Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration and Contact Center Solutions in the Financial Services Industry

This study leverages the input of IT decision makers from a global survey conducted by Frost and Sullivan in November through December 2021, which was analyzed in 2021. IT decision maker participants spanned across global regions, and business sizes. The survey focused on the current state of adoption among various unified communications, collaboration and contact center tools, key investment drivers and future investment plans, perceived benefits of those tools, top challenges that financial services organizations face, the current and future state of hybrid work, as well as future office and real estate plans. The financial services sector encompasses a rage of business types, from commercial and consumer lending, investment, insurance collections and more. As such, the industry is comprised of a diverse mix of worker roles across back office and frontline staff, including industry-specific and general business roles. Growth opportunities abound for providers that can address this diversity with impactful solutions that can meet the requirements of today while bridging the chasm to meet the future goals and objectives of financial services organizations. This study leverages empirical data to show leaders of financial services organizations how their business stack up with their peers as well as shows providers how their financial services customers can get ahead of the curve and remain the forefront for sustained growth.

Author: Robert Arnold

