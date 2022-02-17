Adult Sex Toy Market and Sexual Wellness Products Market Emerging Demand 2022-2027 Analysis By Growth Factors, Vendor Landscape, Size, Revenue, Future Strategic Planning, Market Insight, Key Challenges, Market Contribution, and Competition

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Adult Sex Toy Market Outlook To 2027:

The global “Adult Sex Toy Market” 2022-2027 study provides critical information related to the global, regional and top players including Adult Sex Toy market share analysis, winning strategies, recent developments, and financials planning. Besides providing information regarding the key players in the Adult Sex Toy market, the study also recalibrates, the impact of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors that has the potential to impact the growth of the Adult Sex Toy market.

The global Adult Sex Toy market was valued at USD 1655.5 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3185.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021-2026.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Adult Sex Toy Market

A sex toy is an object or device that is primarily used to facilitate human sexual pleasure, such as a dildo or vibrator.

By product type, In the past few years, the largest segments are Vibrators and Dildos.

The key brands are Reckitt Benckiser (Durex), LELO, Doc Johnson, Church & Dwight (Trojan), WOW Tech (brands are We-Vibe and Womanizer), Lovehoney, LifeStyles Healthcare and Lover Health. The top five players hold a share over 30 percent of global total.

Manufacturers are trying to expand customer base through e-commerce sites. In developing countries where adult stores are not easily accessible, online retailers are meeting customer demand by offering different range of products via discrete delivery and an added advantage of discounted rates.

North America held the largest share in 2019. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Adult Sex Toy market during the forecast period. China is the leading revenue generators for the market.

The Major Players in the Adult Sex Toy Market include:

LifeStyles Healthcare

Church & Dwight (Trojan)

BMS Factory

LELO

Reckitt Benckiser (Durex)

Luvu Brands (Liberator)

Doc Johnson

Fun Factory

Aneros Company

Bad Dragon

Crystal Delights

Happy Valley

Nalone

Jimmyjane

Lovehoney

WOW Tech (WOW Tech and Womanizer)

Tantus

Nanma Manufacturing Company

Lover Health

Leten

Beate Uhse

Pipedream Product

California Exotic Novelties

Adam & Eve

Tenga Co., Ltd

Shenzhen Jizhimei Healthcare

Global Adult Sex Toy Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Adult Vibrators

Dildos

Butt Plugs

Male Masturbators

Massagers

Erection Rings

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail Outlets

Study II:

Global Sexual Wellness Products Market Outlook 2022-2027

The global “Sexual Wellness Products Market” 2022-2027 research report covers the market landscape and their growth prospect over the coming years, this report covers the industry structure and even landscape, the problems along with business strategies and industry effectiveness. The purpose of the Sexual Wellness Products Market report is to support beginner as well as existing players in gaining insightful Sexual Wellness Products and make appropriate decisions based on it.

The global Sexual Wellness Products market was valued at USD 9383.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 18730 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2026.

The main purpose of sexual wellness products is to provide safe sex and help enhance sexual pleasure. It also includes planning of pregnancy and prevention of sexually transmitted infections.

There are mainly five-type product of Sexual Wellness Products market: Condoms, Sex Toys, Personal Lubricants, Erotic Lingerie, etc. In 2020, Condoms accounted for a share of about 35% in the global Sexual Wellness Products market.

Geographically, the global Sexual Wellness Products sales market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2019. The next is North America.

The leading manufactures mainly are Reckitt Benckiser, Humanwell Healthcare, Okamoto, Church & Dwight (Trojan), LELO, Doc Johnson, WOW Tech, Lovehoney, TENGA, NPG, Nanma Manufacturing Company, Shenzhen Jizhimei Healthcare, Leten, Tantus, Beate Uhse, Fun Factory, BMS Factory, Nalone Electronic, Nox, Jimmyjane, Pipedream Product, Aneros Company, RITEX, Luvu Brands (Liberator), Lover Health, etc. Reckitt Benckiser is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 8% in 2019.

The Major Players in the Sexual Wellness Products Market include:

Reckitt Benckiser

Humanwell Healthcare (LifeStyles Healthcare)

Okamoto

Church & Dwight (Trojan)

LELO

Doc Johnson

WOW Tech

Lovehoney

TENGA

NPG

Nanma Manufacturing Company

Shenzhen Jizhimei Healthcare

Leten

Tantus

Beate Uhse

Fun Factory

BMS Factory

Nalone Electronic

Nox

Jimmyjane

Pipedream Product

Aneros Company

RITEX

Luvu Brands (Liberator)

Lover Health

Liaoyang Baile

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Condoms

Sex Toys

Personal Lubricants

Erotic Lingerie

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Retail Outlets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

