billion euros.

This new step in the recapitalization plan measures intends to further restore the equity position, and aims to reach a targeted Net debt / EBITDA ratio between 2.0x and 2.5x by 2023 (excluding the Dutch shareholder loan which is currently accounted as debt), depending notably on the sizing of the contemplated measures.

Air France-KLM Group



Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 Change1 2021 Change Passengers (thousands) 15,881 +167.3% 44,669 +31.1% Passenger Unit revenue per ASK2 (€ cts) 5.77 +87.0% 4.78 +6.1% Operating result (€m) 178 +1,314 -1,626 +2,928 Net income – Group part (€m) -127 +874 -3,292 +3,808 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) 225 +2,340 -631 +5,030 Net debt at end of period3 (€m) 8,216 -2,833

The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Mrs Anne-Marie Couderc, met on February 16, 2022 to approve the financial statements for the full year of 2021. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:

“The fourth quarter 2021 marked a turning point for Air France-KLM. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Group posted better than pre-covid results, with a positive operating result. While the end of the quarter saw the return of travel restrictions along with the Omicron variant, the overall performance reflects both the pent-up demand for travel and the outcome of our transformation efforts. The crisis is not over yet, but this makes us optimistic for the future, as we accelerate said efforts to improve our performance from both an economical and environmental standpoint. The investments in fleet renewal across all of the Group’s airlines – including the joint order for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft with acquisition rights for an additional 60 aircraft and the LOI for 4 Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft - embody this goal and emphasize our dedication to preparing for the future today. I would like to thank our customers for their trust, and our employees for their unyielding commitment to the Group throughout another challenging yet rewarding year.”

Business review

Network: Positive Operating result in the fourth quarter

Network



Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 4,242 +113.6% +112.0% 12,253 +33.1% +34.8% Scheduled revenues (€m) 4,025 +121.4% +119.3% 11,520 +34.4% +36.3% Operating result (€m) 146 +1,027 +1,032 -1,582 +2,140 +2,126

Fourth quarter 2021 revenues increased by 112.0% at constant currency to 4,242 million euros. The operating result was positive and amounted to 146 million euros, a 1,032 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.

Passenger network: Strong long haul performance, lockdown impact visible in December for Medium haul and Domestic

Fourth quarter Full Year Passenger network 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 12,840 +146.3% 35,855 +24.1% Capacity (ASK m) 53,485 +53.3% 176,019 +27.4% Traffic (RPK m) 37,710 +162.8% 101,092 +24.5% Load factor 70.5% +29.4 pt 57.4% -1.3 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 3,223 +186.2% +184.7% 8,666 +30.5% +32.3% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 3,131 +197.0% +194.3% 8,353 +32.1% +34.0% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.85 +93.8% +92.0% 4.75 +3.7% +5.2%

Fourth quarter 2021, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 53% higher than last year and at 72% of 2019 Fourth quarter level. Thanks to the Group’s balanced network and the reopening of the Canada and the United States, the passenger network was in the middle of the Group’s guidance provided during the Third quarter 2021 results presentation.

The unit revenue per ASK on all routes, except for Central and South America, was below 2019 levels in the Fourth quarter, driven by lower load factors. Yields on total long haul level was above Fourth quarter 2019 levels, intra Europe yields were close to the Fourth quarter 2019 level while Domestic France yields ended below Fourth quarter of 2019 level, resulting in a better yield compared to the Fourth quarter for the entire passenger network activity.

North Atlantic has shown a strong increase in capacity and resilient traffic after the opening of the United States early November.

On Caribbean and Indian Ocean, the Group continued to be strong with a capacity index above Fourth quarter 2019 level, despite protest in the French Antilles in November and December.

Air France posted a strong Africa performance driven by East, West and Central Africa and KLM saw good results on the Eastern Africa routes. Arrival of Omicron variant in the Southern Africa zone impacted traffic at the end of November.

