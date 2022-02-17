Europe Advanced Energy Management System Markets, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Component (Hardware, Software and Service), By End User Vertical (Power and Energy (P&E), Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT and Others), By Solution, By Country, By Company, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe advanced energy management system market is projected to grow at double digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing electricity consumption and growing demand for energy efficiency in end use industries.

Furthermore, need for energy management during high electricity demand and shift from conventional fossil fuels to alternate sources is expected to drive the demand for advanced energy management systems in Europe.

Advanced energy management system is a technology, involving conversion of electricity to energy and vice versa based on the demand for electricity. The technology is gaining prominence as it offers cost effective and reliable power for end user industries such as power & energy, IT & telecom and manufacturing, among others.

Additionally, growing need for reducing GHG emissions and reliance on fossil fuels is expected to positively impact the growth of the market in the coming years. Even Paris Agreement or COP 21 was also signed in 2016 for reducing the GHG emission and combat climate change by 2100.

Europe advanced energy management system market is segmented based on component, end user vertical, solution, country, and company. In terms of software which is a sub-segment of component, utility energy management system accounted for the lion's share in 2020 owing to government initiatives for the introduction of smart grid and declining prices of IoT components.

Leading players in the region are IBM, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, General Electric, Cisco, Eaton Corporation, SAP, Elster Group, Siemens, CA Technologies and Tendril.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of advanced energy management system market.

To classify and forecast advanced energy management system market based on component, end user vertical, solution, country, and company.

To identify drivers and challenges for advanced energy management system market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in advanced energy management system market.

To conduct pricing analysis for advanced energy management system platform market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in advanced energy management system market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Component:

Hardware

Sensors

Controllers

Displays

Others

Software

Utility Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management System

Enterprise Carbon and Energy Management

Residential Energy Management System

Others

Service

Monitoring & Control

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By End User Vertical:

Power and Energy (P&E)

Oil & Gas

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Office and Commercial Building

Municipal

University

School

Hospital System

Others

Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Solution:

Carbon Management

Demand Response Management

Utility Billing and Customer Information System

Others

Europe Advanced Energy Management System Market, By Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in advanced energy management system market.

International Business Machines Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc

General Electric Company

Cisco Systems, Inc

Eaton Corporation

SAP SE

Elster Group SE

Siemens AG

CA Technologies, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cs7mj