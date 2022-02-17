Fourth quarter 2021 results

February 17, 2022
|FOURTH QUARTER 2021
Operating result positive at 178 million euros, above fourth quarter 2019
Adjusted operating free cash flow positive at 225 million euros
thanks to EBITDA contribution
Fourth quarter:
- Operating result at 178 million euros, higher than pre-Covid (Fourth quarter 2019) despite lower revenues but compensated by cost control and restructuring programs. Both Network and Maintenance activities showing a positive operating result
- Net income at -127 million euros, showing 874 million euros improvement compared to the same quarter last year supported by revenue at 4,838 million euros which is 2,475 million euros higher than last year Fourth quarter
- Air France-KLM ordered 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft - with purchase rights for an additional 60 aircraft - for KLM and Transavia, and signed a letter of intention for the purchase of 4 Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft for Air France with purchase rights for 4 additional aircraft, to increase cargo capacity at Air France.
Full year:
In 2021, Air France-KLM continued to be flexible and agile in order to provide the right offer to its customers. The tremendous transformation and restructuring efforts performed during the Covid crisis paved the way to a sustained position as a European avaiation leader. The Group was able to close 2021 with a positive EBITDA at 745 million euros, up 2,440 million euros compared to last year with a first semester impacted by lockdowns in France and the Netherlands, and worldwide travel restrictions in place. The recovery was visible since June which continued in the second semester and thanks to less tight travel restrictions the Group was able to capture the recovery in a profitable way. Net debt ended at 8.2 billion euros, a decrease of 2.8 billion euros compared to end of 2020 thanks to the first set of capital strengthening measures.
OUTLOOK
After a good start of the Fourth quarter and the reopening of the United States early November, the rise of the Omicron variant hampered in December the continuous increase in load factors for the Medium haul and Domestic traffic. Due to high infection rates in France and the Netherlands, some flights had to be canceled in January.
In this context, the Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Network passenger activity at an index in the range of 73% to 78% in the First quarter of 2022 compared to the First quarter of 2019.
For FY 2022 no guidance will be provided yet due to uncertainty concerning the sanitary situation and reopening of Japan and China.
As of December 31 2021, the Group has a sufficient 10.2 billion euros of liquidity and credit lines at disposal.
- For the First quarter 2022, the Group expects to have an EBITDA around break-even in the current international context,
- Full year 2022 Net Capex spending estimated at circa 2.5 billion euros, which is 80% fleet & fleet related and 20% related to IT/ground.
Mid 2021, Air France-KLM initiated the first step of its recapitalization plan to strengthen its balance sheet which had been impacted by Covid-19, raising a total of circa 4 billion euros, including the completion of a 1 billion euro capital increase and the conversion of the 3 billion euros French State loan into 3 perpetual bonds in April 2021. In line with market practice for perpetual bonds, Air France-KLM intends to pay discretionary coupons in alignment with point 77 bis of the European Commission’s Covid-19 Temporary Framework.
In addition, Air France-KLM implemented several refinancing measures to improve its senior debt profile, notably with 800 million euros of dual tranche senior bonds issued late in July 2021. Part of the proceeds were allocated to repay 500 million euros of the 4 billion euros French State guaranteed loan (“PGE”). The maturity profile of the PGE was also spread over three installments (800m/1.3bn/1.3bn euros) and extended to May 2025 for the last installment.
Finally, Air France-KLM also set up an EMTN (Euro Medium Term Notes) programme, and obtained a solicited ESG rating from Standard & Poor’s to pursue its forthcoming refinancing strategy and reaffirm its strategic ESG ambitions in the mid to long term.
Air France-KLM now plans to start a new step of equity strengthening measures, which could consist in:
- a capital increase with pre-emptive rights for shareholders;
- an issuance of quasi equity instruments such as straight and convertible perpetual bonds in order to accelerate the reimbursement of the State supports, since the proceeds of such instruments would be fully allocated to this purpose in alignment with point 77 bis of the European Commission’s Covid-19 Temporary Framework cited above;
- additional equity strengthening measures, including an potential ongoing project to refinance assets for an amount up to 500 million euros, through private perpetual bonds classified as equity. The proceeds would be used to partially redeem State aids.
Air France-KLM intends to remain flexible on the transaction structures, as well as on the sequencing and the sizing of each instrument depending on market conditions.
Existing reference shareholders are supportive of these equity strengthening measures; some of them will consider participating, amongst which the French State and the Dutch State on a pro rata and in-kind basis, through partial offset of their respective outstanding support.
Air France-KLM is committed to repaying the States aids as soon as practicable to be relieved from the set of operational and strategic constraints of the European Commission’s Temporary Framework.
Some of these measures are subject to the approval of the European Commission as well as legal and regulatory approvals.
In total, these equity and quasi-equity issuances could represent up to 4.0 billion euros.
