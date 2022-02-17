New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "T-Cell Lymphomas - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229569/?utm_source=GNW





The majority of TCL are non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL).TCL represent less than 15% of NHL in the US.



TCL are broadly separated into CTCL and PTCL.CTCL are cancers of the skin and account for 5% of all lymphomas.



PTCL is a diverse group of aggressive lymphomas that develop from mature-stage white blood cells called T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells.



Epidemiologists used age- and sex-specific diagnosed incidence and prevalence rates to forecast the diagnosed incident and prevalent cases, taking into account the significant relationship between age and TCL incidenceEpidemiologists applied country-specific incidence rates of TCL, wherever available, to each country’s population to obtain the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of TCL cases.In 2020, the 8MM had 27,263 diagnosed incident cases of TCL.



This is expected to increase to 34,576 diagnosed incident cases by 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.68%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 8MM, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets. In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of TCL will increase from 90,275 cases in 2020 to 116,057 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 2.86%. The early diagnosis and development of more effective therapies, particularly for elderly patients, would improve survival from TCL.



- T-cell lymphomas (TCL) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of TCL in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China). For this report, TCL are broadly separated into cutaneous TCL (CTCL) and peripheral TCL (PTCL).

- This report also includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the following segmentations in all ages across the 8MM: diagnosed incident cases of TCL (CTCL and PTCL) segmented by sex and age (0-9 years, 10-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older); diagnosed five-year prevalent cases TCL; diagnosed incident cases of TCL (CTCL and PTCL) by cancer staging; and diagnosed incident cases of TCL with CD30 biomarker expression.

- The TCL Epidemiology Report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

- The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.