Asia capacity and traffic were still low for both airlines, however a bit compensated by a positive yield.

Central and South America showed healthy demand resulting in the same load factor as the Fourth quarter in 2019 and higher yields.

Good dynamics for Short and Medium haul in October but slowdowns in November and December with a traffic not following capacity ramp-up due to border closures and additional restrictions.

During the Fourth quarter, Air France added one Airbus 350-900 and five Airbus A220-300 to its fleet while Air France phased out one Airbus A320, three Airbus A318, four Canadair Jet 700 and four Embraer 145. KLM phased out one Boeing B737-700 and KLM phased in three Embraer 195 E2. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance.

In 2021, Air France-KLM passenger activity was able to operate around 60% of 2019 capacity, with the first half of 2021 more impacted by travel restrictions. Short and medium-haul, African and Caribbean & Indian Ocean routes were the best performers.

Cargo: Strong fourth quarter yields resulting in higher unit revenue

Fourth quarter Full Year Cargo business 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 264 -1.3% 1,053 +19.7% Capacity (ATK m) 3,106 +10.5% 11,469 +13.3% Traffic (RTK m) 2,002 -3.8% 8,058 +18.0% Load factor 64.5% -9.6 pt 70.3% +2.8 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 1,020 +18.6% +17.4% 3,588 +39.7% +41.4% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 894 +17.1% +15.9% 3,167 +41.0% +42.6% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 28.80 +6.0% +5.0% 27.61 +24.4% +25.8%

Compared to the fourth quarter 2020, capacity increased by 10.5% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in belly capacity, while traffic decreased by 3.8% resulting in a decrease of load factor by 9.6 points. Thanks to an increase in yield, which compensated the reduction in load factor, the unit revenue per ATK at constant currency improved by 5.0%.

Cargo capacity in the Fourth quarter is still 16% below the capacity in the Fourth quarter of 2019 while the demand remains high, resulting in total revenues that are 82% higher than in the Fourth quarter of 2019. This increase in revenues is mainly driven by a higher yield and 5 points higher load factor contributed as well.

In 2021, the cargo activity continued to post very strong performances with a 25.8% unit revenue increase at constant currency versus last year. Yields were continuously on a steep upward trend.

Strong demand is expected in Q1 2022 as global trade is booming, sea freight faces bottleneck, and the belly capacities are still constrained overall.

Transavia: Capacity close to pre-crisis level with a load factor of 80%

Fourth quarter Full Year Transavia 2021 Change 2021 Change Passengers (thousands) 3,042 +316.8% 8,814 +70.1% Capacity (ASK m) 6,452 +202.4% 20,097 +51.0% Traffic (RPK m) 5,131 +287.9% 15,012 +52.7% Load factor 79.5% +17.5 pt 74.7% +0.9 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 326 +283.6% 1,011 +66.9% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.06 +37.7% 5.05 +14.6% Unit cost per ASK (€ cts) 5.64 -29.6% 5.80 -12.9% Operating result (€m) -37 +56 -150 +149

The Fourth quarter of 2021 had started well with encouraging load factors but December was impacted by the closure of the border of Morocco and imposed travel restrictions in several countries due to the rise of the Omicron variant. Despite these factors, capacity in the fourth quarter was close to the level of the Fourth quarter of 2019 and unit revenue even above Fourth quarter 2019 mainly driven by a strong yield improvement.

Compared to last year, the capacity in the Fourth quarter increased by 202.4% while traffic increased by 287.9% and the number of passengers increased even more, by 316.8%. The Operating result was negative at 37 million euros, although improved by 56 million euros compared to the Fourth quarter of 2020.

In the first half year of 2021, activity levels were quite low compared to 2020. The strong recovery of leisure traffic started in the second half of the year resulting in an increase of 51% in ASK’s and an average load factor of 74.7% for the Full year 2021. Combined with a yield increase of 14% compared to 2020, the unit revenue per ASK rose by 14.6%. The Operating loss stood at 150 million euros for the full year 2021, which is an improvement of 149 million euros compared to 2020.