This new step in the recapitalization plan measures intends to further restore the equity position, and aims to reach a targeted Net debt / EBITDA ratio between 2.0x and 2.5x by 2023 (excluding the Dutch shareholder loan which is currently accounted as debt), depending notably on the sizing of the contemplated measures.
|Air France-KLM Group
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|Change1
|2021
|Change
|Passengers (thousands)
|15,881
|+167.3%
|44,669
|+31.1%
|Passenger Unit revenue per ASK2 (€ cts)
|5.77
|+87.0%
|4.78
|+6.1%
|Operating result (€m)
|178
|+1,314
|-1,626
|+2,928
|Net income – Group part (€m)
|-127
|+874
|-3,292
|+3,808
|Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)
|225
|+2,340
|-631
|+5,030
|Net debt at end of period3 (€m)
|8,216
|-2,833
The Board of Directors of Air France-KLM, chaired by Mrs Anne-Marie Couderc, met on February 16, 2022 to approve the financial statements for the full year of 2021. Group CEO Mr. Benjamin Smith said:
“The fourth quarter 2021 marked a turning point for Air France-KLM. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Group posted better than pre-covid results, with a positive operating result. While the end of the quarter saw the return of travel restrictions along with the Omicron variant, the overall performance reflects both the pent-up demand for travel and the outcome of our transformation efforts. The crisis is not over yet, but this makes us optimistic for the future, as we accelerate said efforts to improve our performance from both an economical and environmental standpoint. The investments in fleet renewal across all of the Group’s airlines – including the joint order for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft with acquisition rights for an additional 60 aircraft and the LOI for 4 Airbus A350F Full Freighter aircraft - embody this goal and emphasize our dedication to preparing for the future today. I would like to thank our customers for their trust, and our employees for their unyielding commitment to the Group throughout another challenging yet rewarding year.”
Business review
Network: Positive Operating result in the fourth quarter
|Network
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|Total revenues (€m)
|4,242
|+113.6%
|+112.0%
|12,253
|+33.1%
|+34.8%
|Scheduled revenues (€m)
|4,025
|+121.4%
|+119.3%
|11,520
|+34.4%
|+36.3%
|Operating result (€m)
|146
|+1,027
|+1,032
|-1,582
|+2,140
|+2,126
Fourth quarter 2021 revenues increased by 112.0% at constant currency to 4,242 million euros. The operating result was positive and amounted to 146 million euros, a 1,032 million euros increase at constant currency compared to last year.
Passenger network: Strong long haul performance, lockdown impact visible in December for Medium haul and Domestic
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|Passenger network
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|Passengers (thousands)
|12,840
|+146.3%
|35,855
|+24.1%
|Capacity (ASK m)
|53,485
|+53.3%
|176,019
|+27.4%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|37,710
|+162.8%
|101,092
|+24.5%
|Load factor
|70.5%
|+29.4 pt
|57.4%
|-1.3 pt
|Total passenger revenues (€m)
|3,223
|+186.2%
|+184.7%
|8,666
|+30.5%
|+32.3%
|Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)
|3,131
|+197.0%
|+194.3%
|8,353
|+32.1%
|+34.0%
|Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
|5.85
|+93.8%
|+92.0%
|4.75
|+3.7%
|+5.2%
Fourth quarter 2021, capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 53% higher than last year and at 72% of 2019 Fourth quarter level. Thanks to the Group’s balanced network and the reopening of the Canada and the United States, the passenger network was in the middle of the Group’s guidance provided during the Third quarter 2021 results presentation.
The unit revenue per ASK on all routes, except for Central and South America, was below 2019 levels in the Fourth quarter, driven by lower load factors. Yields on total long haul level was above Fourth quarter 2019 levels, intra Europe yields were close to the Fourth quarter 2019 level while Domestic France yields ended below Fourth quarter of 2019 level, resulting in a better yield compared to the Fourth quarter for the entire passenger network activity.
- North Atlantic has shown a strong increase in capacity and resilient traffic after the opening of the United States early November.
- On Caribbean and Indian Ocean, the Group continued to be strong with a capacity index above Fourth quarter 2019 level, despite protest in the French Antilles in November and December.
- Air France posted a strong Africa performance driven by East, West and Central Africa and KLM saw good results on the Eastern Africa routes. Arrival of Omicron variant in the Southern Africa zone impacted traffic at the end of November.
- Asia capacity and traffic were still low for both airlines, however a bit compensated by a positive yield.
- Central and South America showed healthy demand resulting in the same load factor as the Fourth quarter in 2019 and higher yields.
- Good dynamics for Short and Medium haul in October but slowdowns in November and December with a traffic not following capacity ramp-up due to border closures and additional restrictions.
During the Fourth quarter, Air France added one Airbus 350-900 and five Airbus A220-300 to its fleet while Air France phased out one Airbus A320, three Airbus A318, four Canadair Jet 700 and four Embraer 145. KLM phased out one Boeing B737-700 and KLM phased in three Embraer 195 E2. The Group will continue to introduce new generation aircraft to its fleet in order to improve its economic and environmental performance.
In 2021, Air France-KLM passenger activity was able to operate around 60% of 2019 capacity, with the first half of 2021 more impacted by travel restrictions. Short and medium-haul, African and Caribbean & Indian Ocean routes were the best performers.
Cargo: Strong fourth quarter yields resulting in higher unit revenue
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|Cargo business
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|Tons (thousands)
|264
|-1.3%
|1,053
|+19.7%
|Capacity (ATK m)
|3,106
|+10.5%
|11,469
|+13.3%
|Traffic (RTK m)
|2,002
|-3.8%
|8,058
|+18.0%
|Load factor
|64.5%
|-9.6 pt
|70.3%
|+2.8 pt
|Total Cargo revenues (€m)
|1,020
|+18.6%
|+17.4%
|3,588
|+39.7%
|+41.4%
|Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)
|894
|+17.1%
|+15.9%
|3,167
|+41.0%
|+42.6%
|Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )
|28.80
|+6.0%
|+5.0%
|27.61
|+24.4%
|+25.8%
Compared to the fourth quarter 2020, capacity increased by 10.5% in Available Ton Kilometers, mainly due to the increase in belly capacity, while traffic decreased by 3.8% resulting in a decrease of load factor by 9.6 points. Thanks to an increase in yield, which compensated the reduction in load factor, the unit revenue per ATK at constant currency improved by 5.0%.
