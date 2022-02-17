Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market to 2031 - Focus on Product, Workflow, Technology and End-user

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Silico Drug Discovery Market: Focus on Product, Workflow, Technology, and End User - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The in-silico drug discovery market is projected to reach $6,515.3 million by 2031 from $2,129.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.52% in the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Factors fueling the growth of the market include the rising emphasis on reduction in medical errors, technological advancements in the field of computational biology, and the rising adoption of cloud-based applications in drug discovery procedures. New drug compounds have been developed using computational methods successfully. The developments in computational biology have eased the data analytics and analysis phases of sequencing and have resulted in fewer turnaround times and greater accuracy.

Within the research report, the market has been segmented based on workflow, product, technology, software type, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer globally has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific and Europe regions are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Curia Global, Inc., Certara, USA., Charles River, Chemical Computing Group ULC., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes, e-therapeutics plc., Evotec, Insilico Medicine, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Numerate, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger, Inc., Selvita, Simulations Plus, Tracxn Technologies, WuXi AppTec

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031, and what is the anticipated revenue to be generated by each segment?

What are the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global in-silico drug discovery market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global in-silico drug discovery market?

How is each segment of the global in-silico drug discovery market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what will be the expected revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for in-silico drug discovery?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings to the global in-silico drug discovery market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

What would be the compound growth rate witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2021-2031? Which in-silico drug discovery workflow type has the most promising growth?

What are the major technologies that are employed in the global in-silico drug discovery market? Which is the dominating technology?

Who are the primary end users of the global in-silico drug discovery market? Which is the fastest-growing end-user segment in the global in-silico drug discovery market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the global in-silico drug discovery market, and what are their contributions? Also, what is the growth potential of each major in-silico drug discovery manufacturer?

What is the scope of the global in-silico drug discovery market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World? Which in-silico drug discovery technology and end user dominate these regions?

What are the emerging trends in the global in-silico drug discovery market? How are these trends revolutionizing the diagnostic procedure?

Which technologies are anticipated to break through the in-silico drug discovery regime?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

Which regulatory procedures are required to unify the approval process for the emerging in-silico drug discovery market? How will these enhance the reimbursement scenario?

What are the gaps in regularizing in-silico drug discovery adoption in regular healthcare routines? How are these gaps being tackled?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.1.1 Inclusion and Exclusion

1.2 Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Size and Forecast

1.3 Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Size and Forecast - Realistic, Optimistic, and Conservative Growth Scenario

1.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

1.3.2 Conservative Growth Scenario

1.3.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario

1.4 Current Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Landscape

1.4.1 Market Availability for In-Silico Drug Discovery

1.4.2 In-Silico Drug Discovery Market Technology Trends

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Overview

1.5.2 Impact Analysis

1.5.3 Market Drivers

1.5.3.1 Rising Emphasis on Reduction in Medical Errors

1.5.3.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of Computational Biology

1.5.3.3 Integration of Blockchain Technology in Interoperability

1.5.3.4 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Application for Drug Discovery

1.5.4 Market Restraints

1.5.4.1 Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers

1.5.4.2 Expensive In-Silico Drug Discovery Procedures and Decline in the Number of Approved Drugs

1.5.4.3 High Capital Requirement Hampering the Expansion of Global Reach

1.5.5 Market Opportunities

1.5.5.1 Massive Scope for Adoption of In-Silico Drug Discovery in Developing Nations

1.5.5.2 Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in In-Silico Drug Discovery

1.6 COVID-19 Impact on Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Impact on the Market Growth

1.6.3 Impact on Clinical Trial

1.6.4 Impact on R&D

1.7 Competitive Landscape

1.7.1 Acquisitions

1.7.2 Synergistic Activities

1.7.3 Product Launches and Upgradations

1.7.4 Business Expansion

1.7.5 Patent Approval, Fundings, Investments, and Marketing Strategy

1.7.6 Market Share Analysis

1.7.7 Growth Share Analysis

1.8 Industry Insights

1.8.1 Regulatory Framework in North America

1.8.2 Regulatory Framework in Europe

1.8.3 Regulatory Framework in Asia-Pacific

1.9 Patent Analysis

1.9.1 Patent Filing Trend

2 Products

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Software

2.1.2 Software-as-a-Service (Cloud)

2.1.3 Consultancy-as-a-Service

3 Workflow

3.1 Overview

3.2 Discovery

3.2.1 Target Identification

3.2.1.1 Bioinformatics

3.2.1.2 Reverse Docking

3.2.1.3 Protein Structure Prediction

3.2.2 Target Validation

3.2.3 Lead Discovery

3.2.3.1 Library Design

3.2.3.2 Pharmacophore

3.3 Pre-Clinical Tests

3.4 Clinical Trials

4 Software Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Molecular Modeling and De Novo Drug Design Software

4.1.2 Pharmacophore Modeling Software

5 Technology

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.1.1.1 Computational Methods Used by Advanced AI Companies

5.1.1.2 Use of Artificial Intelligence to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

5.1.2 Graphics Processing Unit

5.1.3 Other Technologies

5.1.3.1 In-Silico Fishing

5.1.3.2 RNN for Drug Design

6 End-User

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Contract Research Organizations

6.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

6.1.3 Academic and Research Institutes

6.1.4 Other End Users (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)

7 Region

8 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

8.1 Competitive Benchmarking

8.2 Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Role of Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.2.3 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Curia Global, Inc. (Albany Molecular Research Inc.)

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Role of Curia Global, Inc. in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.3.3 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Certara, USA.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Role of Certara, USA. in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.4.3 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Charles River

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Role of Charles River in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.5.3 Financials

8.5.4 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Chemical Computing Group ULC. (CCG)

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Role of Chemical Computing Group ULC. in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.6.3 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc. (CDD)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Role of Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.7.3 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Dassault Systemes

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Role of Dassault Systemes in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.8.3 Financials

8.8.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 e-therapeutics plc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Role of e-therapeutics plc. in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.9.3 Financials

8.9.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.1 Evotec (Cyprotex)

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Role of Evotec in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.10.3 Financials

8.10.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Insilico Medicine

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 Role of Insilico Medicine in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.11.3 SWOT Analysis

8.12 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Icagen, Inc.)

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 Role of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.12.3 Financials

8.12.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.12.5 SWOT Analysis

8.13 Numerate, Inc.

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 Role of Numerate Inc. in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.13.3 SWOT Analysis

8.14 PerkinElmer Inc.

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 Role of PerkinElmer Inc., in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.14.3 Financials

8.14.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.14.5 SWOT Analysis

8.15 Schrodinger, Inc.

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 Role of Schrodinger, Inc. in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.15.3 Financials

8.15.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.15.5 SWOT Analysis

8.16 Selvita

8.16.1 Company Overview

8.16.2 Role of Selvita in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.16.3 SWOT Analysis

8.17 Simulations Plus

8.17.1 Company Overview

8.17.2 Role of Simulations Plus in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.17.3 Financials

8.17.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.17.5 SWOT Analysis

8.18 Tracxn Technologies (Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd.)

8.18.1 Company Overview

8.18.2 Role of Tracxn Technologies in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.18.3 SWOT Analysis

8.19 WuXi AppTec

8.19.1 Company Overview

8.19.2 Role of WuXi AppTec in the Global In-Silico Drug Discovery Market

8.19.3 Financials

8.19.4 Key Insights About Financial Health of the Company

8.19.5 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o761ru

Attachment