Maintenance business: Operating result positive for the Fourth quarter and Full Year 2021

Fourth quarter Full Year Maintenance 2021 Change Change

constant currency 2021 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 796 +32.1% 2,801 -2.0% Third-party revenues (€m) 263 -8.0% -9.4% 1,023 -18.0% -11.8% Operating result (€m) 69 246 246 88 631 651 Operating margin (%) 8.7% +38.0 pt +37.7 pt 3.1% +22.1 pt +23.5 pt

The Fourth quarter operating result stood at 69 million euros, an increase of 246 million euros at constant currency versus the Fourth quarter 2020. Although the Fourth quarter 2020 result was heavily impacted by one off bookings related to the Covid-19 crisis, the improvement of the operating results is explained as well by less underactivity, cost control, savings and operational improvement.

Total revenues increased by 32.1% in the Fourth quarter while third party revenues decreased by 8.0% due to the use of green time by external customers in order to avoid shop visits. The increase in internal revenues is consistant with the activity increase of the Air France-KLM airlines compared to the Fourth quarter 2020.

Full year 2021 total revenues are close to Full year 2020 levels while the operating result increased by 651 million euros at a constant currency, resulting in an operating margin of 3.1%. The results of full year 2020 were heavily impacted by one-off bookings related to the Covid-19 crisis when the year 2021 has shown a better result driven by cost control, savings and operational improvement.

Air France-KLM Group: Operating result above Q4 2019

Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 Change* Change*

constant currency 2021 Change* Change*

constant currency Capacity (ASK m) 59,937 +61.8% 196,116 +29.5% Traffic (RPK m) 42,841 +173.3% 116,104 +27.5% Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 5.77 +88.6% +87.0% 4.78 +4.7% +6.1% Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 7.26 +41.8% +40.5% 6.39 +5.7% +7.1% Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel 6.96 -14.9% -19.1% 7.22 -20.2% -20.0% Revenues (€m) 4,838 +104.7% +103.1% 14,315 +29.1% +31.6% EBITDA (€m) 827 1,236 1,241 745 2,440 2,445 Operating result (€m) 178 1,314 1,319 -1,626 2,928 2,932 Operating margin (%) 3.7% +51.8 pt +51.6 pt -11.4% +29.7 pt +30.5 pt Net income - Group part (€m) -127 +874 -3,292 +3,808

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

In the Fourth quarter 2021, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive operating result of 178 million euros, up by 1,319 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity and unit cost reduction. In parallel, the increase of load factor generated an increase of the unit revenue.

Net income amounted to -127 million euros in the Fourth quarter 2021, an increase of 874 million euros compared to last year.

Full year 2021 showed a positive EBITDA of 745 million euros, coming from a positive second half of the year while the first half of the year was still impacted by severe travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Group Unit Cost down versus Q4 2019 despite 26% less capacity

Unit cost were down compared to the Fourth quarter 2019 despite the group capacity was 26% below the same quarter in 2019.

On a constant currency and fuel price basis, unit costs were down 19.1% in the Fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same quarter last year.

The reduction in salary cost compared to the Fourth quarter 2019 was mainly driven by a reduction in Full time employee (FTE), and supported by lower average salary cost and by government support on wages as well.

Fourth quarter: Adjusted Operating Free cash flow positive, for the third quarter in a row

Fourth quarter Full Year In € million 2021 Change 2021 Change Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m) 711 +1,619 220 +3,196 Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m) -78 -72 -296 -281 Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m) 249 +750 1,610 +1,445 Net cash flow from operating activities (€m) 882 2,298 1,534 4,360 Net investments* (€m) -449 -28 -1,303 +592 Operating free cash flow (€m) 433 +2,270 231 4,952 Repayment of lease debt -208 +70 -862 +78 Adjusted operating free cash flow** 225 +2,340 -631 +5,030

* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.

** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.

The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in the Fourth quarter 2021 of 225 million euros, an increase of 2,340 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by a positive EBITDA of 827 million euros.

In € million 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Net debt 8,216 11,049 EBITDA trailing 12 months 745 -1,695 Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months 11.0 x na

Q4: Positive operating result for both airlines

Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 Change 2021 Change Air France Group Operating result (€m) 52 +1,043 -1,403 +1,992 Operating margin (%) 1.8% +75.3 pt -16.0% +36.9 pt KLM Group Operating result (€m) 127 +278 -227 +927 Operating margin (%) 6.2% +19.6 pt -3.7% +18.8 pt

Guidance: Air France-KLM Group medium term operating margin objective unchanged

The Group continues its swift and quick transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition with the long-term focus of achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group continues to optimize fleet, workforce, network, costs and reinforce its sustainability efforts.

The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to the 2019 levels in 2024.

Air France (excluding Transavia France subsidiary) decreased the number of FTE by 7,800 at the end of 2021 compared to December 2019. The voluntary departure plan continues at Air France (excluding Transavia France), and an additional 700 FTE will leave the company in 2022. KLM finalized the FTE reduction by the end of 2021 resulting in 5.500 less FTE.

Operating cost has been reduced in 2021, with 800 million euros structural benefits for KLM and 1.0 billion structural benefits for Air France by the end of 2021. Air France estimates to reach by the end of 2022 1.4 billion euros structural benefits versus 2019.

The reduction in FTE, amongst other key transformation initiatives, will drive the unit cost down 4% to 6% at constant fuel price when capacity are back to 2019 level.

The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is maintained with an Operating Margin objective reconfirmed at 7% to 8% in 2024. The Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow excluding exceptionals is expected positive in 2023. Exceptionals include the payment of the cargo claim and the deferrals of social charges accumulated during the Covid 19 period.

The Net debt/EBITDA target ratio of circa 3x in 2023 will be lowered to between 2x and 2.5x depending on the second step of recapitalization sizing.

******

Income Statement

Fourth quarter Full Year €m 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020* Change Revenues from ordinary activities 4,838 2,363 +104.7% 14,315 11,088 +29.1% Aircraft fuel -937 -506 +85.2% -2,748 -2,392 +14.9% Chartering costs -93 -72 +29.2% -325 -253 +28.5% Landing fees and route charges -350 -226 +54.9% -1,185 -969 +22.3% Catering -132 -59 +123.7% -382 -294 +29.9% Handling charges and other operating costs -317 -188 +68.6% -1,027 -833 +23.3% Aircraft maintenance costs -439 -375 +17.1% -1,620 -1,618 +0.1% Commercial and distribution costs -130 -55 +136.4% -385 -346 +11.3% Other external expenses -315 -342 -7.9% -1,154 -1,275 -9.5% Salaries and related costs -1,529 -1,078 +41.8% -5,343 -5,306 +0.7% Taxes other than income taxes -16 -29 -44.8% -116 -137 -15.3% Other income and expenses 247 158 +56.3% 715 640 +11.7% EBITDA 827 -409 nm 745 -1,695 nm Amortization, depreciation and provisions -649 -727 -10.7% -2,371 -2,859 -17.1% Income from current operations 178 -1,136 nm -1,626 -4,554 -64.3% Sales of aircraft equipment 1 6 -83.3% -19 37 nm Other non-current income and expenses 19 -38 nm -887 -1,513 -41% Income from operating activities 198 -1,168 nm -2,532 -6,030 -58.0% Cost of financial debt -247 -146 +69.2% -730 -496 +47.2% Income from cash and cash equivalent 0 1 -100.0% 2 19 -89.5% Net cost of financial debt -247 -145 +70.3% -728 -477 +52.6% Other financial income and expenses -91 171 nm -289 -451 -35.9% Income before tax -140 -1,142 -87.7% -3,549 -6,958 -49.0% Income taxes 26 146 -82.2% 282 -89 nm Net income of consolidated companies -114 -996 -88.6% -3,267 -7,047 -53.6% Share of profits (losses) of associates -13 -6 +116.7% -27 -58 -53.4% Net income for the period -127 -1,002 -87.3% -3,294 -7,105 -53.6% Minority interest 0 -1 -100.0% -2 -5 -60.0% Net income for the period – Group part -127 -1,001 -87.3% -3,292 -7,100 -53.6%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets 31 Dec 2021



