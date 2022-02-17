New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Commercial Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229452/?utm_source=GNW





This study discusses market participants, customers, and government agencies that influence the industry. Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea are the biggest markets; however India and Malaysia aim to be global leaders in the UAS market in the future. The various UAS platform types are outlined by their design and use segment. Also included are insights on the software and services essential to the US UAS market. In addition, market applications, growth opportunities, industry participants, technology trends, and market drivers and restraints are discussed. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry experienced a global shock that proved UAS efficiency. Drone delivery for vaccines has been the main highlight of the industry in APAC proving how drones can assist population in several ways.Technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) in drone platforms will represent an important factor for growth, as well as the need for automation in several tasks due to APAC’s aging population. The report also describes important challenges to growth in the region, such as people’s safety concerns regarding drones and regulation frameworks. This study concludes highlighting the most important market verticals for drone applications in the region, providing a brief explanation of how they work, and how they can be best taken advantage of by different industry participants. The calls to action are complemented with examples of companies that have successfully taken advantage of said opportunity. Lastly, the most important points of the report are briefly described at the end of the conclusion in the key takeaways section.Information for this study was gathered from data and reports from the Frost & Sullivan database, as well as from industry papers from several specialized UAS magazines. Interviews with industry participants, both manufacturers and service providers, were conducted to gather additional insights into the industry and verify many of the statements made in the report.

