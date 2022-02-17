Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 and the Potential Commercial Impact

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potential Commercial Impact of Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyses the potential commercial impact of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. The report is split into two sections. The first section analyses what the expected impact of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was pre-COVID-19, with a focus on the socioeconomic impact of previous Olympic Games, the commercial rights investments into Beijing 2022, ticketing and Beijing 2022 construction projects.. The second section of the report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on Beijing 2022, looking at COVID-19 policies for Beijing 2022, the current cases and vaccine landscape in China, visitation scenarios for Beijing 2022, the impact of COVID-19 and the current geopolitical environment on Beijing 2022 sponsors and broadcasters, tourism related advertisements and the tourism legacy of Beijing 2022.



The Olympic Games are utilised by host nations and cities as a means of generating both local and national economic stimulation through mass tourism and spending and can often act as a catalyst for a new era of socio-economic development for a country.

Commercially, Beijing 2022 was set to be one of the biggest Winter Olympics to date. It is projected that the 2021-24 Olympic cycle will generate around $3 billion in revenue from the TOP programme - a record for the IOC. It is expected that sponsorship will grow in significance in comparison to broadcasting revenues in this Olympic cycle.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the potential impact of Beijing 2022 in a COVID-19 world.

It analyses the impact of previous Olympic Games to make projections for the impact of Beijing 2022.

It analyses the impact of COVID-19 on a range of stakeholders involved in Beijing 2022

Key Topics Covered:



1. Expected Impact of Beijing 2022 pre-COVID-19

1.1 Socio-economic impact of the Olympics

1.2 IOC Revenue Sources and Distribution

1.3 Sponsorship

1.4 Broadcasting Rights

1.5 Ticketing

1.6 Construction for Beijing 2022



2. Beijing 2022 & The Impact of COVID-19

2.1 COVID-19 Policies for Beijing 2022

2.2 Cases and vaccine rollout in China

2.3 COVID-19 Impact on Visitation

2.4 Sponsorship & Broadcasters

2.5 Tourism related advertisement

2.6 Tourism Legacy



Companies Mentioned

International Olympic Committee

Beijing Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games

Airbnb

Alibaba

Allianz

Atos

Bridgestone

Coca-Cola

Mengniu

Dow

General Electric

Intel

Omega

Panasonic

P&G

Toyota

Samsung

VISA

NBC

Discovery

The Japan Consortium

