Master Class for the HIPAA Officer: Protecting Patient Information and Implementing Today's Privacy, Security, and Breach Regulations: 6-Hour Virtual Seminar

The session begins with overview of the HIPAA regulations and then continues with presentation of the specifics of the Privacy Rule, such as Individual Rights and Uses & Disclosures, and recent and expected changes to HIPAA and other rules such as 42 CFR Part 2 regarding Substance Use Disorder information, including the impacts of required changes in your practices to meet the rules.



The session continues with a detailed examination of HIPAA Security Rule and Breach Notification requirements, including what you need to do to protect information and what you have to do if you don't, and the session concludes with a discussion of the essential activities of performing risk analysis, mitigating risk issues, documenting policies, procedures, and activities, training staff and managers in the issues and policies they need to know about, and examining compliance readiness through drills and self-audits, all as part of a 10-step plan for reviewing and maintaining HIPAA compliance.



The HIPAA Officer in any HIPAA covered entity has a great deal of responsibility, and the right answers to compliance questions are not always obvious. The HIPAA Regulations carry significant obligations to protect the privacy and security of Protected Health Information, and significant penalties in the millions of dollars can result from non-compliance.



Even if you have worked on your HIPAA compliance in the past, you could be out of compliance today because of the changes to the rules, new guidance, changes in how you do business and manage PHI, changes to the threats to privacy and security, and even changes in other laws and policies not directly related to HIPAA.



All of these changes have an impact on your HIPAA compliance, and if you don't keep up, you are leaving yourself open to complaints and enforcement investigations. The HIPAA Officer needs to be up-to-date on the latest issues and be ready to review all the aspects of HIPAA compliance now, to be sure you are working in the right direction and are addressing the issues of greatest importance.



Areas of the rules that have shown compliance problems in the past are now targeted with guidance and audits to improve and verify compliance. There is new guidance on dealing with issues of opioid incidents. And new threats from insiders and Ransomware could expose or destroy your private information and harm your patients. There is plenty that can go wrong with HIPAA compliance, but with the right training and resources you have a chance to make your patients happy and stay out of trouble.



Key Topics Covered:



Overview of HIPAA Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Regulations

Types of HIPAA Entities

Entity Relationships

HIPAA Business Associates

HIPAA Privacy Rule and Patient Rights

The Notice of Privacy Practices

The Designated Record Set

Access and Amendment of Protected Health Information

Restrictions on Disclosures of PHI

Communications and Access of Information, including E-mail and Texting

HIPAA Privacy Rule and Uses and Disclosures of PHI

Using Protected Health Information

Disclosures to family and friends

Disclosures to providers, care coordinators, etc.

Disclosures to attorneys, minors and guardian issues

Training and Documentation Requirements

Current Hot Topics in HIPAA and Privacy

HIPAA Enforcement Grows While Audits Are On Hold

Coordination with 42 CFR Part 2 and Substance Use Disorder information

Expected Changes to HIPAA

HIPAA Security and Breach Notification Rule Principles

How the Privacy, Security, and Breach Rules Work Together

Security Safeguards and The Role of Risk Analysis

Incident Management and Breach Reporting

Information Security Risk Analysis

Information Security Management Process

HIPAA Risk Analysis Methods and Example

HIPAA Security Policy Framework

Risk Mitigation and Compliance Remediation

Preventing Ransomware Issues

Discovering Improper Insider Activity

Social Media, Texting, e-mail, and Privacy

Portable Devices and Remote Access

Compliance Planning

Documentation, Training, Drills and Self-Audits

The 10-Day HIPAA Compliance Plan

Using Documentation to Your Advantage

Training Methods and Compliance Improvement

Conducting Drills in Incident Response

Using the HIPAA Audit Protocol for Documentation