31 Dec 2020*



€m Goodwill 222 215 Intangible assets 1,235 1,230 Flight equipment 10,466 11,031 Other property, plant and equipment 1,402 1,548 Right-of-use assets 5,148 4,678 Investments in equity associates 109 230 Pension assets 0 211 Other non-current financial assets 951 795 Non-current derivative financial assets 143 92 Deferred tax assets 278 252 Other non-current assets 0 4 Total non-current assets 19,954 20,286 Assets held for sale 74 0 Other current financial assets 484 607 Current derivative financial assets 469 160 Inventories 567 543 Trade receivables 1,511 1,248 Other current assets 966 914 Cash and cash equivalents 6,658 6,423 Total current assets 10,729 9,895 Total assets 30,683 30,181





Liabilities and equity 31 Dec 2021



31 Dec 2020*



In million euros Issued capital 643 429 Additional paid-in capital 4,949 4,139 Treasury shares -25 -25 Perpetual 3,151 0 Reserves and retained earnings -12,542 -9,894 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -3,824 -5,351 Non-controlling interests 8 9 Total Equity -3,816 -5,342 Pension provisions 1,939 2,041 Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions 4,055 3,670 Non-current financial liabilities 11,274 14,171 Non-current lease debt 2,924 2,425 Non-current derivative financial liabilities 25 122 Deferred tax liabilities 1 22 Other non-current liabilities 2,555 1,294 Total non-current liabilities 22,773 23,745 Provisions 885 1,337 Current financial liabilities 1,215 1,318 Current lease debt 825 839 Current derivative financial liabilities 46 363 Trade payables 1,850 1,435 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 2,644 2,394 Frequent flyer programs 888 916 Other current liabilities 3,369 3,175 Bank overdrafts 4 1 Total current liabilities 11,726 11,778 Total equity and liabilities 30,683 30,181

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)



Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 31 December 2021

€m 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020* Net income -3,294 -7,105 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 2,371 2,859 Financial provisions 115 183 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets 18 -50 Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates -26 1 Derivatives – non monetary result -39 -27 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 257 -290 Share of (profits) losses of associates 27 58 Deferred taxes -284 159 Impairment 40 680 Other non-monetary items 739 541 Financial Capacity -76 -2,991 (Increase) / decrease in inventories -41 138 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables -239 760 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 395 -898 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales 227 -837 Change in other receivables and payables 1,268 1,002 Change in working capital requirements 1,610 165 Net cash flow from operating activities 1,534 -2,826 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -4 -1 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -2,202 -2,099 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 75 357 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 899 204 Dividends received 2 0 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months -9 -44 Net cash flow used in investing activities -1,239 -1,583 Increase of equity 1,024 0 Issuance of debt 1,724 11,437 Repayment on debt -1,993 -3,388 Payments on lease debt -862 -940 New loans -188 -282 Repayment on loans 219 321 Dividends -1 0 Net cash flow from financing activities -77 7,147 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold) 14 -27 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 232 2,711 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 6,422 3,711 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 6,654 6,422

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In million euros 31 Dec 2021 30 Sep 2021 30 Jun 2021 31 Mar 2021 31 Dec 2020 30 Sep 2020 30 Jun 2020 31