Cargo capacity in the Fourth quarter is still 16% below the capacity in the Fourth quarter of 2019 while the demand remains high, resulting in total revenues that are 82% higher than in the Fourth quarter of 2019. This increase in revenues is mainly driven by a higher yield and 5 points higher load factor contributed as well.
In 2021, the cargo activity continued to post very strong performances with a 25.8% unit revenue increase at constant currency versus last year. Yields were continuously on a steep upward trend.
Strong demand is expected in Q1 2022 as global trade is booming, sea freight faces bottleneck, and the belly capacities are still constrained overall.
Transavia: Capacity close to pre-crisis level with a load factor of 80%
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|Transavia
|2021
|Change
|2021
|Change
|Passengers (thousands)
|3,042
|+316.8%
|8,814
|+70.1%
|Capacity (ASK m)
|6,452
|+202.4%
|20,097
|+51.0%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|5,131
|+287.9%
|15,012
|+52.7%
|Load factor
|79.5%
|+17.5 pt
|74.7%
|+0.9 pt
|Total passenger revenues (€m)
|326
|+283.6%
|1,011
|+66.9%
|Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
|5.06
|+37.7%
|5.05
|+14.6%
|Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)
|5.64
|-29.6%
|5.80
|-12.9%
|Operating result (€m)
|-37
|+56
|-150
|+149
The Fourth quarter of 2021 had started well with encouraging load factors but December was impacted by the closure of the border of Morocco and imposed travel restrictions in several countries due to the rise of the Omicron variant. Despite these factors, capacity in the fourth quarter was close to the level of the Fourth quarter of 2019 and unit revenue even above Fourth quarter 2019 mainly driven by a strong yield improvement.
Compared to last year, the capacity in the Fourth quarter increased by 202.4% while traffic increased by 287.9% and the number of passengers increased even more, by 316.8%. The Operating result was negative at 37 million euros, although improved by 56 million euros compared to the Fourth quarter of 2020.
In the first half year of 2021, activity levels were quite low compared to 2020. The strong recovery of leisure traffic started in the second half of the year resulting in an increase of 51% in ASK’s and an average load factor of 74.7% for the Full year 2021. Combined with a yield increase of 14% compared to 2020, the unit revenue per ASK rose by 14.6%. The Operating loss stood at 150 million euros for the full year 2021, which is an improvement of 149 million euros compared to 2020.
Maintenance business: Operating result positive for the Fourth quarter and Full Year 2021
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|Maintenance
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|2021
|Change
|Change
constant currency
|Total revenues (€m)
|796
|+32.1%
|2,801
|-2.0%
|Third-party revenues (€m)
|263
|-8.0%
|-9.4%
|1,023
|-18.0%
|-11.8%
|Operating result (€m)
|69
|246
|246
|88
|631
|651
|Operating margin (%)
|8.7%
|+38.0 pt
|+37.7 pt
|3.1%
|+22.1 pt
|+23.5 pt
The Fourth quarter operating result stood at 69 million euros, an increase of 246 million euros at constant currency versus the Fourth quarter 2020. Although the Fourth quarter 2020 result was heavily impacted by one off bookings related to the Covid-19 crisis, the improvement of the operating results is explained as well by less underactivity, cost control, savings and operational improvement.
Total revenues increased by 32.1% in the Fourth quarter while third party revenues decreased by 8.0% due to the use of green time by external customers in order to avoid shop visits. The increase in internal revenues is consistant with the activity increase of the Air France-KLM airlines compared to the Fourth quarter 2020.
Full year 2021 total revenues are close to Full year 2020 levels while the operating result increased by 651 million euros at a constant currency, resulting in an operating margin of 3.1%. The results of full year 2020 were heavily impacted by one-off bookings related to the Covid-19 crisis when the year 2021 has shown a better result driven by cost control, savings and operational improvement.
Air France-KLM Group: Operating result above Q4 2019
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|Change*
|Change*
constant currency
|2021
|Change*
|Change*
constant currency
|Capacity (ASK m)
|59,937
|+61.8%
|196,116
|+29.5%
|Traffic (RPK m)
|42,841
|+173.3%
|116,104
|+27.5%
|Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
|5.77
|+88.6%
|+87.0%
|4.78
|+4.7%
|+6.1%
|Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
|7.26
|+41.8%
|+40.5%
|6.39
|+5.7%
|+7.1%
|Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel
|6.96
|-14.9%
|-19.1%
|7.22
|-20.2%
|-20.0%
|Revenues (€m)
|4,838
|+104.7%
|+103.1%
|14,315
|+29.1%
|+31.6%
|EBITDA (€m)
|827
|1,236
|1,241
|745
|2,440
|2,445
|Operating result (€m)
|178
|1,314
|1,319
|-1,626
|2,928
|2,932
|Operating margin (%)
|3.7%
|+51.8 pt
|+51.6 pt
|-11.4%
|+29.7 pt
|+30.5 pt
|Net income - Group part (€m)
|-127
|+874
|-3,292
|+3,808
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
In the Fourth quarter 2021, the Air France-KLM Group posted a positive operating result of 178 million euros, up by 1,319 million euros at a constant currency compared to last year, and was driven by an increase of capacity and unit cost reduction. In parallel, the increase of load factor generated an increase of the unit revenue.
