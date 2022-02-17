Akkio Now Offers Broad Range of New Artificial Intelligence No-Code Features for Both CIOs and Data Analysts to Boost Productivity 10X

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akkio, the no-code AI company, today announced a wide range of new features, functionality and integrations to make it much easier for CIOs to deploy AI in any size organization.



For data analysts, the new offering delivers AI-driven insights up to 10X faster than before. And it does so in a workflow that is remarkably easier to use than other predictive analytic tools. For CIOs, AI can now be leveraged across their existing Analytics team to quickly optimize business performance in use cases ranging from sales to marketing to even forecasting.

Augmented AI has been rapidly growing. According to Gartner®, “The data science and machine learning (DSML) market has a relentless pace of innovation, reflected by multiple trends such as democratization, augmentation, operationalization and composability. This is giving shape to new platform generations.” (Source: The State of Data Science and Machine Learning, December 2021).

“With this new update, teams in business units without AI expertise or experience can now easily train models and get insights on the most popular enterprise data sources and applications, now including Snowflake, BigQuery, Airtable, Hubspot, Salesforce, and Google Sheets,” said Jon Reilly, co-founder and COO of Akkio. “We’re trying to make AI as easy to use in business as Excel spreadsheets. Now anyone can get quick data wins - using AI to surface patterns and optimize key business outcomes.”

Transformations for Easier Data Preparation

Too much time is spent in any size organization on data preparation. Akkio greatly simplifies common tasks in getting data ready for an evaluation, such as filtering and merging datasets. Filter out unnecessary data rows from datasets in minutes. Enrich training data by merging different data sources with a single click, using machine learning to match records without unique IDs. Further customize data with these quick transformations to generate more and more accurate models quickly in response to changing business conditions.

New Forecasting Models

Akkio now offers time series and anomaly detection models, custom to your data. Time series models look at collections of observations in chronological order to surface patterns over time and forecast likely future outcomes. Commonly applied to use cases such as churn reduction, forecasting quarterly revenue numbers, and weekly inventory figures, deploying time series forecasts makes any organization’s data more valuable. And now Akkio provides a new feature that detects anomalies in data that allows preventative maintenance on IoT devices and detection of fraudulent transactions, among other use cases.

Predictive Data Analytics Extract Immediate Value from Data

Organizations recognize that the data they collect across their business gives them competitive market advantages if they can put that data to work and take action. Data analysts can now instantly gain insights from machine learning models that find and surface patterns in their data. Akkio offers the ability for analysts to see the most predictive factors in their data and understand the combination of factors that drive outcomes. Akkio also now automatically creates segments, or clusters, of data that groups together cohorts around an outcome. A business can then take action on segments by targeting specific cohorts with different offers, optimizing their conversion.

The explosive growth of complex and time-based data requires intelligent tooling that helps users make decisions much faster - analyzing data at a speed, volume and complexity that is beyond the reach of the human mind. No-code AI from Akkio can help businesses to extract the full value of their data.

Akkio (@akkiohq), the no-code AI company, makes artificial intelligence easy enough for anyone to use. Combining state-of-the-art machine learning (ML) technology with a simple, intuitive platform lets any company become an AI-powered business.