Mar 2020 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,457 1,456 1,464 1,479 1,445 1,470 1,500 1,564 Flight equipment 10,466 10,478 10,645 10,800 11,031 11,009 10,919 11,465 Other property, plant and equipment 1,402 1,418 1,453 1,476 1,548 1,535 1,551 1,579 Right of use assets 5,148 5,061 5,033 4,795 4,678 4,789 4,938 5,119 Investments in equity associates 109 172 166 223 230 224 267 299 Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits 157 147 147 146 146 135 133 142 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -4,173 -4,180 -4,033 -4,083 -3,922 -4,002 -4,132 -4,191 WCR, excluding market value of derivatives -8,262 -7,995 -7,745 -6,410 -6,505 -6,894 -6,779 -6,650 Capital employed 6,304 6,557 7,130 8,426 8,651 8,266 8,397 9,327 Average capital employed (A) 7,104 8,660 Adjusted results from current operations -1,626 -4,555 - Dividends received 0 0 - Share of profits (losses) of associates -27 -58 - Normative income tax 462 1,396 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) -1,191 -3,217 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) -16.8% -37.1%

Net debt

Balance sheet at €m 31 Dec 2021 31 Dec 2020 Financial debt 12,390 15,388 Repo on triple A bonds 0 -84 Lease debt 3,664 3,184 Currency hedge on financial debt -14 27 Accrued interest -128 -107 Gross financial debt (A) 15,912 18,408 Cash and cash equivalents 6,658 6,423 Marketable securities 1,042 193 Cash securities 0 309 Bonds AAA 0 518 Bank overdrafts -4 -1 Others 0 1 Repo on triple A bonds 0 -84 Net cash (B) 7,696 7,359 Net debt (A) – (B) 8,216 11,049

Adjusted operating free cash flow

Fourth quarter Full Year €m 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations 882 -1,416 1,534 -2,826 Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -659 -444 -2,202 -2,099 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 210 23 899 204 Operating free cash flow 433 -1,837 231 -4,721 Payments on lease debt -208 -278 -862 -940 Adjusted operating free cash flow 225 -2,115 -631 -5,661

Operating cash burn









Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 2020* 2021 2020* EBITDA 827 -409 745 -1,695 Provisions (CO2 and other) 10 4 -6 -22 Correction of spare parts inventory 1 2 5 4 Addition to pension provisions 38 76 206 312 Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out) -40 -104 -140 -246 Payment linked with shares 0 2 0 0 Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronautical) -1 1 30 41 Income from operation activities - cash impact 835 -428 840 -1,605 Restructuring costs -78 -253 -296 -405 Other non-current income and expenses -8 0 -74 -1 Cost of financial debt -137 -128 -577 -446 Financial income -3 -4 -14 -2 Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss 14 -21 63 7 Termination of trading hedges - cash 3 -93 -8 -589 Settlement of forwards derivatives - cash -4 2 -3 3 Current income tax 5 3 -1 70 Other financial charges & expenses - cash 0 3 -8 -22 Other elements 5 4 2 0 Financial capacity 633 -913 -76 -2,991

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 2020* 2021 2020* Revenues (in €m) 4,838 2,363 14,315 11,088 Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/- -178 1,136 1,626 4,554 Total operating expense (in €m) 4,660 3,499 15,941 15,642 Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m) -92 -72 -313 -314 Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m) -125 -96 -421 -322 Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m) -263 -286 -1,023 -1,248 Transavia - other revenues (in €m) 0 -7 3 -20 Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m) -7 -6 -27 -28 Net cost (in €m) 4,174 3,033 14,161 13,711 Capacity produced, reported in ASK1 59,937 37,034 196,116 151,480 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 6.96 8.18 7.22 9.05 Gross change -14.9% -20.2% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -22 116 Change at constant currency -15.6% -19.5% Fuel price effect (in €m) -134 -80 Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK) 6.96 8.61 7.22 9.03 Change at constant currency and fuel price basis -19.1% -20.0%

* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)

(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).