Net income amounted to -127 million euros in the Fourth quarter 2021, an increase of 874 million euros compared to last year.
Full year 2021 showed a positive EBITDA of 745 million euros, coming from a positive second half of the year while the first half of the year was still impacted by severe travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 crisis.
Group Unit Cost down versus Q4 2019 despite 26% less capacity
Unit cost were down compared to the Fourth quarter 2019 despite the group capacity was 26% below the same quarter in 2019.
On a constant currency and fuel price basis, unit costs were down 19.1% in the Fourth quarter 2021 compared to the same quarter last year.
The reduction in salary cost compared to the Fourth quarter 2019 was mainly driven by a reduction in Full time employee (FTE), and supported by lower average salary cost and by government support on wages as well.
Fourth quarter: Adjusted Operating Free cash flow positive, for the third quarter in a row
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|In € million
|2021
|Change
|2021
|Change
|Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)
|711
|+1,619
|220
|+3,196
|Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)
|-78
|-72
|-296
|-281
|Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)
|249
|+750
|1,610
|+1,445
|Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)
|882
|2,298
|1,534
|4,360
|Net investments* (€m)
|-449
|-28
|-1,303
|+592
|Operating free cash flow (€m)
|433
|+2,270
|231
|4,952
|Repayment of lease debt
|-208
|+70
|-862
|+78
|Adjusted operating free cash flow**
|225
|+2,340
|-631
|+5,030
* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.
** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow after deducting the repayment of lease debt.
The Group generated an adjusted operating free cash flow in the Fourth quarter 2021 of 225 million euros, an increase of 2,340 million euros compared to last year, mainly driven by a positive EBITDA of 827 million euros.
|In € million
|31 Dec 2021
|31 Dec 2020
|Net debt
|8,216
|11,049
|EBITDA trailing 12 months
|745
|-1,695
|Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months
|11.0 x
|na
Q4: Positive operating result for both airlines
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|Change
|2021
|Change
|Air France Group Operating result (€m)
|52
|+1,043
|-1,403
|+1,992
|Operating margin (%)
|1.8%
|+75.3 pt
|-16.0%
|+36.9 pt
|KLM Group Operating result (€m)
|127
|+278
|-227
|+927
|Operating margin (%)
|6.2%
|+19.6 pt
|-3.7%
|+18.8 pt
Guidance: Air France-KLM Group medium term operating margin objective unchanged
The Group continues its swift and quick transformation initiatives and confirms its medium-term financial ambition with the long-term focus of achieving increased competitiveness. To do this, the Group continues to optimize fleet, workforce, network, costs and reinforce its sustainability efforts.
The Group expects capacity in Available Seat Kilometers back to the 2019 levels in 2024.
Air France (excluding Transavia France subsidiary) decreased the number of FTE by 7,800 at the end of 2021 compared to December 2019. The voluntary departure plan continues at Air France (excluding Transavia France), and an additional 700 FTE will leave the company in 2022. KLM finalized the FTE reduction by the end of 2021 resulting in 5.500 less FTE.
Operating cost has been reduced in 2021, with 800 million euros structural benefits for KLM and 1.0 billion structural benefits for Air France by the end of 2021. Air France estimates to reach by the end of 2022 1.4 billion euros structural benefits versus 2019.
The reduction in FTE, amongst other key transformation initiatives, will drive the unit cost down 4% to 6% at constant fuel price when capacity are back to 2019 level.
The Group’s medium-term financial ambition is maintained with an Operating Margin objective reconfirmed at 7% to 8% in 2024. The Adjusted Operating Free Cash Flow excluding exceptionals is expected positive in 2023. Exceptionals include the payment of the cargo claim and the deferrals of social charges accumulated during the Covid 19 period.
The Net debt/EBITDA target ratio of circa 3x in 2023 will be lowered to between 2x and 2.5x depending on the second step of recapitalization sizing.
******
The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on February 17, 2022 from 8:15 am CET.
A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on February 17, 2022 at 08.30 am CET.
