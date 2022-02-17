MediWound Awarded a U.S. Department of Defense Research Grant for the Development of NexoBrid for the U.S. Army

YAVNE, Israel, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation bio therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC), has awarded MediWound a $1.7 million research project for the development of NexoBrid® as a non-surgical solution for field-care burn treatment for the U.S. Army (the "MTEC Research Project Award").



“We are privileged to join forces with the U.S. DoD, supporting its goals of improving treatment outcomes and saving lives of service members who suffer traumatic burn injuries in the battlefield,” said Sharon Malka, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. "This non-dilutive funding provides important recognition of NexoBrid's merits as a non-surgical, easy-to-use, effective solution for eschar removal of severe burns and highlights its potential role in treating severe burn injuries in the field as early as the point of injury. We thank the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC) for the award and look forward to working with them to have NexoBrid available for military use by the U.S. Army.”

“The military services require simple and effective non-surgical solutions to treat severe burn patients as close to point of injury as possible. MTEC is excited to support MediWound’s effort to advance an effective non-surgical debriding solution for far forward burn treatment to benefit U.S. service members. This work could result in a transformational change to the current standard of care of burn injuries,” stated Lauren Palestrini, PhD, MTEC Director of Research Programs.

The MTEC Research Project Award was granted by the DoD’s USAMRDC through MTEC, a biomedical technology consortium working to advance innovative medical solutions to keep military personnel healthy and fully operational.

Field solutions for severe burn treatment that are simple and effective enough to be used in a pre-hospital setting as early as the point of injury and requiring minimal preparation and training, are needed to ensure optimal outcomes to combat personnel. The MTEC Research Project Award includes $1.7 million of funding to support development activities of NexoBrid over the next 24 months as a non-surgical debriding solution to treat severe burn injuries in a pre-hospital setting.

About U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC)

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command is the Army’s medical materiel developer, with responsibility for medical research, development, and acquisition. USAMRDC produces medical solutions for the battlefield with a focus on various areas of biomedical research, including military infectious diseases, combat casualty care, military operational medicine, medical chemical, and biological defense. https://mrdc.amedd.army.mil/

About Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC)

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium is a biomedical technology consortium collaborating with multiple government agencies under a 10-year renewable Other Transaction Agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command. The consortium focuses on the development of medical solutions that protect, treat, and optimize the health and performance of U.S. military personnel. To find out more about MTEC, visit mtec-sc.org.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Our strategy leverages our enzymatic technology platform, focused on next-generation bioactive therapies for burn care, wound care and tissue repair.

NexoBrid, our commercial orphan biological product for non-surgical eschar removal of deep-partial and full-thickness thermal burns, is a bromelain-based biological product containing a sterile mixture of proteolytic enzymes that selectively removes burn eschar within four hours without harming surrounding viable tissue. NexoBrid is currently marketed in the European Union and other international markets and is at registration-stage in the U.S. NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

EscharEx®, our next-generation bioactive topical therapeutic under development in the U.S. for debridement of chronic and hard to heal wounds. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx was well-tolerated and has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications.

MW005, our topical biological drug for the treatment of non-melanoma skin cancers, is a clinical-stage product candidate under development.

Committed to innovation, we are dedicated to improving quality of care and patient lives. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.



Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, objectives anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including NexoBrid. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; timing or likelihood of approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for NexoBrid for treatment of severe burns in the United States following the receipt of a complete response for NexoBrid on June 28, 2021, the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; risks related to our contracts with BARDA and/or MTEC, including availability of funding from BARDA and/or MTEC; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or the economy generally.



For example, we are unable to predict how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the overall healthcare infrastructure, including the ability to recruit patients, the ability to conduct the studies in medical sites and may impact the response times of governmental agencies, including the FDA, to future regulatory submissions and/or conduct necessary reviews or inspections of our manufacturing facilities, any or all of which may result in timelines being materially delayed, which could affect the development and ultimate commercialization of our products, including NexoBrid. Other disruptions or potential disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic include restrictions on the ability of Company personnel to travel and access customers for training, promotion and case support, delays in product development efforts, and additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts or initiatives that may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 25, 2021, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.