Group results

Air France Group

Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 Change 2021 Change Revenue (in €m) 2,950 +118.7% 8,744 +36.3% EBITDA (in €m) 463 +978 46 +1,655 Operating result (in m€) 52 +1,043 -1,403 +1,992 Operating margin (%) 1.8% +75.3 pt -16.0% +36.9 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) 392 +1,066 -318 -318 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin 13.3% +63.3 pt -3.6% -3.6 pt





KLM Group







Fourth quarter Full Year 2021 Change 2021 Change Revenue (in €m) 2,038 +79.5% 6,065 +18.5% EBITDA (in €m) 365 +264 695 +769 Operating result (in m€) 127 +278 -227 +927 Operating margin (%) 6.2% +19.6 pt -3.7% +18.8 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) 329 +311 525 +525 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin 16.1% +14.6 pt 8.7% +8.7 pt

NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 31 December 2021

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP) KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/20 B747-400 B777-300 43 16 18 17 24 59 59 2 B777-200 21 15 26 10 36 36 -4 B787-9 10 13 5 6 12 23 23 B787-10 6 3 3 6 5 A380-800 8 4 1 3 8 A350-900 12 3 5 4 12 12 6 A340-300 A330-300 5 5 5 4 -1 A330-200 15 6 11 10 21 21 Total Long-Haul 109 61 0 70 32 68 170 160 3 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 31 89 31 10 79 120 116 10 B737-700 10 4 6 1 7 14 14 -6 A321 19 11 8 19 19 -1 A320 43 4 4 35 43 42 -2 A319 30 12 18 30 28 -5 A318 15 7 8 15 12 -6 A220-300 6 4 2 6 6 6 Total Medium-Haul 113 46 93 80 15 157 252 242 -4 ATR72-600 ATR72-500 ATR42-500 Canadair Jet 1000 14 14 14 11 -3 Canadair Jet 700 1 1 1 -9 Embraer 195 E2 7 7 7 7 7 Embraer 190 18 31 16 5 28 49 47 -2 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 15 10 5 15 15 Embraer 145 5 5 5 Total Regional 53 55 0 49 19 40 108 97 -7 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 4 0 2 6 6 0 Total 277 166 93 203 66 267 536 505 -8

FOURTH QUARTER 2021 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity*

Q4 Year to date Total Passenger network* 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 12,840 5,213 146.3% 35,855 28,890 24.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 37,710 14,351 162.8% 101,092 81,212 24.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 53,485 34,900 53.3% 176,019 138,168 27.4% Load factor (%) 70.5% 41.1% 29.4 57.4% 58.8% (1.3) Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,147 1,593 160.4% 11,038 8,670 27.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 30,065 11,240 167.5% 78,353 64,003 22.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 42,899 29,778 44.0% 143,359 112,554 27.4% Load factor (%) 70.1% 37.7% 32.4 54.7% 56.9% (2.2) North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,248 307 306.0% 3,100 2,183 42.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,971 2,260 296.9% 22,405 15,652 43.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,461 8,001 68.2% 42,630 31,374 35.8% Load factor (%) 66.6% 28.2% 38.4 52.6% 49.9% 2.7 Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 562 187 200.9% 1,293 1,151 12.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,420 1,799 201.3% 12,455 10,943 13.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,590 4,903 34.4% 23,212 18,372 26.3% Load factor (%) 82.2% 36.7% 45.6 53.7% 59.6% (5.9) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 334 173 93.1% 945 1,534 (38.4%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,855 1,491 91.5% 8,067 13,294 (39.3%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,206 6,326 (1.9%) 24,238 27,028 (10.3%) Load factor (%) 46.0% 23.6% 22.4 33.3% 49.2% (15.9) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,117 534 109.3% 3,339 2,097 59.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,080 2,815 116.0% 17,771 11,626 52.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,353 5,728 45.8% 28,497 18,042 57.9% Load factor (%) 72.8% 49.1% 23.7 62.4% 64.4% (2.1) Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 887 392 126.1% 2,362 1,705 38.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,738 2,875 134.4% 17,656 12,488 41.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,280 4,820 71.8% 24,782 17,738 39.7% Load factor (%) 81.4% 59.7% 21.7 71.2% 70.4% 0.8 Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 8,693 3,620 140.1% 24,817 20,220 22.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,646 3,111 145.8% 22,739 17,209 32.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 10,596 5,122 106.9% 32,660 25,613 27.5% Load factor (%) 72.2% 60.7% 11.4 69.6% 67.2% 2.4