To connect to the conference call, please dial:
France: Local +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39
Netherlands: Local +31 (0)20 703 8218
UK: Local +44 (0)330 336 9601
US: Local +1 720-452-7989
Confirmation code: 9020512
Investor Relations Press
Olivier Gall Michiel Klinkers
+33 1 49 89 52 59 +33 1 49 89 52 60 +33 1 41 56 56 00
olgall@airfranceklm.com Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com
Income Statement
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|€m
|2021
|2020
|Change
|2021
|2020*
|Change
|Revenues from ordinary activities
|4,838
|2,363
|+104.7%
|14,315
|11,088
|+29.1%
|Aircraft fuel
|-937
|-506
|+85.2%
|-2,748
|-2,392
|+14.9%
|Chartering costs
|-93
|-72
|+29.2%
|-325
|-253
|+28.5%
|Landing fees and route charges
|-350
|-226
|+54.9%
|-1,185
|-969
|+22.3%
|Catering
|-132
|-59
|+123.7%
|-382
|-294
|+29.9%
|Handling charges and other operating costs
|-317
|-188
|+68.6%
|-1,027
|-833
|+23.3%
|Aircraft maintenance costs
|-439
|-375
|+17.1%
|-1,620
|-1,618
|+0.1%
|Commercial and distribution costs
|-130
|-55
|+136.4%
|-385
|-346
|+11.3%
|Other external expenses
|-315
|-342
|-7.9%
|-1,154
|-1,275
|-9.5%
|Salaries and related costs
|-1,529
|-1,078
|+41.8%
|-5,343
|-5,306
|+0.7%
|Taxes other than income taxes
|-16
|-29
|-44.8%
|-116
|-137
|-15.3%
|Other income and expenses
|247
|158
|+56.3%
|715
|640
|+11.7%
|EBITDA
|827
|-409
|nm
|745
|-1,695
|nm
|Amortization, depreciation and provisions
|-649
|-727
|-10.7%
|-2,371
|-2,859
|-17.1%
|Income from current operations
|178
|-1,136
|nm
|-1,626
|-4,554
|-64.3%
|Sales of aircraft equipment
|1
|6
|-83.3%
|-19
|37
|nm
|Other non-current income and expenses
|19
|-38
|nm
|-887
|-1,513
|-41%
|Income from operating activities
|198
|-1,168
|nm
|-2,532
|-6,030
|-58.0%
|Cost of financial debt
|-247
|-146
|+69.2%
|-730
|-496
|+47.2%
|Income from cash and cash equivalent
|0
|1
|-100.0%
|2
|19
|-89.5%
|Net cost of financial debt
|-247
|-145
|+70.3%
|-728
|-477
|+52.6%
|Other financial income and expenses
|-91
|171
|nm
|-289
|-451
|-35.9%
|Income before tax
|-140
|-1,142
|-87.7%
|-3,549
|-6,958
|-49.0%
|Income taxes
|26
|146
|-82.2%
|282
|-89
|nm
|Net income of consolidated companies
|-114
|-996
|-88.6%
|-3,267
|-7,047
|-53.6%
|Share of profits (losses) of associates
|-13
|-6
|+116.7%
|-27
|-58
|-53.4%
|Net income for the period
|-127
|-1,002
|-87.3%
|-3,294
|-7,105
|-53.6%
|Minority interest
|0
|-1
|-100.0%
|-2
|-5
|-60.0%
|Net income for the period – Group part
|-127
|-1,001
|-87.3%
|-3,292
|-7,100
|-53.6%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|Assets
|31 Dec 2021
|31 Dec 2020*
|€m
|Goodwill
|222
|215
|Intangible assets
|1,235
|1,230
|Flight equipment
|10,466
|11,031
|Other property, plant and equipment
|1,402
|1,548
|Right-of-use assets
|5,148
|4,678
|Investments in equity associates
|109
|230
|Pension assets
|0
|211
|Other non-current financial assets
|951
|795
|Non-current derivative financial assets
|143
|92
|Deferred tax assets
|278
|252
|Other non-current assets
|0
|4
|Total non-current assets
|19,954
|20,286
|Assets held for sale
|74
|0
|Other current financial assets
|484
|607
|Current derivative financial assets
|469
|160
|Inventories
|567
|543
|Trade receivables
|1,511
|1,248
|Other current assets
|966
|914
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,658
|6,423
|Total current assets
|10,729
|9,895
|Total assets
|30,683
|30,181
|Liabilities and equity
|31 Dec 2021
|31 Dec 2020*
|In million euros
|Issued capital
|643
|429
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,949
|4,139
|Treasury shares
|-25
|-25
|Perpetual
|3,151
|0
|Reserves and retained earnings
|-12,542
|-9,894
|Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
|-3,824
|-5,351
|Non-controlling interests
|8
|9
|Total Equity
|-3,816
|-5,342
|Pension provisions
|1,939
|2,041
|Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions
|4,055
|3,670
|Non-current financial liabilities
|11,274
|14,171
|Non-current lease debt
|2,924
|2,425
|Non-current derivative financial liabilities
|25
|122
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1
|22
|Other non-current liabilities
|2,555
|1,294
|Total non-current liabilities
|22,773
|23,745
|Provisions
|885
|1,337
|Current financial liabilities
|1,215
|1,318
|Current lease debt
|825
|839
|Current derivative financial liabilities
|46
|363
|Trade payables
|1,850
|1,435
|Deferred revenue on ticket sales
|2,644
|2,394
|Frequent flyer programs
|888
|916
|Other current liabilities
|3,369
|3,175
|Bank overdrafts
|4
|1
|Total current liabilities
|11,726
|11,778
|Total equity and liabilities
|30,683
|30,181
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 31 December 2021
|€m
|31 Dec 2021
|31 Dec 2020*
|Net income
|-3,294
|-7,105
|Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
|2,371
|2,859
|Financial provisions
|115
|183
|Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
|18
|-50
|Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates
|-26
|1
|Derivatives – non monetary result
|-39
|-27
|Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
|257
|-290
|Share of (profits) losses of associates
|27
|58
|Deferred taxes
|-284
|159
|Impairment
|40
|680
|Other non-monetary items
|739
|541
|Financial Capacity
|-76
|-2,991
|(Increase) / decrease in inventories
|-41
|138
|(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables
|-239
|760
|Increase / (decrease) in trade payables
|395
|-898
|Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales
|227
|-837
|Change in other receivables and payables
|1,268
|1,002
|Change in working capital requirements
|1,610
|165
|Net cash flow from operating activities
|1,534
|-2,826
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
|-4
|-1
|Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|-2,202
|-2,099
|Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
|75
|357
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
|899
|204
|Dividends received
|2
|0
|Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
|-9
|-44
|Net cash flow used in investing activities
|-1,239
|-1,583
|Increase of equity
|1,024
|0
|Issuance of debt
|1,724
|11,437
|Repayment on debt
|-1,993
|-3,388
|Payments on lease debt
|-862
|-940
|New loans
|-188
|-282
|Repayment on loans
|219
|321
|Dividends
|-1
|0
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|-77
|7,147
|Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts (net of cash acquired or sold)
|14
|-27
|Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
|232
|2,711
|Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
|6,422
|3,711
|Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
|6,654
|6,422
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
|In million euros
|31 Dec 2021
|30 Sep 2021
|30 Jun 2021
|31 Mar 2021
|31 Dec 2020
|30 Sep 2020
|30 Jun 2020
|31
Mar 2020
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|1,457
|1,456
|1,464
|1,479
|1,445
|1,470
|1,500
|1,564
|Flight equipment
|10,466
|10,478
|10,645
|10,800
|11,031
|11,009
|10,919
|11,465
|Other property, plant and equipment
|1,402
|1,418
|1,453
|1,476
|1,548
|1,535
|1,551
|1,579
|Right of use assets
|5,148
|5,061
|5,033
|4,795
|4,678
|4,789
|4,938
|5,119
|Investments in equity associates
|109
|172
|166
|223
|230
|224
|267
|299
|Financial assets excluding marketable securities and financial deposits
|157
|147
|147
|146
|146
|135
|133
|142
|Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring
|-4,173
|-4,180
|-4,033
|-4,083
|-3,922
|-4,002
|-4,132
|-4,191
|WCR, excluding market value of derivatives
|-8,262
|-7,995
|-7,745
|-6,410
|-6,505
|-6,894
|-6,779
|-6,650
|Capital employed
|6,304
|6,557
|7,130
|8,426
|8,651
|8,266
|8,397
|9,327
|Average capital employed (A)
|7,104
|8,660
|Adjusted results from current operations
|-1,626
|-4,555
|- Dividends received
|0
|0
|- Share of profits (losses) of associates
|-27
|-58
|- Normative income tax
|462
|1,396
|Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)
|-1,191
|-3,217
|ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
|-16.8%
|-37.1%
Net debt
|Balance sheet at
|€m
|31 Dec 2021
|31 Dec 2020
|Financial debt
|12,390
|15,388
|Repo on triple A bonds
|0
|-84
|Lease debt
|3,664
|3,184
|Currency hedge on financial debt
|-14
|27
|Accrued interest
|-128
|-107
|Gross financial debt (A)
|15,912
|18,408
|Cash and cash equivalents
|6,658
|6,423
|Marketable securities
|1,042
|193
|Cash securities
|0
|309
|Bonds AAA
|0
|518
|Bank overdrafts
|-4
|-1
|Others
|0
|1
|Repo on triple A bonds
|0
|-84
|Net cash (B)
|7,696
|7,359
|Net debt (A) – (B)
|8,216
|11,049
Adjusted operating free cash flow
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|€m
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations
|882
|-1,416
|1,534
|-2,826
|Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|-659
|-444
|-2,202
|-2,099
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|210
|23
|899
|204
|Operating free cash flow
|433
|-1,837
|231
|-4,721
|Payments on lease debt
|-208
|-278
|-862
|-940
|Adjusted operating free cash flow
|225
|-2,115
|-631
|-5,661
Operating cash burn
|
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|2020*
|2021
|2020*
|EBITDA
|827
|-409
|745
|-1,695
|Provisions (CO2 and other)
|10
|4
|-6
|-22
|Correction of spare parts inventory
|1
|2
|5
|4
|Addition to pension provisions
|38
|76
|206
|312
|Reversal to pension provisions (cash-out)
|-40
|-104
|-140
|-246
|Payment linked with shares
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sales of tangible and intangible assets (excluding aeronautical)
|-1
|1
|30
|41
|Income from operation activities - cash impact
|835
|-428
|840
|-1,605
|Restructuring costs
|-78
|-253
|-296
|-405
|Other non-current income and expenses
|-8
|0
|-74
|-1
|Cost of financial debt
|-137
|-128
|-577
|-446
|Financial income
|-3
|-4
|-14
|-2
|Realized foreign exchanges gain/loss
|14
|-21
|63
|7
|Termination of trading hedges - cash
|3
|-93
|-8
|-589
|Settlement of forwards derivatives - cash
|-4
|2
|-3
|3
|Current income tax
|5
|3
|-1
|70
|Other financial charges & expenses - cash
|0
|3
|-8
|-22
|Other elements
|5
|4
|2
|0
|Financial capacity
|633
|-913
|-76
|-2,991
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|2020*
|2021
|2020*
|Revenues (in €m)
|4,838
|2,363
|14,315
|11,088
|Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-
|-178
|1,136
|1,626
|4,554
|Total operating expense (in €m)
|4,660
|3,499
|15,941
|15,642
|Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)
|-92
|-72
|-313
|-314
|Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)
|-125
|-96
|-421
|-322
|Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)
|-263
|-286
|-1,023
|-1,248
|Transavia - other revenues (in €m)
|0
|-7
|3
|-20
|Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)
|-7
|-6
|-27
|-28
|Net cost (in €m)
|4,174
|3,033
|14,161
|13,711
|Capacity produced, reported in ASK1
|59,937
|37,034
|196,116
|151,480
|Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)
|6.96
|8.18
|7.22
|9.05
|Gross change
|-14.9%
|-20.2%
|Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
|-22
|116
|Change at constant currency
|-15.6%
|-19.5%
|Fuel price effect (in €m)
|-134
|-80
|Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)
|6.96
|8.61
|7.22
|9.03
|Change at constant currency and fuel price basis
|-19.1%
|-20.0%
* Restated figures include the change in accounting principles for pensions (interpretation of IAS19)
(1) The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).
