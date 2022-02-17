Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report 2022: Market Size is Expected to Reach $283.93 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Mode; By Product & Service Type; By Sample Type; By Test Type; By End Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 283.93 billion by 2029



The COVID 19 pandemic has compelled the research establishment to quickly create extremely accurate diagnostic procedures to efficiently and properly detect this virus in order to restrict infectious transmission.



Furthermore, the advent of novel and innovative diagnostic tests, such as immunoenzymatic serological tests, rapid antigen tests, and molecular tests based on RT PCR, are expected to drive the industry's demand.



Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in the global market over the forecast period due to increasing cases of coronavirus along with the presence of several industry players. However, North America is expected to grow at a considerable pace over the forecast period due to increasing virus testing rates, as this region is one of the most affected regions by the virus.



Some of the players operating in the market include Abbott, 1drop Inc., ADT Biotech, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, ALDATU BIOSCIENCES, bioMerieux SA, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Cepheid, Danaher, Hologic Inc., Luminex Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Quidel, and Veredus Laboratories.



These companies are investing in research & development and are introducing new products to compete in the global market. For instance, in July 2021, Abbott introduced the PanbioTM COVID-19 antigen self-test in India to expand quick diagnostics offering to meet screening requirements at home, work, and clinics.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26yelx