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

Q4 Year to date Transavia 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,042 730 316.8% 8,814 5,182 70.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 5,131 1,323 287.9% 15,012 9,828 52.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 6,452 2,134 202.4% 20,097 13,312 51.0% Load factor (%) 79.5% 62.0% 17.5 74.7% 73.8% 0.9

Total group passenger activity**

Q4 Year to date Total group** 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 15,881 5,942 167.3% 44,669 34,072 31.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 42,841 15,674 173.3% 116,104 91,041 27.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 59,937 37,038 61.8% 196,116 151,528 29.5% Load factor (%) 71.5% 42.3% 29.2 59.2% 60.1% (0.9)

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

Q4 Year to date Total Group 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 2,002 2,084 (3.9%) 8,058 6,828 18.0% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 3,106 2,703 14.9% 11,469 9,746 17.7% Load factor (%) 64.5% 77.1% (12.6) 70.3% 70.1% 0.2



Air France activity

Q4 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 7,644 3,018 153.3% 21,816 17,659 23.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 22,153 7,946 178.8% 60,180 47,340 27.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 30,327 16,416 84.7% 93,568 73,325 27.6% Load factor (%) 73.0% 48.4% 24.6 64.3% 64.6% (0.2)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,586 958 170.0% 6,988 5,206 34.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 17,860 6,284 184.2% 47,127 36,933 27.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 24,425 13,791 77.1% 75,071 58,162 29.1% Load factor (%) 73.1% 45.6% 27.6 62.8% 63.5% (0.7)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 5,058 2,060 145.5% 14,828 12,453 19.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,293 1,662 158.4% 13,054 10,406 25.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,902 2,625 124.9% 18,497 15,163 22.0% Load factor (%) 72.7% 63.3% 9.4 70.6% 68.6% 1.9





Q4 Year to date Cargo activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 956 842 13.5% 3,604 2,644 36.3% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,677 1,237 35.5% 5,871 4,362 34.6% Load factor (%) 57.0% 68.1% (11.1) 61.4% 60.6% 0.8

KLM activity

Q4 Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 5,196 2,195 136.7% 14,039 11,231 25.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 15,557 6,405 142.9% 40,912 33,873 20.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 23,158 18,484 25.3% 82,452 64,842 27.2% Load factor (%) 67.2% 34.7% 32.5 49.6% 52.2% (2.6)





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,561 635 145.9% 4,050 3,463 16.9% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,204 4,956 146.3% 31,227 27,070 15.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 18,464 15,986 15.5% 68,288 54,392 25.5% Load factor (%) 66.1% 31.0% 35.1 45.7% 49.8% (4.0)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 3,635 1,560 133.0% 9,989 7,767 28.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,353 1,449 131.3% 9,685 6,803 42.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,694 2,497 87.9% 14,163 10,450 35.5% Load factor (%) 71.4% 58.0% 13.4 68.4% 65.1% 3.3





Q4 Year to date Cargo activity 2021 2020 Variation 2021 2020 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,047 1,242 (15.7%) 4,454 4,184 6.4% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,430 1,466 (2.5%) 5,598 5,385 4.0% Load factor (%) 73.2% 84.7% (11.5) 79.6% 77.7% 1.8





1 The fourth quarter 2020 was highly impacted by worldwide travel restrictions

2 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency

3 See appendix for the calculation of the net debt