Group results
Air France Group
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|Change
|2021
|Change
|Revenue (in €m)
|2,950
|+118.7%
|8,744
|+36.3%
|EBITDA (in €m)
|463
|+978
|46
|+1,655
|Operating result (in m€)
|52
|+1,043
|-1,403
|+1,992
|Operating margin (%)
|1.8%
|+75.3 pt
|-16.0%
|+36.9 pt
|Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
|392
|+1,066
|-318
|-318
|Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
|13.3%
|+63.3 pt
|-3.6%
|-3.6 pt
|KLM Group
|Fourth quarter
|Full Year
|2021
|Change
|2021
|Change
|Revenue (in €m)
|2,038
|+79.5%
|6,065
|+18.5%
|EBITDA (in €m)
|365
|+264
|695
|+769
|Operating result (in m€)
|127
|+278
|-227
|+927
|Operating margin (%)
|6.2%
|+19.6 pt
|-3.7%
|+18.8 pt
|Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
|329
|+311
|525
|+525
|Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
|16.1%
|+14.6 pt
|8.7%
|+8.7 pt
NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level
Group fleet at 31 December 2021
|Aircraft type
|AF
(incl. HOP)
|KL
(incl. KLC & MP)
|Transavia
|Owned
|Finance lease
|Operating lease
|Total
|In operation
|Change / 31/12/20
|B747-400
|B777-300
|43
|16
|18
|17
|24
|59
|59
|2
|B777-200
|21
|15
|26
|10
|36
|36
|-4
|B787-9
|10
|13
|5
|6
|12
|23
|23
|B787-10
|6
|3
|3
|6
|5
|A380-800
|8
|4
|1
|3
|8
|A350-900
|12
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|6
|A340-300
|A330-300
|5
|5
|5
|4
|-1
|A330-200
|15
|6
|11
|10
|21
|21
|Total Long-Haul
|109
|61
|0
|70
|32
|68
|170
|160
|3
|B737-900
|5
|5
|5
|5
|B737-800
|31
|89
|31
|10
|79
|120
|116
|10
|B737-700
|10
|4
|6
|1
|7
|14
|14
|-6
|A321
|19
|11
|8
|19
|19
|-1
|A320
|43
|4
|4
|35
|43
|42
|-2
|A319
|30
|12
|18
|30
|28
|-5
|A318
|15
|7
|8
|15
|12
|-6
|A220-300
|6
|4
|2
|6
|6
|6
|Total Medium-Haul
|113
|46
|93
|80
|15
|157
|252
|242
|-4
|ATR72-600
|ATR72-500
|ATR42-500
|Canadair Jet 1000
|14
|14
|14
|11
|-3
|Canadair Jet 700
|1
|1
|1
|-9
|Embraer 195 E2
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Embraer 190
|18
|31
|16
|5
|28
|49
|47
|-2
|Embraer 175
|17
|3
|14
|17
|17
|Embraer 170
|15
|10
|5
|15
|15
|Embraer 145
|5
|5
|5
|Total Regional
|53
|55
|0
|49
|19
|40
|108
|97
|-7
|B747-400ERF
|3
|3
|3
|3
|B747-400BCF
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B777-F
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Total Cargo
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|Total
|277
|166
|93
|203
|66
|267
|536
|505
|-8
FOURTH QUARTER 2021 TRAFFIC
Passenger network activity*
|Q4
|Year to date
|Total Passenger network*
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|12,840
|5,213
|146.3%
|35,855
|28,890
|24.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|37,710
|14,351
|162.8%
|101,092
|81,212
|24.5%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|53,485
|34,900
|53.3%
|176,019
|138,168
|27.4%
|Load factor (%)
|70.5%
|41.1%
|29.4
|57.4%
|58.8%
|(1.3)
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|4,147
|1,593
|160.4%
|11,038
|8,670
|27.3%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|30,065
|11,240
|167.5%
|78,353
|64,003
|22.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|42,899
|29,778
|44.0%
|143,359
|112,554
|27.4%
|Load factor (%)
|70.1%
|37.7%
|32.4
|54.7%
|56.9%
|(2.2)
|North America
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|1,248
|307
|306.0%
|3,100
|2,183
|42.0%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|8,971
|2,260
|296.9%
|22,405
|15,652
|43.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|13,461
|8,001
|68.2%
|42,630
|31,374
|35.8%
|Load factor (%)
|66.6%
|28.2%
|38.4
|52.6%
|49.9%
|2.7
|Latin America
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|562
|187
|200.9%
|1,293
|1,151
|12.3%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|5,420
|1,799
|201.3%
|12,455
|10,943
|13.8%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|6,590
|4,903
|34.4%
|23,212
|18,372
|26.3%
|Load factor (%)
|82.2%
|36.7%
|45.6
|53.7%
|59.6%
|(5.9)
|Asia / Pacific
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|334
|173
|93.1%
|945
|1,534
|(38.4%)
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|2,855
|1,491
|91.5%
|8,067
|13,294
|(39.3%)
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|6,206
|6,326
|(1.9%)
|24,238
|27,028
|(10.3%)
|Load factor (%)
|46.0%
|23.6%
|22.4
|33.3%
|49.2%
|(15.9)
|Africa / Middle East
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|1,117
|534
|109.3%
|3,339
|2,097
|59.3%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|6,080
|2,815
|116.0%
|17,771
|11,626
|52.8%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|8,353
|5,728
|45.8%
|28,497
|18,042
|57.9%
|Load factor (%)
|72.8%
|49.1%
|23.7
|62.4%
|64.4%
|(2.1)
|Caribbean / Indian Ocean
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|887
|392
|126.1%
|2,362
|1,705
