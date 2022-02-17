The Worldwide Wound Care Industry is Expected to Reach $25.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wound Care Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides complete details on Global Wound Care Industry. The global wound care market Size will reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2027, from $19.2 Billion in 2021.

Wound care plays an essential role in applying the science of wound care to a particular patient's treatment plan in recovery. It is an ongoing treatment of a wound, by providing a suitable environment for healing, by both indirect and direct methods, together with the prevention of skin breakdown. Proper wound care prevents infection and other complications and helps speed up the healing process with less scarring.



Worldwide Wound Care Industry will grow with a CAGR of 5.05% from 2021 - 2027

Notwithstanding, the demand for wound care products is increasing owing to the growing geriatric population, the high pervasiveness of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer and different autoimmune disorders, and the ever-growing number of (ASCs) Ambulatory Surgical Centers across the globe. High alcohol consumption, unhealthy & sedentary lifestyles, and smoking are vital factors contributing to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. As to (CDC) for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2021, worldwide, 415 million people have diabetes. By 2040 more than half a billion will have diabetes.



Hospital & Clinics is one of the Fastest Growing Segment

Based on application, the chronic wounds segment generate more revenues due to the increasing patient population suffering from diabetic foot pressure ulcers, ulcers, etc., and the growing expenditure on treating these conditions. Further, acute wound involves damage of skin epidermis caused by a cut or puncture to the skin. The acute wound can result in a chronic wound in the absence of the correct healing stages, further delaying recovery.



On the other hand, Hospital & Clinics is the fastest-growing end-use segment, owing to a rise in the number of surgeries performed and a higher number of patients who prefers to visit hospitals for different cases such as surgical burns, wounds, and ulcers. However, long-term care facilities are to grow due to better facilities and treatments for wounded patients.



North America accounted for the largest wound care market due to increasing cases of sports road accidents, injuries, increasing incidence of burn injuries, and technological advancements in this Region. In addition, the availability of experienced professionals and improvement in healthcare infrastructure demand wound care products in the Region. Besides, the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market due to the spiraling incidence of diabetes-related comorbidities like diabetic foot ulcers, etc., in the region.



Global Wound Care Market Size was US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021

By-products, the wound care market is segmented into advanced wound Dressings, Traditional Wound Care Products, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Bioactive and Others. Advanced wound care products are frequently being adopted as the first line of therapy. Traditional wound care products are increasingly displaced with advanced wound care products, owing to their effectiveness & performance in managing wounds by enabling faster healing. Moreover, advanced wound care focuses on keeping the wound hydrated to encourage healing and is generally prescribed by clinicians after visiting the doctor or hospital. Advanced wound dressings include film, foam, hydrocolloid, hydrogel, among others.



COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wound Care Industry

Recently, the spread of COVID-19 rapidly developed into a pandemic, causing severe disruptions to health services, including the care of wounded patients. Due to the need, the delivery of wound care, which should be considered an essential medical service, has changed. Nationwide lockdowns, dismissed wound care services, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries, and increasing skin injuries in COVID-19 medical care providers.



Competitive Landscape: Major global wound care industry players include Molnlycke Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Ethicon Inc, Coloplast Corp and Scapa Healthcare.

