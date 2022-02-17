Gratton Warehouse in Omaha Acquires their 2,000th Customer

Omaha, NE, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to Gratton Warehouse, U.S. retailers can completely modernize their logistics plans in an era where e-commerce shoppers want delivery to their doorstep faster than ever. As a leader in warehouse management, Gratton Warehouse celebrates its 2,000th customer as 2022 begins.

"We're excited about the monumental milestone," said Bo Gratton, owner of Gratton Warehouse Company.





In Omaha, Nebraska, Gratton Warehouse established the largest logistics hub in the region in 1894. Through dedication, management, and excellent customer service, the company has celebrated the acquisition of its 2,000th customer and continues to be the leader in warehouse management in Nebraska.

The goal was achieved with a swift and coordinated team and establishing long-term relationships with clients. Gratton Warehouse is a technologically advanced warehouse, but some tasks are still manually performed, such as packing products. The dedicated employees of Gratton Warehouse ensure a high quality of service that is sometimes rare in 2022.

The products our Omaha warehouse usually handles are quite varied and include, but are not limited, to:





General Merchandise

Consumer Products

Textiles

Electronics

Grocery and Natural Foods

Industrial Products

Apparel and Accessories

Equipment

Machinery

Document Storage

PPE Storage

And much more!



Gratton Warehouse Does Better 3rd Party Logistics

While an industrial warehouse and a 3rd party logistics warehouse serve two different concepts, Gratton Warehouse does both exceptionally well.

The industrial side is intended to be multi-purpose and comprehensive, and carries out most warehousing functions. The production area includes packaging, and is coordinated from their offices on the property. Gratton Warehouse has a perfect location as an Omaha warehouse and is located near major streets and the interstate, where they can load and unload goods quickly and efficiently.

As a 3rd party logistics warehouse, Gratton Warehouse can store and distribute almost any material goods such as packaging, equipment parts, semi-finished or finished products, or other goods. Offering an efficient distribution pipe is essential for moving goods during this age of troubled logistics. Gratton Warehouse excels in moving goods through the supply chain with speed, and they continue to look for even better avenues to accelerate this process.





Gratton Warehouse is Causing a Logistics Revolution





With the growing demand for 3rd party logistics, warehouses’ and Amazon's emphasis on same-day delivery, Gratton Warehouse is increasingly integrating automated processes and mastering supply chain and large-scale projects. The Omaha-based company can now handle from a single unit to 5 tons!

To see this revolution in action, you only need to ask the oldest Nebraska warehouse about shipping and deploying products from its worldwide list of suppliers. "Globalization is not stopping its expansion anytime soon;" Bo Gratton, the owner of Gratton Warehouse,went on to say.

Gratton Warehouse has a courteous and dedicated staff standing by to assist customers. Their location is at 11005 E Circle in Omaha, NE. Their hours of operation are from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. central time.