|38.5%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|6,738
|2,875
|134.4%
|17,656
|12,488
|41.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|8,280
|4,820
|71.8%
|24,782
|17,738
|39.7%
|Load factor (%)
|81.4%
|59.7%
|21.7
|71.2%
|70.4%
|0.8
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|8,693
|3,620
|140.1%
|24,817
|20,220
|22.7%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|7,646
|3,111
|145.8%
|22,739
|17,209
|32.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|10,596
|5,122
|106.9%
|32,660
|25,613
|27.5%
|Load factor (%)
|72.2%
|60.7%
|11.4
|69.6%
|67.2%
|2.4
* Air France and KLM
Transavia activity
|Q4
|Year to date
|Transavia
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|3,042
|730
|316.8%
|8,814
|5,182
|70.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|5,131
|1,323
|287.9%
|15,012
|9,828
|52.7%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|6,452
|2,134
|202.4%
|20,097
|13,312
|51.0%
|Load factor (%)
|79.5%
|62.0%
|17.5
|74.7%
|73.8%
|0.9
Total group passenger activity**
|Q4
|Year to date
|Total group**
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|15,881
|5,942
|167.3%
|44,669
|34,072
|31.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|42,841
|15,674
|173.3%
|116,104
|91,041
|27.5%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|59,937
|37,038
|61.8%
|196,116
|151,528
|29.5%
|Load factor (%)
|71.5%
|42.3%
|29.2
|59.2%
|60.1%
|(0.9)
** Air France, KLM and Transavia
Cargo activity
|Q4
|Year to date
|Total Group
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|2,002
|2,084
|(3.9%)
|8,058
|6,828
|18.0%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|3,106
|2,703
|14.9%
|11,469
|9,746
|17.7%
|Load factor (%)
|64.5%
|77.1%
|(12.6)
|70.3%
|70.1%
|0.2
Air France activity
|Q4
|Year to date
|Total Passenger network activity
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|7,644
|3,018
|153.3%
|21,816
|17,659
|23.5%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|22,153
|7,946
|178.8%
|60,180
|47,340
|27.1%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|30,327
|16,416
|84.7%
|93,568
|73,325
|27.6%
|Load factor (%)
|73.0%
|48.4%
|24.6
|64.3%
|64.6%
|(0.2)
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|2,586
|958
|170.0%
|6,988
|5,206
|34.2%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|17,860
|6,284
|184.2%
|47,127
|36,933
|27.6%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|24,425
|13,791
|77.1%
|75,071
|58,162
|29.1%
|Load factor (%)
|73.1%
|45.6%
|27.6
|62.8%
|63.5%
|(0.7)
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|5,058
|2,060
|145.5%
|14,828
|12,453
|19.1%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|4,293
|1,662
|158.4%
|13,054
|10,406
|25.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|5,902
|2,625
|124.9%
|18,497
|15,163
|22.0%
|Load factor (%)
|72.7%
|63.3%
|9.4
|70.6%
|68.6%
|1.9
|Q4
|Year to date
|Cargo activity
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|956
|842
|13.5%
|3,604
|2,644
|36.3%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|1,677
|1,237
|35.5%
|5,871
|4,362
|34.6%
|Load factor (%)
|57.0%
|68.1%
|(11.1)
|61.4%
|60.6%
|0.8
KLM activity
|Q4
|Year to date
|Total Passenger network activity
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|5,196
|2,195
|136.7%
|14,039
|11,231
|25.0%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|15,557
|6,405
|142.9%
|40,912
|33,873
|20.8%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|23,158
|18,484
|25.3%
|82,452
|64,842
|27.2%
|Load factor (%)
|67.2%
|34.7%
|32.5
|49.6%
|52.2%
|(2.6)
|Long-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|1,561
|635
|145.9%
|4,050
|3,463
|16.9%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|12,204
|4,956
|146.3%
|31,227
|27,070
|15.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|18,464
|15,986
|15.5%
|68,288
|54,392
|25.5%
|Load factor (%)
|66.1%
|31.0%
|35.1
|45.7%
|49.8%
|(4.0)
|Short and Medium-haul
|Passengers carried (‘000s)
|3,635
|1,560
|133.0%
|9,989
|7,767
|28.6%
|Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)
|3,353
|1,449
|131.3%
|9,685
|6,803
|42.4%
|Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)
|4,694
|2,497
|87.9%
|14,163
|10,450
|35.5%
|Load factor (%)
|71.4%
|58.0%
|13.4
|68.4%
|65.1%
|3.3
|Q4
|Year to date
|Cargo activity
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|2021
|2020
|Variation
|Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)
|1,047
|1,242
|(15.7%)
|4,454
|4,184
|6.4%
|Available tonne-km (m ATK)
|1,430
|1,466
|(2.5%)
|5,598
|5,385
|4.0%
|Load factor (%)
|73.2%
|84.7%
|(11.5)
|79.6%
|77.7%
|1.8
1 The fourth quarter 2020 was highly impacted by worldwide travel restrictions
2 Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency
3 See appendix for the calculation of the net debt
Attachment