Disruptive Technologies are Driving the Need for High-density Colocation

These developments are emblematic of a larger phenomenon: today’s enterprises are embracing data as a core strategic resource.As enterprises attempt to generate, store, analyze, and disseminate this growing torrent of data, however, the strain on their IT infrastructure has never been greater.



While data center colocation remains a durable option for enterprises wishing to leverage best-in-class physical infrastructure, high-density colocation can help enterprises manage sprawling IT infrastructures and future-proof their data-centric transformations.This study looks at the competitive forces and Mega Trends shaping the state of high-density colocation today.



In addition, this study helps end users understand the benefits of high-density colocation in helping enterprises adjust to new paradigms in the digital landscape. Finally, this study also offers direction to customers regarding the broad principles that should govern their list of criteria when selecting a high-density colocation service provider.

Author: Deepu Nair

